Westar Energy's (WR) CEO Mark Ruelle on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Westar Energy Inc. (NYSE:WR) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Cody VandeVelde - Director, IR

Tony Somma - CFO

Mark Ruelle - President and CEO

Greg Greenwood – SVP, Strategy

John Bridson - SVP, Generation

Analysts

Christopher Turnure - JPMorgan

Michael Lapides - Goldman Sachs

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Westar Energy Year-End 2017 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Cody VandeVelde. You may begin.

Cody VandeVelde

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning and welcome to our year end call. Last night, we filed our 10-K along with the earnings release and supplemental materials which could be found under the Investors section of our website at westarenergy.com. Some of our remarks will be forward looking. So, I remind you of uncertainties inherent in our comments this morning and in some of the statements found in the earnings release and accompanying materials. Factors that could cause our future results to differ from what we discuss today include those listed in the 10-K under forward-looking statements and risk factors.

We encourage you to read the full disclosure in the 10-K and in the earnings materials, both of which are available on our website. The earnings materials also reflect how we reconcile our gross margin presentation with GAAP earnings.

Commenting this morning will be our CFO, Tony Somma; and our President and CEO, Mark Ruelle. We have other members of our team available to respond to questions.

Tony will offer highlights on last year results, comment on this year's outlook, and shed some light on tax reform. Mark will share observations about our business, discuss our latest regulatory proceedings, and comment on the transaction and combined company outlook.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony.

Tony Somma

Thanks Cody. Good morning.

Last night we announced year-end 2017 EPS of $2.27 compared to $2.43 in 2016. Importantly, these GAAP results include merger expenses of about $0.06 of earnings, as well as writing off $0.09 of deferred tax asset due to the new Tax Law.

Additionally, year-over-year we estimate weather cost as $0.08, and when we see no COLI income for the year which hurt us to the tune of about $0.14. Those things considered, we are pleased with the year and the lower expenses that help offset the negatives.

Gross margin decreased just over 2% due mainly to 13% fewer cooling degree days compared to the prior year. This drove residential commercial sales down year-over-year about 4% and 2% respectively. Providing a partial offset, industrial sales were up 3.5%. The healthy increase was primarily driven by a handful of large lower margin customers that experienced increased demand as oil prices rebounded throughout the year.

In December one of our largest customers, Spirit AeroSystems delivered some exciting news. They've announced a significant expansion to their factory where among other things they make fuselages for the Boeing Dreamliner. They note the expansion will mean a $1 billion investment and a thousand new jobs over the next couple of years.

Offsetting some of the impact of softer sales and lack of cooling income was a decrease combined O&M and SG&A of $24 million compared to the prior year. While there was a basket of drivers significant items include a lower distribution expense of $9 million as we redirected resources to assist other utilities of [mutual aid][ph]. $5 million lower costs at one of our large generating plants that had a planned outage in 2016, and $7 million less variable employee compensation compared to the prior year.

Interest expense was up $9 million due mainly to a long term debt issuance in March of '17 and the full year impact of bonds issued in June of '16.

Depreciation expense increased $33 million due mainly to the commissioning of our Western Plains wind farm early in the year. Until this project is fully reflected in rates, production tax credits provide an offset to depreciation, financing and operating cost.

If you recall, we estimated the all-in impact to be flat to a couple of cents drag to earnings assuming a mid-40s capacity factor. Kansas Wind didn't disappoint, wind up with a capacity factor in the upper 40s which resulted in more PTCs to help offset cost.

Income tax expense decreased to around $30 million year-over-year. Primary drivers included $24 million of new PTCs and $23 million from lower taxable income. These decreases were partially offset by $12 million write-off of access deferred income tax assets that I mentioned previously.

I’ll come back to other impacts of tax law in a moment but first let me touch - quickly touch on fourth quarter results. Q4 earnings per share were $0.24 down from $0.38 the prior year. While weather for the quarter was normal and we managed O&M well, the big drivers of the $12 million deferred tax asset write-off, $3 million less than COLI proceeds and a $3 million decrease in equity AFUDC.

Now let me turn to tax reform. We've already agreed that all tax savings should go to our customers and put this in motion with our recent rate application. And customer’s rates will be about $74 million of tax benefit to be reflected in the outcome of this general rate update.

In the interim we'll track the effects of a lower Federal Tax rate with the true-up at the end of the review. While, we anticipate some cash flow headwinds which may decrease FFO to debt by 100 to 200 basis points, we expect to maintain our strong investment grade credit profile and anticipate the same for the combined company.

As mentioned in our joint update with Great Plains last month, our initial review with Tax Reform doesn't materially change our plans. Let me quickly reiterate what we said in January, we are still targeting EPS growth of 6% to 8% measured off of Westar's 2016 actual EPS of $2.43. And growing dividends at approximately the same rate, we still expect to repurchase roughly 60 million shares of new company stock over the first two years after closing.

The new Tax Law including the elimination of bonus depreciation and a lower accumulated deferred income tax results from approximately 4% compounded annual rate base growth through 2022.

