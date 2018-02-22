11% YTM, Hedging Reaction, Arbitrage, But A Hard Trade To Execute
Summary
- As we have discussed in our previous article, this third party trust is providing us with an opportunity for arbitrage.
- We have used calculations and graphs in order to support our thesis, which clearly evaluates the potential trade.
- Equal YTM for equal credit risk is the main concept here.
Introduction
We have provided an interesting arbitrage opportunity in our previous article about R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted on 01/18/2018. The current situation implies that the arbitrage is widening. We do not seek to defend any losing strategies, and we will provide you with an exact explanation of our current idea. In arbitrage trading, any deviation without a fundamental reason is a movement on the demand curve of the arbitrage. Contrary to just averaging down, here the logic is really:
The more it widens, the more you want to take the arbitrage trade. This skews the risk/reward in your favor.
The idea remains the same. Holding ML Depositor PPLUS Trust 6.30% R.R. Donnelley Certificates RRD-1 (PYS) is actually like holding the underlying bonds. There is no reason for the two products to have such a large YTM spread.
Evaluation
At present, we have a weak market, weak TLT and weak common stock - which might be the reason for the selling in PYS. This can be clearly seen in the graph provided below:Source: Yahoo Finance
However, our buy signal is still valid, since the underlying asset 6 5/8% Debentures due 2029 Issued by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company price is hovering at almost same levels, while the price of PYS is falling. This is illustrated on the charts below:
On the left side, we have the price of the underlying asset (CUSIP: 257867AG6) which is currently trading at $92.61. On the right side, we have a chart that shows the price of PYS as a percentage of par value. We can clearly see the deviation and the arbitrage opportunity that persists at present since PYS trades at a huge discount in comparison to its NAV (the underlying bonds). PYS currently trades at 70.64% of par or 17.66 at the close of 09.02.2018. In order to match its NAV, the price needs to go up.
Calculations
We will use the yield-to-maturity as a best comparison between the two products. The financial logic shows that the YTM needs to be the same.
Underlying Bonds (RRD3673769): 7.42% YTM at a price of $92.61.
PYS: 11.64% YTM at a price of 17.66.
In order to match its NAV, the price of PYS needs to be 22.89.
Our further research, going through the prospectus, revealed that in case of default, the series B holders of the trust have some rights. For the worst-case scenario, we assume that if the bonds default, series B holders are paid in full as if they are senior. This will strip around 3.5% of nominal value or roughly $1. So, our worst-case scenario (exaggerated) is for PYS to be always trading $1 lower than what is equal YTM with the underlying bonds. With a target price close to 22, PYS is still a bargain.
Risks
Despite the above-mentioned arguments, we must consider all the risks that arise at present. We have the market risk and the specific risk about the company. We need to be careful, check the bonds price, and evaluate if there is any panic that can reduce the potential of the arbitrage. A way to hedge the trade is to short the bonds, but this can express some difficulties for the retail investor. What is more, we have provided a chart that clearly shows the huge deviation of PYS as a % of PAR after the financial crisis.
Here, you can clearly see that a 2008 scenario would be disastrous for the trade. PYS went to 25% of par while the bonds lost to only 50% of their nominal value. Is 2008 to happen again and when? You never know, unless you know.
Limitations
We must take into account that the product is not very liquid, which makes a potential entry/exit a little bit complicated. The way to hedge the trade (short the bonds) could be extremely hard to do because these products can only be shorted if you take 100,000 USD nominal value position (per Interactive Brokers). One way to trick the system is to spot a bid lower than 100K in size and place an order of 100K to "hit" that bid. Once the order is filled with a lower quantity, you just cancel the remaining order size.
How do I trade it?
Currently, I am fully hedged, but I deviate around this by taking more size in PYS when extreme valuation occurs. I will hold this one for the nice profit it may give us once the market calms down.
This article was written by
Day trader whose strategy is based on arbitrages in preferred stocks and closed-end funds. I have been trading the markets since I started my education in Finance. My professional trading career started right before the big financial crisis of 2008-2009 and I clearly understand what are the risks the average investor faces. Being a very competitive trader I have always worked hard on improving my research and knowledge. All my bets are heavily leveraged(up to 25 times) so there is very little room for mistakes. Through the years my approach has been constantly changing. I started as a pure day trader. Later I added pair trades. At the moment most of my profits come from leveraging my fixed income picks. I find myself somewhere in between a trader and an investor. I am always invested in the markets but constantly replace my normally valued constituents with undervalued ones. This approach is similar to rebalancing your portfolio and I just do this any time there is some better value in the markets. I separate my trading results from my trading/investment results. I target 40% ROE on my investment account and since inception in 2015, I am very close to this target.
My main activity is running a group of traders. Currently, I have around 40 traders on my team. We share our research and make sure not to miss anything. If there is something going on in the markets it is impossible not to participate somehow. Some of my traders are involved in writing the articles in SA. As such Ilia Iliev is writing all fixed-income IPO articles. This is part of their development as successful traders.
My thoughts about the market in general:
*If it is on the exchange it is overvalued and our job is to find the least overvalued.
*Never trust gurus - they are clueless.
*Work hard - this is the only way to convince yourself you deserve success.
*If you take the risk it is you who has to do the research.
*High yield is always too expensive.
We are running a service here on SA. It is a great community with very knowledgable people inside. Even though we are not in the spotlight as often as we would like to our articles' results are among the strongest on SA. You can always contact me to share some of our articles and best picks so far.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am short the underlying bonds