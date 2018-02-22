Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. To be sure, it has plunged 48% whereas the S&P has rallied 39%. Moreover, the stock had the 9th worst performance out of the 500 stocks of the S&P last year. In other words, not only have its shareholders missed the rally of the broad market, but they have also incurred a fierce bear market. As a result, the stock is now trading around its 9-year lows. Therefore, the big question is whether it has become a bargain.

First of all, the performance of Mattel should be surprising, at least on the surface, particularly given the underlying strength of its market. More precisely, the toy industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4% until 2021, from $87 B to $107 B. About 62% of this growth will be contributed from emerging markets, which are expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.5%. With such a favorable secular trend, it is hard to justify the poor performance of the company.

To provide perspective, the total annual sales of Mattel decreased 9% last year while its sales in North America plunged 17%. As the company generates 55% of its sales in North America, the deteriorating performance in this region is a great problem. In addition, the gross margin of the company plunged from 46.8% to 37.3%. Even worse, it was the fourth consecutive year of declining revenues, margins and earnings. Moreover, as the rate of decline has not slowed yet, the stock seems to be carrying a high level of risk at the moment.

Mattel also posted negative free cash flows for the first time in more than a decade last year. This shows that the company is still investing significant amounts on its business but has failed to see promising returns so far. Moreover, it has markedly increased its debt load during the last five years. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has more than tripled, from $0.9 B in 2012 to $3.1 B now. Therefore, as the interest expense has jumped to 30% of the operating income, the company should improve its performance soon, before its debt becomes stifling.

The main reason behind the deteriorating performance of Mattel is the secular shift in its business. More precisely, there has been a tremendous shift of children toward mobile phones and tablets, with 85% of 3 to 5-year-olds having access to a tablet. Mattel has completely failed to adjust to the new consumer preferences and has lost its edge in innovation. The big question is whether the new CEO, Margot Georgiadis, will manage to turnaround the company.

It is my principle to avoid investing in turnarounds because they fail much more often than they succeed. It is much easier for the trend of a business to remain intact (inertia) than to change because there are usually good reasons behind any trend. For turnarounds to succeed, a new CEO is usually required because the old CEO, who got the company into trouble in the first place, is usually unable to drive the company out of the crisis.

Fortunately, for the shareholders of Mattel, the company has changed its CEO in an attempt to return to growth trajectory. However, the new CEO has already been at the helm for a year and has completely failed to stop the bleeding process. Instead the results of the company have come much lower than the analysts’ estimates in the last few quarters.

In fact, not only does the trend remain negative, but also the divergence of the results from the analysts’ estimates becomes wider. To be sure, while the misses in the earnings per share were lower than $0.15 until recently, they have been $0.50 and $0.89 in the last two quarters. Even worse, the new CEO has not provided a tangible turnaround plan. She has promised to reset the economic model and improve the performance via new partnerships and launches but she has not offered a reliable business plan.

In addition, she recently stated that the company was gaining momentum. This is certainly a red flag, as the company keeps posting rapidly deteriorating results. Given all these facts, it is not surprising that D.A. Davidson downgraded the stock from “buy” to “neutral” due to the absence of a tangible business plan. All in all, the CEO of the company seems to be either disconnected from reality or unable to stop the bleeding process.

On the bright side, the technical picture of the stock has become encouraging lately. More precisely, when the company reported its disastrous Q4 results, which were far below the analysts’ estimates, the stock initially plunged 7% but it managed to retrieve all its losses and rally 8% at the end of the session. This kind of behavior usually signals a major bottom, particularly given the high trading volume (2.5 times the average) and the absence of any piece of news to justify the rally.

Therefore, while the turnaround prospects are not exciting yet, the markets seems to believe that the worse is behind the company. If the management succeeds in improving its performance, the stock is not likely to incur significant downside from now on.

Finally, the shareholders of Mattel have a wild card in their hands, namely a potential takeover by Hasbro (HAS). According to BMO Capital, the brands and the manufacturing facilities of Mattel could be worth more than $10 B. Therefore, as the market cap of the company has plunged to $5.85 B, it may be viewed as an attractive takeover candidate. If Hasbro acquires Mattel, the two companies will enhance their strength in dolls, as they will combine Barbie and Disney Princess. In addition, they will improve their efficiencies and fight the shift of children to mobiles phones and tablets from a stronger position.

To sum up, investors should generally avoid turnarounds, as they fail much more often than they succeed. Unfortunately for the shareholders of Mattel, the company has not shown any tangible signs of improvement yet and the new CEO has only provided an abstract business plan. Therefore, I would not invest in the stock right now. On the other hand, the stock has recently exhibited positive technical behavior while it also has the wild card of a potential takeover by Hasbro.

Therefore, those who can invest a small stake in the company and forget about it for a long period may be eventually rewarded. In any case, I suggest taking profits as soon as the stock fills its first gap, to $21 (24% upside from the current stock price), or its second gap, to $25 (47% upside).