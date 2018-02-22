Investment Thesis

With the return of volatility to the market, it is going to be paramount that investors revisit their investing strategy to figure out how to hold onto gains from the last several years.

One of my favorite hedges for combating rising interest rates is well-run commercial banks that have spent the last several years eliminating non-performing loans from their portfolio while focusing on improving operational efficiency. For investors, the key is to realize that many of these banks are just beginning to ramp up lending operations as they take advantage of their strong deposits and fortress-like capital ratios. Here are links to my three previous articles about banks that I believe fit this paradigm:

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) is the most recent bank to show up on my radar from a comment left on my Bank of Marin (BMRC) article. LBC is interesting because it has been in operation since 1983 but recently completed an IPO in December 2017. What makes LBC interesting is that there is relatively little financial information readily available due to the fact that it was previously an S-Corp.

The remainder of this article will be used to take an in-depth look at LBC's financial information to determine whether or not an entry-level position makes sense. One of the things that I appreciate about LBC is that the company has a long history of solid operations which means that they are not what I would consider a speculative IPO company. In fact, first impressions suggest that LBC is a highly profitable bank that should be able to increase earnings per share (EPS) and subsequently quarterly dividend payouts at a healthy clip.

Benefits of LBC's IPO and Q4-2017 Results

LBC received several benefits from its recently completed IPO including:

$5.3 million tax benefit from the restatement of net deferred tax assets (LBC was previously an S-Corp). **Some of this benefit was related to recently enacted tax cuts and Jobs Act.

$2.9 million tax benefit from the partial deductibility of IPO costs that aren't recognized as GAAP expenses.

Raised net proceeds of $138 million.

Due to the IPO and tax benefits obtained during 2017, I believe it is important to break down these results to see what operations would have looked like without these one-time benefits. Removing these figures offers a more accurate picture of LBC's expectations going forward and reels in what can be an inflated price-to-earnings ratio (P/E Ratio) that can make the company appear far more profitable than they really are. Here is a breakdown of these factors:

One-time benefits of $8.2 million contributed to an increased Q4-2017 EPS of $.45/share ($.18/share from one-time benefits and $.27/share if these benefits are excluded).

2017 Net Income totaled $69.4 million and resulted in earnings of $1.62/share compared with $52.1 million or earnings of $1.24/share in 2016. (Excluding one-time benefits, earnings for 2017 came in at $1.42/share).

Even if we exclude the one-time benefits, LBC was able to grow EPS by about 14.5% from 2016 to 2017. Using these figures exclude one-time earnings, the true P/E ratio for LBC is approximately 9.5 which is exceptionally undervalued. As noted in my previous articles, a reasonable P/E ratio for a well-run commercial bank should be closer to 18 or 20.

Minimal Non-Performing Assets

LBC has managed to continue growing the bank while maintaining low NPA's. At the end of 2017, LBC's NPA's as a percentage of total assets stood at .12%. The story is very similar for Non-Performing Loans (NPL's), which stood at .14% of the total outstanding loans. Is worth noting that both of these metrics have more than doubled since the end of 2016 but remain some of the strongest metrics among all commercial banks.

LBC Loan Portfolio

It is worth noting that LBC maintains a high exposure to the real estate market. Interest-earning assets are primarily comprised of multifamily residential (approximately 57%) and single-family residential (approximately 40%). This suggests that LBC should be able to maintain strong and steady cash flows based on the predictable earnings associated with these long-term loans.

MFR's have performed well as the average yield has increased from 3.44% at the end of 2016 to 3.65% at the end of 2017.

SFR's have also performed well as the average yield has increased from 3.08% at the end of 2016 to 3.29% at the end of 2017.

Although MFR's and SFR's makeup 97% of LBC's interest-earning assets, LBC has continued to increase the size of its commercial lending portfolio. Commercial lending constituted 1.3% of LBC's total interest-earning assets at the end of 2016 and has increased to a little over 2% of interest-earning assets at the end of 2017.

