Cotiviti Holdings' (COTV) CEO Douglas Williams on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cotiviti Holdings (NYSE:COTV) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer DiBerardino - VP, IR

Douglas Williams - CEO

Bradley Ferguson - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Ryan Daniels - William Blair & Company

Mark Rosenblum - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Eric Percher - Nephron Research

Anne Samuels - J.P. Morgan

Anagha Gupte - Leerink Partners

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James & Associates

Erin Wright - Crédit Suisse AG

Sandy Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Stephanie Davis - Citi

Frank Sparacino - First Analysis

Sean Dodge - Jefferies LLC

Operator

For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer DiBerardino, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Jennifer DiBerardino

Good morning, and welcome to Cotiviti's fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. This call is being webcast live and a recording will be available on the Events page of our investor website at cotiviti.com through March 22, 2018. Also available on the financial page of our investor website is a financial supplement containing key financial measures on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. We will be referencing this supplement throughout the call.

On today's call, we will discuss Cotiviti's business outlook and will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. We urge you to read the risk factors, cautionary language, and other disclosures in our SEC filings for the factors that may impact statements made on this call.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, and free cash flow. Reconciliations to the relevant GAAP numbers for these non-GAAP measures are included in the press release and also within the financial supplement posted on our investor website.

Joining me on the call today are Doug Williams, Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer. Now I will turn the call over to Doug.

Douglas Williams

Thank you Jennifer and good morning. On the call this morning I will review our 2017 accomplishments and outline our 2018 goals. I will then hand the call over to Brad to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. The market we operate in is complex and growing and Cotiviti is well positioned to capture the opportunity now and into the future. The U.S. government estimates that medical spend will continue to grow from $3.5 trillion in 2017 to $5.7 trillion by 2026. Additionally it is estimated that wasteful spending comprises approximately one third of healthcare expenditures or $1.1 trillion.

Cotiviti Solutions address about $600 billion of this amount all related to assuring payment accuracy and encouraging efficient high value care. In 2017 we continued our track record of capitalizing on this opportunity by delivering client value and growth. Through our leading analytics capabilities and solid execution we delivered almost $4 billion of total savings in 2017 for our healthcare and retail clients. As a result and due to our aligned financial model the savings that we delivered for clients in 2017 resulted in Cotiviti generating $678.7 million in revenue and $267.9 million of adjusted EBITDA, an increase of 9% and 12% respectively over 2016.

The investments we have made into our go to market efforts are yielding results. In 2017 more than half of our healthcare revenue was generated by the 15 new sources of revenue that went live in 2016 and 2017 including one new crossover which generated revenue in the fourth quarter. These new revenue sources include eight new clients and seven of cross sells. Based on our definition of new and existing clients four clients paged into existing at year-end accounting for the nineteen reported since the IPO. For the newer clients moving into existing volume growth and adoption will continue to be the revenue drivers going forward.

Retrospective or RCA revenue increased 13% in 2017 primarily due to strengthen our clinical chart validation solutions. Recent investments have led to more effective chart selections through enhance analytics, better workflows, and machine learning. We're making progress working through the RCA conversion timing issues we discussed last quarter, in fact fourth quarter revenue was positively impacted by conversion catch up. RCA claim volume received in 2017 increased about 15% from 2016 levels to $563 billion. Volumes positively impacted by a large cross sell client that went live in the fourth quarter.

As I've often described prospective or PCA growth can occur in a stair step fashion with steep inclines as new or expansion volume wins [ph] followed by a leveling off when the volume normalizes. While scope expansions from larger clients can result in a very meaningful impact over time, as the expansions ramp up that impact tends to be seen more slowly. 2017 PCA growth of 3% partially reflects this pattern as clients scope expansions from 2016 normalize. In a moment Brad will go into detail around some PCA adjustments that occurred in the fourth quarter affecting 2017 growth.

PCA claim volume increased 10% to $84 billion in 2017. Moderating utilization trends have impacted the rate at which claim volume has grown. Long term volume prospects are supported by the industry tailwinds of cost, complexity, and demographics. We are very positive on our PCA growth opportunity as we have significant volume in the pipeline through new and scope expansions that will ramp in the future. We often execute on over 100 implementation projects in a given year, some of these produce revenues and others are business enablers.