Now a few words about 2018, we won't issue Westar's standalone guidance, but we have included some assumptions in the supplemental materials we posted to our IR website last night. This will give you an idea what's in our current plan for things like COLI, transmission margin and merger expenses. For sales, our 2018 plan reflects 0 to 50 basis points of growth.

Last night our Board declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend which maintains the annual indicated rate of a $1.60 per share. Pursuant to the merger agreement, we expect to maintain this level until closing, then at closing we expect the new dividend to be indicated annual $1.84 per share, reflecting the 13% uplift embedded in exchange ratio.

Now let me turn things over to Mark.

Mark Ruelle

Thanks Tony, and good morning everyone.

2017 was a good year of execution amidst the merger tumult and employees didn't drop any balls. They continued to deliver solid financial and operating results making our business better. Our safety performance last year was one of the best on record and again in the best quartile of our industry. We achieved in distribution reliability, the best performance in our history. We continue to harness Kansas’ abundant wind resources bringing commercial $400 plus million investment in more renewables.

With the addition of Western Plains, we now produce renewable energy equivalent to a third of retail sales, add nuclear to it and we had emission free energy of more than 50% of these sales. These resources plus the flexibility of how we're now operating our fossil plant have allowed us to cut carbon emissions by 39% since ’05. Additionally, SO2 is down 98% and NOx down 84% over the same period.

These and other commitments to the communities we have the privilege of serving and along with the important work of our Westar Energy Green team, we've highlighted in our new ESG report that you can find on our website.

Of course the most significant development last year was a new course we charted in July as we announced the revised merger agreement with Great Plains. Combining these two neighboring utilities just makes sense. We expect it to create one of the best energy companies in the country with more levers to pull to address industry headwinds and position us to moderate price increases for our customer and deliver a top-tier value to our shareholders.

Let me shift to a broader update on regulatory and other news before I touch on the latest with the merger. A few weeks ago, Republican and former Lieutenant Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer took the oath of office as Kansas’s 47th Governor, he replaces Governor Brownback who stepped down to become a U.S. Ambassador. We’re confident Governor Colyer understands what it takes to move Kansas forward and how to help the infrastructures necessary to make that happen.

Late last year, KCC Commissioner Pat Apple announced that he won't accept reappointment once his term expires March 15. He was Chair when he made this announcement, so in January the Commission re-elected, Commissioner Shari Feist Albrecht as its new Chair. The Commission will maintain a quorum even if there is a period with only two commissioners although we expect Governor Colyer to make this appointment before the expected order date in the merger.

Earlier this month, we filed for a general rate update as Tony mentioned, we’re asking the KCC to update prices and recognized for our customers the full benefit of tax return along with other updates. The request is straightforward with just a few drivers, the biggest of which as Tony mentioned is reflecting in rates about $74 million of annual federal tax reductions. We'd already planned rate reviews this year, so the application became the fastest and most direct way to get the tax benefits back to our customers.

Another significant part of the application is a $56 million update to depreciation. Every few years, the KCC requires a depreciation study of us and this fulfils that requirement. Other drivers of the case include, $32 million for Western Plains which has embedded in it the value of related production tax credit, $41 million for an expiring wholesale contract which has served as an offset to retail rates for a decade, but which can't be renewed in the present market, $13 million for expiring PTCs from our first wind farms now approaching 10 years old.

Offsetting some of the increases is $11 million of initial savings in contemplation of the merger and $29 million of savings we've achieved by refinancing debt since rates were last set and of course, the tax reductions I mentioned.

Even though the rate update and the merger are separate dockets, they will reference one another given their timing and in a relationship. To that end, let me give you an update on the merger. In November, Westar and Great Plains each held special meetings of shareholders in which shares voted were overwhelmingly greater than 90% for each company in favor of the merger. Just prior to those meetings we also settled the class action suits.

Then in December we received HSR clearance. We filed our foot approval and requested from the NRC a transfer of work fleet license. We expect to hear from each shortly.

In Missouri, we carried forward momentum from the first deal and in January we again reached settlement with the staff of the Missouri Commission along with some other interveners. This agreement accepts many of the same or similar commitments as in the first deal.

We filed our rebuttal testimony yesterday and we'll have a hearing in Missouri the second week of March. There is no specific order date for an order in Missouri, but we expect to have an effective order on the merger close to the posted Kansas schedule which brings you back to Kansas.

Late last month, the KCC staff curb and other interveners filed their testimony. Given the vast differences of this application compared to the one that was rejected last year, the testimony has a significantly different and more constructive tone.

As almost all parties acknowledge, this much different transaction with the absence of a premium and transaction data, set the stage for a solution that can satisfy the public interest standard advances.

Staff presented a framework that with some adjustment and clarification we think could be a workable solution to address all parties interests. On Monday, we filed our testimony in response. The KCC schedule calls for some of talks to be held next week with a hearing in mid-March and a commission order on/or before June 5. Even if we were to reach a settlement, we expect the calendar and the procedural schedule to play out much as it state.

The significant value for our customers and shareholders in bringing these two neighboring utilities together, the merger as we've testified is the single course of action we can take to best manage and moderate future utility rates. Every company faces headwinds, some lease are best addressed by the efficiencies created through consolidation, and that's why we've been fighting so hard to bring these two companies together and hopeful that other parties will agree.

