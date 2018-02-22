Feb. 23 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending February 23, 2018. Daily data for February 17 to February 22 is estimated. Daily data for February 23 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 630 bcf this week (down 4.0% w-o-w, but up as much as 25.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined from +11.0% to +8.0% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above the 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The number of heating-degree-days (HDDs) across the U.S. was below the norm for most of the week.

Indeed, in some regions – notably, Southeast and Southwest - the heating demand was replaced with cooling demand. Specifically, in the Southeast, the number of cooling-degree-days (CDDs) was 5-6 times bigger relative to norm. Total exports jumped 20.0% w-o-w, primarily because of stronger LNG demand, even as the volume of pipeline exports were down. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than 7 LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 25 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days. It was one of the busiest weeks at Sabine Pass on record. In annual terms, total exports were up 20%.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 38 consecutive weeks now. However, the growth rate has slowed somewhat over the past few weeks, but remains positive. While dry gas production has been essentially flat for the past month, we still believe that it will pick up some pace later in the year. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 77.9 bcf/day in February, 79.1 bcf/day in March and 79.2 bcf/day in April.

The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged just around 86.0 bcf per day for the week ending February 23 (up 8.0% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be negative at around -36 bcf. It is the twelfth negative physical balance this withdrawal season. This negative volume is some 25 bcf smaller than a week ago, and 30 bcf above the 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices, since it is below last year’s level, but also above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and price is in large part a function of a 2-week weather forecast. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily update on the weather forecast as well as an update on 8-week storage outlook and end-of-season storage estimates. Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below).

Storage

Today, the EIA reported a draw of 124 bcf. It was only 1 bcf smaller than our projection of 125 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,760 bcf, which is 412 bcf (or 18.97%) below the 5-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 72 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -91 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average should narrow from -18.97% today to -18.65% for the week ending March 9.