In 2017 these included a large scale implementation of our next generation real time platform as well as a large scope expansions with existing clients. We continue to diversify our revenue stream as we exited 2017 with over 60 healthcare clients, retention is strong as reflected by the tenure of our top 10 clients who have been with us on average over 10 years. We continue to believe that our client tenure reflects the significant value we deliver.

The investments we've made over the past two years in our analytics team reflect our focus on innovation and the goal to further expand our competitive advantages. In 2017 we added a Chief Digital Officer to focus on accelerating the adoption of leading technologies to increase our speed to market. We continue to invest in skill sets of data scientists and technologists as well as machine learning to deploy models more effectively and deliver solutions more rapidly.

We continue to look for strategic opportunities to expand our payment accuracy capabilities and solutions through disciplined M&A. The bar is high for any M&A transaction because of the opportunity we believe we have to add value and grow within our existing clients. We also actively review opportunities that address healthcare waste beyond payment accuracy such as our July acquisition of RowdMap. As value based reimbursement initiatives increase our risk readiness scoring system will help drive network efficiency for payer clients and assist with benchmarking for providers. We're very excited about the possibilities to further differentiate Cotiviti Solutions with the integration and exploration of the RowdMap to data assets.

Now turning to our retail business, in 2017 retail grew in line with expectations representing about 11% of revenue and about $550 million dollars in client savings. Our retail team has done an excellent job operating in an environment which has some systemic headwinds. In particular a 2015 regulatory change in the United Kingdom limited our audit scope there and has continued to impede our ability to deliver increasing levels of client value. In conjunction with the recent loss of a retail client in the UK we performed a strategic review and have decided to wind down our UK retail operations over the next few quarters.

In yesterday's press release we provided our 2018 revenue guidance range of $740 million to $775 million. Healthcare is expected to lead our 2018 growth through a combination of scope expansions within existing clients, a strong pipeline of opportunities, full integration of RowdMap, and execution of our digital strategy. Where we fall into guidance range will depend on client adoption and behavior, market forces, and our execution. Looking ahead I continue to be very optimistic about our growth potential.

Cotiviti has grown into a leading data, analytics, and technology company with significant scale and resources to realize the vast opportunity in front of us. We also remain nimble enough to act on new opportunities that could further expand our capabilities and drive future growth. Our ability to extract value from large quantitative data will be at the center of our value delivery proposition for clients. In turn we believe that will result in strong returns for both the company and our shareholders. Now I will turn the call over to Brad to review our financial results.

Bradley Ferguson

Thanks Doug and good morning. As I walk through our financial results for the quarter I will be referencing the 2017 fourth quarter financial supplement posted on our Investor website. Beginning on slide 2 you can see the total revenue increased 5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 9% for the full year which was in line with our guidance. For the fourth quarter healthcare revenue increased 6% and retail revenue declined 2% versus the fourth quarter of 2016. Within healthcare RCA revenue was up 15% from the fourth quarter a year ago. RCA fourth quarter growth was driven primarily by the strength in our clinical chart validation solutions and solid collections activity.

Revenue from the CMS recovery audit contracts as expected represented 1% of revenue in 2017. The two new contracts continued to ramp slowly and a recent communication from CMS is further limiting the number of charts we can review. As a result we expect RAC contribution to be approximately 1% of overall revenue in 2018. I also want to provide an update on our original CMS RAC contract which expired on January 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2017 we had an approximately $56 million of total estimated liabilities for refunds and appeals related to the original contract. In the first quarter of 2018 we expect to reduce our liabilities by at least $32 million which will result in a corresponding increase in first quarter revenue. For the remaining liability we continue to assess our best estimate of any appeals overturned prior to the expiration of the contract term. We will provide an update on this assessment when we report first quarter earnings.

Moving on the PCA results, revenue decreased 13% in the quarter from a year ago. New clients and cross sells grew in excess of our expectations for the quarter however, the strength was more than offset by an increase of approximately $7 million in refunds and appeals liability and the combination of the savings rate normalization and lower volume that Doug described. As we've discussed before there's a certain degree of variability in this business. Each month and quarter we make revenue refund liability estimates for the amount of client savings that could eventually be adjusted. These adjustments are based on information provided by our clients related to their decisions on provider payments. Liabilities are based on management's best estimate utilization information we have on hand. In the fourth quarter we received new information that led to an increase in the estimated liability.

