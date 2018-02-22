Summary

ExxonMobil was said to have had weak earnings recently. However, the company's earnings are actually strength in disguise, as we see here.

ExxonMobil should have significant production growth over the next 7 years, which will increase the company's production by 30%. That growth will support significant earnings increases.

ExxonMobil remains committed to shareholders, with 8.8% annualized dividend growth over the past decade, growth it has continued through the crash.