With that, we're ready for your questions. Members of the media, we invite you to contact Gina Penzig. Gina's number is 785-575-8089 if you have media questions. But with that, Mitchell would you open the lines please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Our first question comes from Christopher Turnure of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Christopher Turnure

I wanted to ask about the PPA roll-offs in your rate case ask there? And I was hoping you could give us some context on how kind of numbers of that magnitude might have been treated historically by the commission. And if you had ever received pushback there or any other debatable issues?

Mark Ruelle

No, I mean it’s pretty straightforward, how it works in Kansas is, we don't really separate the jurisdictions; all of the rate base - all of the assets are in rate base for retail customers, and then to the extent that we can make some hay by selling to wholesale customers that serves as a direct credit and offset to retail rate.

So that's good as long as you have those contracts, but when the contracts roll up you're got to adjust rate for it. It's a pretty straightforward proposition and it is customary with past practice.

Christopher Turnure

So it's more of an off system sales, roll off. Okay. That makes sense. And then can you explain the genesis of the depreciation study. And for some reason if it is not approved, how you would handle that from an accounting perspective all else being equal?

Tony Somma

Sure, I think every five or seven years or that range utilities are required to present an update to their depreciation schedules to make sure that we've got intergenerational equity, to make sure that our rates reflect the reality of the economics of the assets serving our customers.

And so, we have to file one of those studies every few years. And sometimes the commission accepts those studies; sometimes they push back on those studies, sometimes they split the baby on those studies. But it's a requirement we have to we have to produce a study, and the study we've produced and presented and that we present the rate case shows the depreciation rates should go up $56 million.

If the commission accepts that, that will be part of the revenue requirement and that'll be reflected in the cost of service. If they don't, it's not a P&L issue, but obviously it's change in the cash flows.

Christopher Turnure

So if it did not get approved you would continue along the current depreciation schedules which are much longer. There will be no impact on earnings, but like you said the cash flow would be lower versus what it would otherwise have been?

Tony Somma

You got it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Lapides of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Michael Lapides

One or two easy ones, first, just merger related. The testimony from the interveners meaning from staff versus from other interveners differs a little bit in terms of this round of rate cases that are underway in Kansas. One of the - I think staff made kind of wrote it up as if the rate freeze, the five year freeze would begin effective at the merger close while the other interveners and you guys assumed that you would prosecute these rate cases or handle these rate cases and then the rate freeze would start after that.

Can you just clarify that for me kind of, am I reading that right? Is that a disputed issue in this case or is it something else going on?

Mark Ruelle

So let me just clarify Michael, the staff has no testimony yet in our rate case. This testimony is in regard to the merger. I'll ask - you know Greg Greenwood our Senior VP is over that stuff, I’ll ask Greg just to comment on sort of the interplay there.

Greg Greenwood

So our application that filed did not have a rate moratorium component. The mechanisms that both staff and [indiscernible] put forward which the mechanics of work just fine, do have rate moratoriums. And as you said they started slightly different time period. So we've got at least three different opinions on whether there is a moratorium and how long that should be.

And there are certain aspects to rate case you have to have a pretty good idea of what’s going to happen related to ROE and other things if you're going to enter into a moratorium as part of the merger and staff recognizes that pretty directly in their proposal.

Michael Lapides

Mark one totally unrelated follow up. What has not, can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing in terms of wind power plant development in Central and Western Kansas? How are the development levels differ versus maybe what you saw being built a few years ago? And what that could mean for potential incremental transmission investment needed on the system?

Mark Ruelle

Yes, I’ll let John Bridson respond to the first part of that.

John Bridson

We continue to see a lot of activity from developers proposing projects in the State of Kansas. And we've actually got an RFP out right now or had one out and are evaluating the responses to that to see if there's opportunity for us to take advantage of. I think a build out of wind in the state will continue to drive the need for additional transmission projects. But again those are largely need to be approved through the SPP process.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Travis Miller of Morningstar. Your line is open.

Travis Miller

On the tax stuff and the cash flow implications, any thoughts or potential adjustments you might have to make to the CapEx plan that you laid out here or any kind of financing on the equity side?

Tony Somma

No financing on equity side. We’re still buying back shares, not issuing.

Mark Ruelle

No equity Travis and really no plans to materially adjust our CapEx plans for the combined company which are less than the CapEx plans if each company were separate.

Travis Miller

And is there any substantial difference in that tax position on a combined entity.

Mark Ruelle

No, not really, I mean it's all straightforward, it's plant related utilities stuff for the most part. As Tony mentioned, one of the - one of the parts of the merger is, we'll spend probably a billion less in capital than we would if we were separately at it together. And so there's a little bit of cash flow headwinds, but you know Tony we've got us well positioned within our ratings category. So there is nothing [cuspy] [ph] here.

Operator

There are no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mark Ruelle for any closing remarks.

Mark Ruelle

Well thank you everybody for joining us. If you have a follow up question of course you can get a hold of Cody. Cody's at 785-575-8227. Thanks, and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.