Within healthcare other on slide 2 fourth quarter revenue from our risk readiness solution was in line with our projections. Going forward we will not guide on RowdMap revenue separately. Our expectations have not changed relative to the risk readiness platform opportunity. However, as we fully integrate the data assets and analytic capabilities into our payment accuracy solutions, the contribution to revenue will be more integrated within Cotiviti Healthcare Solutions going forward.

Turning now to our global retail and other segments. Revenue decreased 2% in the fourth quarter due to the run off of the contract in the other line within global retail. As we have discussed in the past these non-core business contracts which represented solutions for a limited number of clients to improve efficiency and effectiveness of payment networks expired on December 31, 2017. Within retail the U.S. retail business grew 8% in 2017 from increased client scope and large settlements but was largely offset by the weakness in the UK ending year essentially flat compared to 2016.

In 2018 we expect a $3 million decline in retail revenue related to the wind down of the UK and virtually no revenue from the non-core other contracts. Factoring in these and other trends in the business we expect retail and other revenue which makes up about 11% of our total company revenue to decline approximately 10% in 2018 compared to 2017.

Moving to the P&L on slide 3, net income increased substantially both in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2017 versus a year ago. This was given by our revenue growth and a onetime tax benefit from the tax reform bill passed at the end of 2017 which I will talk more about in a minute. Cost of revenue declined 14% in the fourth quarter and remained essentially flat from the year compared to 2016. The fourth quarter decline was primarily related to compensation actions we took in the fourth quarter of 2016. In 2016 we moved portions of our auditing staff from a variable compensation model to a more typical base plus bonus structure resulting in a declining compensation expenses in 2017.

We expect cost of revenue to grow slightly less than revenue in 2018 due to scale on the business and technology investments we've made over the past couple of years to gain efficiencies. The 26% increase in SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by $5 million increase in stock compensation related to the restricted stock issued in connection with the RowdMap acquisition. Other increases included investments in technology and security as we roll out and secure our new platform. We expect SG&A expense to increase slightly less than revenue in 2018 but we'll have some increased expenses during the year as we continue to invest in the ongoing digital transformation and our security infrastructure.

Still on slide 3 and moving to taxes, in the fourth quarter of 2017 we have $45 million net benefit primarily related to a revaluation of our deferred tax liability due to the new federal corporate tax rate. We also had a benefit of $1.3 million from stock option exercises in the fourth quarter and $16 million for the full year. All of this drove our effective tax rate down to a benefit of 81% and 9% for the fourth quarter and full year respectively. Excluding the impact of non-deductible stock based compensation, the benefit of stock option exercises and other discrete items, the tax rate was approximately 38% for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. Using the new lower corporate tax rate and assuming no stock based compensation adjustments we estimate a 25% tax rate in 2018 to affect the relevant line items in our adjusted net income bridge. There could be some minor changes to that estimate and certain states decide to decouple from federal tax reform.

Under the new tax law we estimate our cash tax savings to be approximately $20 million. We will invest those savings back into the business to fund future growth through innovation or strategic M&A activity. We don't anticipate any material impact from the other tax reform changes enacted. To assist in the analysis of our underlying results we use non-GAAP measures including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and free cash flow. On slide 4 you can see that adjusted EBITDA increased 21% in the fourth quarter a year ago with a corresponding margin increase. The strength reflects our typical seasonality for the fourth quarter but also efficiencies we gain and our ability to manage expenses based on revenue expectations.

On slide 5 adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to $44.4 million or $0.47 per diluted share. The increase was primarily driven by year-over-year revenue growth and expense management. Actual shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 were 92.3 million and the fully diluted weighted average shares for the quarter were 95 million. On slide 7 you can see the free cash flow was $137.8 million dollars for 2017 exceeding our projections. We expect to continue to generate strong cash flow as we grow our top line. Under the $100 million dollars share repurchase program we announced in October we repurchased $10 million of shares in a relatively short open market window we had in the fourth quarter. As we have previously messaged, the share repurchase program will be used opportunistically.

