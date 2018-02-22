This ROTY Pilot Position Has Several Reasons To Run Higher

Summary

The stock has performed poorly since my initial write-up.

I provide a recap of the bullish thesis and recent events.

Their promising dry eye disease program continues to make progress in the clinic and a substantial opportunities across several indications are being targeted in multiple ongoing studies.

Results from the phase 2a study in dry eye disease were selected for a podium presentation at the ARVO Annual Meeting.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I suggest accumulating one's total desired position in the near term prior to the podium presentation at ARVO.