Source: LBC 2017 8-K

The growth of commercial loans is incredibly important because they carry a much higher margin and will help LBC diversify its overall loan portfolio. Here is another way to look at the interest income generated from these three groups:

MFR's generated just over 60% of interest earned on LBC's loan portfolio in 2016 and now generates just over 59% of interest earned on loans in 2017.

SFR's generated approximately 37.3% of interest earned on LBC's loan portfolio in 2016 and still generates approximately 37.3% of interest earned on loans in 2017.

Commercial loans generated just over 1.8% of interest earned on LBC's loan portfolio in 2016 and now generates just over 2.6% of interest earned on loans in 2017.

As we head into an environment of increasing interest rates it will become even more critical that LBC continues to grow its Commercial portfolio in order to help ease the pressure of increasing rates for interest-bearing deposits and the impact they have on overall margins.

Deposit Composition

One area of concern I have with LBC is that the majority of its deposits come from interest-bearing accounts which increases the overall cost of deposits and therefore reduces the net interest income/margin.

Non-Interest bearing transaction accounts make up .8% of total deposits. Interest-bearing transaction accounts make up 5.2% of total deposits. Money market accounts make up 37.7% of total deposits. Time deposits make up the remaining 56.3% of total deposits.

This creates a fairly high-cost structure for LBC and has made it difficult to increase net interest income/margin and net interest spread.

Source: LBC 2017 8-K

Although loans and deposits are growing at LBC, the spread on those funds have been extremely tight as the yield on interest-earning assets has increased at almost the same pace of their interest-bearing liabilities.

Source: LBC 2017 8-K

I expect that this will remain a challenge for LBC as we enter into a stretch of increasing interest rates that will challenge the spread between interest earned on loans with interest-bearing liabilities.

Efficiency Ratio

Given that LBC recently completed its IPO I am impressed by their efficiency ratio of 47.76% at the end of 2017 compared with 59.76% at the end of 2016.

Investopedia defines the efficiency ratio as a measurement of a company's ability to use its assets to generate income. The efficiency ratio is especially important to banks because it can determine the bank's ability to turn assets into revenue. Being that banks are asset-based institutions is easy to see why this measurement would be considered important to the banking sector. As a general rule, and efficiency ratio of 50% is considered to be top-notch.

Dividends

LBC does not fit my normal narrative because I typically would like to see a stronger history of dividend payouts before I would consider purchasing shares. In LBC's case, I'm willing to make an exception due to the fact that the company is been in business for over 34 years and has been extremely conservative payout ratio which strongly suggests that increases are bound to come.

If we use the 2017 EPS of $1.42 (excludes all one-time items) and the announced dividend of $.015/quarter or $.06/annually, we arrive at a payout ratio of 4.2% and a yield of .47%. If LBC were to increase its payout ratio to 20% [very comparable to Preferred Bank (PFBC)] it would increase the annual payout to $.28/share which would result in an approximate yield of 2.2%.

2018 EPS Concerns

As LBC enters its first full year as a publicly traded corporation it appears that it will experience a significant drop in earnings with the average estimate from four analysts estimating an average annual EPS of $.79/share. This significantly changes the narrative for LBC because it means it is currently trading at a Forward P/E Ratio of 17. In addition to this, it would raise the payout ratio to 7.6% (although this is still remarkably low).

Analysts expect growth to resume through 2019 with average EPS consensus jumping from $.79/share in 2018 to $1.00/share in 2019.

Conclusion

LBC is definitely intriguing but I am not a buyer at these levels. LBC will find itself on my watchlist as I wait to see the following events take place:

Posting of Q1-2018 earnings

Better insight on management's ability to maintain and increase margins

More insight into the cost of deposits and how management is attempting to keep these costs in check.

Continued growth of the commercial portfolio.

LBC appears to be a worthy candidate for future investment but I believe it is too speculative at this point. If LBC was trading at a Forward P/E of 9.5 I would be much more inclined to invest, but with a current Forward P/E of 17, I need to see management deliver more before making an investment.

I am curious to hear about any other banks on my readers' list that are worth researching as I continue my search for more financial stocks to add to my and my clients' portfolios. Please leave any suggestions/requests in the comments section!

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.