Turning to the balance sheet data on slide 8, the decline in debt in 2016 was due to total scheduled principal payments of $18 million in 2017. Interest expense was $35 million for 2017 and we estimate interest expense will be $35 million to $40 million in 2018. We ended the year with a net leverage ratio of 2.3 times down from 2.9 times at December 31, 2016. In line with our capital allocation strategy our primary use of capital is to grow the business through internal investments and strategic M&A opportunities. With relatively low debt leverage, $165 million in cash on hand at year-end, and $100 million dollars of capacity under our revolver we have ample flexibility to execute on the right M&A opportunities.

As you consider our 2018 guidance I want to remind you of the seasonality in our business. The first quarter is generally our lowest revenue quarter particularly in PCA as high deductible plans reset. Beyond normal first quarter seasonality PCA could be impacted by scope expansions and larger clients that could ramp more slowly throughout the year. Second quarter revenue typically increases from the first quarter with another step up expected in the third quarter. Fourth quarter tends to be the strongest revenue quarter each year. Excluding the revenue associated with the first quarter CMS refunds and appeals liability release we discussed, our guidance for 2018 is total revenue in the range of $740 million to $775 million, net income in the range of $105 million to $120 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $295 million to $310 million, and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 96 million.

Following key assumptions to support our full year guidance, interest expense in the range of $35 million to $40 million dollars, stock compensation expense of approximately $25 million, and estimated effective tax rate of approximately 25% excluding the impact of stock option exercises, restricted stock units, and nondeductible stock based compensation and CAPEX in the range of $40 million to $45 million. The reconciliation of net income for the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income is provided in our earnings release and in the fourth quarter financial supplement available on our Investor website. Now I will turn the call back over to Doug.

Douglas Williams

Thanks Brad. Cotiviti's 2017 results reflect steady growth in our investments to drive increasing client value. As we look forward to 2018 and beyond, we are focused on strong execution to fully realize the investments made in technology, analytics, and innovation. Our go to market efforts have provided a significant number of new revenue opportunities and a strong pipeline for more. Over the long-term we're optimistic about our ability to create more client value while addressing waste in the healthcare and retail industries. Now I'll ask the operator to open the lines for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Ryan Daniels with William Blair. Please go ahead

Ryan Daniels

Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. Little bit more color perhaps on the $70 million for the appeals and refunds, can you talk a little bit more about what the information was that caused that? And then number two I assume that's something that occurs throughout the year. We're constantly releasing some reserves and then increasing some reserves. So it was just kind of a bigger quarter for you to call that out as an unusual item?

Bradley Ferguson

Hey, this is Brad, yeah, thanks. Good question. Yeah, so obviously in our PCA business I mean we worked closely with our clients to configure their policies up front and then the claims that run through our platform are the payment. There's a mechanism after the payment where the clients submits the adjustment information back to us. We make estimates of what that activity is going to be using the best information we have at the time and most of this exchange of information is happening in normal course but the data and the exchange process isn't the same for each client and sometimes we receive additional information. And in some cases these smaller amounts can build up to larger amounts leading to a larger change. And similar to what we're seeing with the CMS liability which we expect to release in Q1 we make these efforts and handicap to ultimate outcomes and we make reasonable estimates at the time we have the information but there are estimates.

Ryan Daniels

Does it skew more towards Q4 with kind of a year-end true up or was this just phenomenon of timing?

Bradley Ferguson

Yeah, I mean the information we got -- but I mean it certainly could go back a little further and if I think about the timing probably half of it is related to 2017 and there were some things that went back a little prior to that. But it wasn't just like Q4, the adjustment obviously happened in Q4 but it is related to other periods.

Ryan Daniels

Yes, yes, okay understood. And then how do we think about that from a profit standpoint I assume that that's 7 million kind of constant revenue was a direct hit to profits. There was no offsetting cost, is that fair?

Bradley Ferguson

That's correct.

Ryan Daniels

Okay, and then I guess my final question and I will hop back in the queue. Gross margins were exceptional, I think the highest we've ever seen despite the $7 million headwind there that you just noted. So, anything particular that drove that to record levels despite that headwind? Thanks.

