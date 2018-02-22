The Fed Is Dead - Long Live The Market

In this climate, we should revisit our portfolios to ask what kinds of stocks will flourish, what kinds will languish, and which kind are we holding?

This is going to be a very simple article - and some will complain that it is simplistic.

In the current economic climate, the Fed is close to being irrelevant. Watch the Fed at your peril. It may raise rates, but the market will dominate interest rates for the near future. Thus, the Fed’s actions will not lead you to the grail of market knowledge.

(There are no graphs or data in today’s presentation. We all have been inundated by the deficit and borrowing data. What does it mean? That is the issue.)

Federal (and state) deficits are going to drive the train, and the Fed cannot control that train. In fact, the train metaphor quickly breaks down because the engine has no tracks to run on. It runs as the global markets dictate. And that is likely to be a fairly wild ride because the process of price discovery, as Treasury issues more and more bonds and the market expects higher and higher deficits, could lead to significant swings - but almost surely, to a significant increase in medium and long-term interest rates.

And there is nothing the Fed can do about that, unless it wants to reinstitute effective QE by buying trillions of dollars of securities to try to keep rates down. But I would predict that policy that would fail because the world would see the aggregate debt of the U.S. as including the Fed’s excess reserve obligations to member banks, thus negating the apparent trick of borrowing in a different branch of the government.

What will happen?

What will happen as interest rates rise? I do not really know, especially since I do not know how high they will rise, since that will depend on what the market will demand to absorb the additional debt.

Some outcomes seem more likely than others, however.

The U.S. stock market: I have been fairly bullish over the last eight years, though perhaps not bullish enough. Rising interest rates in search of additional money to fund government deficits suggest to me that some money likely will come out of the equity markets, and that should be a downdraft for stock valuations. Will that downdraft defeat the updraft of stimulus and earnings improvements due to lower taxes? I think it will be a close case over the next year or two.

Will the higher rates cause inflation? Yes, it should, because borrowing costs will be higher, and therefore costs of many things will have to go up. But maybe that will not be a major factor and inflation will not follow interest rates.

Will highly indebted companies fail? Yes, many will.

What kinds of companies will languish?

Lending groups that have emulated banks by borrowing short to lend long will crash. Lending Club (LC), alas, likely will be one of them, as I may write in a separate comment. Look at your portfolio and seriously think about getting out of anything that is built on borrowing short to lend long - even if it may not immediately look like that kind of company. The lending business in general does not look promising to me at this point in the cycle.

What kinds of companies will thrive?

What kinds of companies will continue to thrive? Oddly, probably the same kinds that have thrived in the low interest rate environment of recent years: Companies with superior technology that do not have to borrow to fund their growth, that do not have large numbers of employees, and preferably are fabless - or nearly fabless. The same old good suspects are likely to thrive: Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), plus many new companies that use the same kinds of forces to generate business and succeed. I would spend my time (if I had any extra) searching out younger companies that have world-class technology and business plans that appear to be scalable.

I also still like health services companies like Health Care Services Group (HCSG) (a successful long-term holding of mine) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN).

The financial world has changed - investors should adjust their thinking

But my basic point here is not to try to be your stock picker. You may be better at that than I am. My point is to aver that the U.S. financial world has changed significantly in that the Fed is no longer in control, and that as investors, we should adjust our thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AAPL, FB, AMN, HCSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.