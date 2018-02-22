Long Ideas | Basic Materials | Canada

Eldorado's Pending Arbitration: The Achilles Heel Of Greek Regulatory Mercy

by: Gold News
Summary

Eldorado is currently in arbitration with the Greek government over developing its Greek assets.

The negative outlook for this legal arbitration will potentially result in lower investor confidence going forward.

Share price catalyst would force Eldorado Gold to commence commercial production at some of its key development projects to mitigate developmental execution risks.

Investment Thesis

The Greek government took the Canadian Eldorado Gold Corp. to an arbitration process over a breach of contract last year. The issue at stake is whether the company is capable