Bradley Ferguson

Yes, again good question. We talked about the collection activity in some of the things we saw on RCA so that helped go the other way and then just on the expense side. I think in the last quarter we actually talked about some expense actions we take and some other things that happened in the fourth quarter that allowed that. So, the higher EBITDA margin isn’t kind of the normalized run rate but fourth quarter is typically a little better again even absorbing the adjustment that we had. But in Q1 for instance payroll taxes reset, bonus things would be happening in a fuller level. I mean there's other things that happened that will drive the expenses up in Q1 versus Q4.

Ryan Daniels

Okay, understood, thanks for the color, I will hop back in the queue.

Operator

The next question comes from Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Mark Rosenblum

Hey guys, it's Mark Rosenblum on for Ricky. I just wanted to get a little more color on the level of visibility that you guys have into the guide in 2018 and just get some detail on sort of what's currently sold and what has to be sold during the year and then in terms of implementation timelines what you guys have control over versus what's controlled by the client?

Douglas Williams

Hey Ricky, this is Doug, thank you for that. So in the business cycles that we're in at this stage we from the standpoint of getting to an agreement with the client there is a period between then and going live that has variance between the work we need to do, the data we need to exchange, etc before we produce the value that help -- that we record as revenue. So at the beginning of the year we generally have said that we're about halfway through the year in terms of selling new or cross sell and we're probably three fourths or a fourth into the year on selling what we would consider scope expansions, adoption, etc. And so we have pretty good clarity in terms of what the big opportunities are and how the deals are progressing. The variance which you point out is that we are dependent on the client whether it's PCA to create an interface with us that goes live and then there's the pace of adoption and RCA where we also create interfaces but they are more around workflows of processing offsets or collections. So we generally feel that we had good visibility into our business though there are variables that occur on a client specific basis that we have pluses and minuses on.

Mark Rosenblum

Okay, got you. And then you touched on this little bit in the prepared remarks in terms of capital priorities, how are you thinking about M&A versus making investments internally back in the business?

Bradley Ferguson

Yes, so we continue to invest in the business and that's reflected in our guidance. Certainly our analytics capabilities, our go to market, our IP platform so we're doing that and we will continue to prioritize that. But certainly M&A is something we're looking at and feel like we've got the wherewithal to do it that have a high bar for how we think about it and getting the right deal. So continue to evaluate that and we will prioritize that accordingly.

Mark Rosenblum

Okay, great, thank you guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Matthew Gillmor with Robert Baird. Please go ahead.

Matthew Gillmor

Hey, thanks for the question. Maybe a follow-up on the PCA liability increase. Can you give us a sense for whether that was related to a single client or more sort of broad based and also how much was driven by a change in your internal estimates versus some of the information that you mentioned that you learned from the client?

Bradley Ferguson

Yes, so it wasn't one client. I mean it was many clients, there was a couple that there were some specific things that we need to do based on information that be it shared back or they had shared back with us. And then the other was probably little more specific on just how we thought about our estimate and factoring in all the information we have and have available to us to just be a little more comprehensive. But it was multiple clients that we thought about.

Matthew Gillmor

Okay, that's helpful and then Doug had mentioned some comments around analytics and machine learning and RCA and I was curious how much that had been rolled out to the client base and should we think about that more as enhancing your internal efficiencies around margins or does that enhance revenue over time?

Douglas Williams

Hey Matt, we -- that you should think about is a little bit of both. It is internal and that we have a number of things that we're doing in many areas around how do we go further and deeper and more precisely into the data to not only create more value and therefore revenue but also to do it in a way that eliminates false positives, etc and therefore supports our clients' desire for low abrasion. So this example, we're using it but where it really showed up in results we mentioned the clinical chart validation that's where we started with that some time ago for several quarters and it's really paying off in the effectiveness of our ability to both grow revenue and do it more efficiently.

Matthew Gillmor

Got it, that's helpful, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Eric Percher with Nephron Research. Please go ahead.

Eric Percher

Thanks Doug and welcome Brad. I have a question relative to the guidance that was provided last quarter and maybe just start with RCA. So was this quarter's performance actually better than had been expected when you provided the changing guidance last quarter and therefore we see it this quarter, we don't necessarily see an uptick as we get into next quarter and therefore the seasonality commentary you provide it looks more like a typical year?

