Introduction

We have provided an interesting arbitrage opportunity in our previous article about R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted on 01/18/2018. The current situation implies that the arbitrage is widening. We do not seek to defend any losing strategies, and we will provide you with an exact explanation of our current idea. In arbitrage trading, any deviation without a fundamental reason is a movement on the demand curve of the arbitrage. Contrary to just averaging down, here the logic is really:

The more it widens, the more you want to take the arbitrage trade. This skews the risk/reward in your favor.

The idea remains the same. Holding ML Depositor PPLUS Trust 6.30% R.R. Donnelley Certificates RRD-1 (PYS) is actually like holding the underlying bonds. There is no reason for the two products to have such a large YTM spread.

Evaluation

At present, we have a weak market, weak TLT and weak common stock - which might be the reason for the selling in PYS. This can be clearly seen in the graph provided below: Source: Yahoo Finance

However, our buy signal is still valid, since the underlying asset 6 5/8% Debentures due 2029 Issued by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company price is hovering at almost same levels, while the price of PYS is falling. This is illustrated on the charts below:

Source: Morningstar

On the left side, we have the price of the underlying asset (CUSIP: 257867AG6) which is currently trading at $92.61. On the right side, we have a chart that shows the price of PYS as a percentage of par value. We can clearly see the deviation and the arbitrage opportunity that persists at present since PYS trades at a huge discount in comparison to its NAV (the underlying bonds). PYS currently trades at 70.64% of par or 17.66 at the close of 09.02.2018. In order to match its NAV, the price needs to go up.

Calculations

We will use the yield-to-maturity as a best comparison between the two products. The financial logic shows that the YTM needs to be the same.

Underlying Bonds (RRD3673769): 7.42% YTM at a price of $92.61.

PYS: 11.64% YTM at a price of 17.66.

In order to match its NAV, the price of PYS needs to be 22.89.

Our further research, going through the prospectus, revealed that in case of default, the series B holders of the trust have some rights. For the worst-case scenario, we assume that if the bonds default, series B holders are paid in full as if they are senior. This will strip around 3.5% of nominal value or roughly $1. So, our worst-case scenario (exaggerated) is for PYS to be always trading $1 lower than what is equal YTM with the underlying bonds. With a target price close to 22, PYS is still a bargain.

Risks

Despite the above-mentioned arguments, we must consider all the risks that arise at present. We have the market risk and the specific risk about the company. We need to be careful, check the bonds price, and evaluate if there is any panic that can reduce the potential of the arbitrage. A way to hedge the trade is to short the bonds, but this can express some difficulties for the retail investor. What is more, we have provided a chart that clearly shows the huge deviation of PYS as a % of PAR after the financial crisis.

Here, you can clearly see that a 2008 scenario would be disastrous for the trade. PYS went to 25% of par while the bonds lost to only 50% of their nominal value. Is 2008 to happen again and when? You never know, unless you know.

Limitations

We must take into account that the product is not very liquid, which makes a potential entry/exit a little bit complicated. The way to hedge the trade (short the bonds) could be extremely hard to do because these products can only be shorted if you take 100,000 USD nominal value position (per Interactive Brokers). One way to trick the system is to spot a bid lower than 100K in size and place an order of 100K to "hit" that bid. Once the order is filled with a lower quantity, you just cancel the remaining order size.

How do I trade it?

Currently, I am fully hedged, but I deviate around this by taking more size in PYS when extreme valuation occurs. I will hold this one for the nice profit it may give us once the market calms down.