Douglas Williams

Hey Eric I think what we -- if you remember last quarter what we said was we had several things that were causing us to adjust guidance. And with the limited number of days, of working days left in the year we were essentially taking a lot of those -- the fixes for those items out of the guidance. And in the case of RCA I think we also said that we were continuing to work with the clients. We did see some improvement in bringing inventories to a more normalized level. It's certainly not all done but that we had kind of taken that out of the guidance and we got it as a bit of a tailwind. But it is not like it -- it's not a won and done, it is just getting back to a normalized rate. Brad?

Bradley Ferguson

Yes, so I think there's certainly some collections benefit but the success of this or what we're seeing with the charts business I mean that was real and feel good about that. Again these things are factored into the guidance that we gave but certainly some collection benefit that came into the fourth quarter.

Eric Percher

Sure and then on the PCA side absent the $7 million was your comment that it is so close to where you expect it to be after having provided that commentary on Q3?

Douglas Williams

I think that's a fair characterization, yes.

Eric Percher

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Anne Samuels with J.P. Morgan please go ahead.

Anne Samuels

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Can you speak to the competitive landscape, any new entrants into the market and how do you feel about your positioning relative to your low double-digit long-term growth targets?

Douglas Williams

Hi, this is Doug. I don't think there's any new entrant into the market particularly. There has been over the last couple years really two years some consolidation in the market of what was a very fragmented market, a couple of players that are kind of aggregating the pieces. And I think that kind of speaks to why, a point we've made before which is it could probably be very difficult to compete or to sustain long-term in this market as a subscale player due to the amount of demands whether it's security compliance or other elements that our clients expect. And so I think it's a growing and maturing market. We don't think that impacts our long-term view. So, if we're a business that it's pretty heads down and we have to produce value all the time so it's an execution game and we feel good about our ability to do that and the things we're investing in should enhance that.

Anne Samuels

Great, thanks so much and then can you provide any updates on how the integration RowdMap is going, any surprises now that you are further along in the process?

Douglas Williams

It's going very well. And as Brad mentioned where it's really going to be kind of not a standalone from a standpoint of how we report it or how we operate it it's largely fully integrated. We have a great team that was added to the Cotiviti workforce and very closely working with clients and adding a lot of value. I think the surprises if you will have been mainly to the positive about the dimensions of value where we think not only the items of standalone and integration but just the data asset and using it to inform and fulfill even more comprehensive perspective for our clients regarding providers and cost. Cost consumption we think is probably better than we expected.

Anne Samuels

Great, thanks very much.

Operator

The next question from Ana Gupte with Leerink Partners. Please go ahead.

Anagha Gupte

Yeah, hey thanks. Good morning. My first question was on the PCA side and it sounds like it's a choppy sales cycle but is there anything you're seeing from an end payer perspective particularly with Medicare Advantage which is more broadly given that the rate notice has been pretty favorable, tax reform offers tailwinds and impacts loss ratio rebates, utilization is weak but just a confluence of so many tailwinds is that in any way on the PCA side of the very least maybe creating less of an imperative to adopt PCA?

Bradley Ferguson

Hi Ana, I think at a high, high level we don't see it influencing the appetite to have our services as another part of a client tool kit in terms of controlling waste or cost. I -- we don't have data points but I generally do agree with the point that financial motivation does play a role for our clients in the rate or in terms of the acceleration or not and the depth of adoption. Said another way if the trend was at a very, very different level would we see a different level of adoption, probably. But that being said I don't know of any time that I have heard or any of our team has ever heard an executive say I'm willing to look past overpayment just because I can afford it because there's a truly an effort to try to get things as precise as possible because it's woven into the fabric of everything, all of the data, all of the trends, all of the price setting, etcetera.

Anagha Gupte

That is helpful, thank you. On the RCA side then you know just continuing along the steam, you have talked about how utilization is a potential headwind for payment integrity but that's on the existing volume of claims that they are pushing through your platform, I mean what potential is there, even just within your existing client base because they are not putting all of their claims volume through Cotiviti if you will or maybe not even through any other payment integrity provider and the moderation and utilization is there but it's not that big, if you can get a whole slew of claims if you will and I may be misunderstanding how this works but that's the question I have?

Douglas Williams

Well, look I think your general theme is correct and there is -- we are not fully penetrated at any client and there is immense opportunity for us on a client by client basis to either capture claim volume spend on RCA or PCA however, we don't have it. And where we do have it, it is kind of an ongoing -- there's no there there in terms of adoption. We're constantly bringing them new considerations or adjusting what they have adopted and we're also in our work creating new content that's really driven by their data. And so it's kind of an always on it business where we're constantly working with the clients to really implement what they feel is aligned with their objectives.

Anagha Gupte

So one final one, then just on capital deployment and thinking about this in context of it's a choppy sales cycle and there is some barriers to adoption of even on the RCA side on a broader volume of claims. How do you think about moving out the earnings volatility and how diversification outside of RowdMap might play into your cap deployment decisions?

Bradley Ferguson

Just making sure I understand the question, are you just saying how we diversify our services.

Anagha Gupte

Is that -- yeah, is that more of an imperative just knowing that PCA adoption is choppy, RCA may have potential but it may not all get realized in a predictable fashion, and as a publicly traded company just do you have analysts and investors expecting more of smooth earnings progression I guess?

Bradley Ferguson

I mean we make investment assessments obviously not to just smooth out things. We want to make good business decisions and I think what you see with the strength of RCA and really the breadth of our portfolio allows us to have that diversification. Certainly RowdMap allows us to do more things and work with our clients, to add more value and I think we'll continue to assess. And we have these relationships, what else can we do to help our Clients succeed. So that may get to what you're talking about. I mean I don't think we think about it the way you addressed it but we want to add value for our clients and want to do that any way we can.

Anagha Gupte

Thanks so much, thanks Doug and Brad.

Operator

The next question comes from Nicholas Jansen with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Jansen

Hey, thanks for taking the question. Just first on the guidance range, a bit wider heading into 2018 relative to what we've seen over the last couple years. And I know there's been a lot of variability in your business in the back half of 2017 so just wanted to kind of better understand the organic growth and maybe the low-end and the high end and what would be the key contributor to the top or bottom? Thanks.

Bradley Ferguson

Yeah, I'll start here. I mean I think Doug touched on it in his prepared remarks and another question we talked about. I mean we control a lot of it but we don't control all of it. We have a good visibility into what services are going to be in the hands of our clients but they have to make decisions about how deep they are going with certain things or the degree that they're going to use the services that are available. And then just other market forces and things that happen over the year and we just -- we know enough to know that we don't know everything and try to be thoughtful about handicapping a range. So, that's how we ended up there but certainly things have to happen to get to the higher end and end of the lower end for that matter and we only control so much. But trying to be rational and thoughtful is how we prepared.

Nicholas Jansen

And then secondly just on free cash flow, you outperformed the initial guidance just wanted to better understand the strength there and how we think about free cash flow in 2018, I think you said 20 million of cash tax savings associated with reform, EBITDA is growing but just your thoughts on free cash flow in 2018? Thanks.

Bradley Ferguson

Yes, so without giving a specific number because there are just things that change in working capital but EBITDA is up, CAPEX is flat to slightly up, interest is flat to slightly up, and again the range there obviously our debt is down but we don't know exactly what's going to be happening with rates. Assume that may pick up a little bit and then the cash taxes on higher income, I mean I think that will get you to slightly up in just the cash but all of that is I think nets out to a favorable and the cash flow will increase. 2017 just the way it is calculated we had some things of accrual changes and AR gains that kind of depressed the actual reported free cash flow for 2017. So, more like working capital things but in general cash flow is going up.

Nicholas Jansen

That's it for me, thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Erin Wright with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Erin Wright

Great, thanks. On RowdMap are there any sort of cross selling accomplishments thus fat that you would highlight with integration process as we stand?

Douglas Williams

I don't think there is really new information here so I think what we've articulated is that RowdMap had kind of a product solution set that we inherited. That has continued and that pipeline has filled out, the team is continuing to do a good job. And I think and what we've really been doing is trying to be on a very targeted basis approaching the market around what the possibilities of an integrated payment and value dimension could be and it's had a very strong reception. But we don't have anything to report and we won't report it until it's in place and producing revenue.

Erin Wright

Okay, great and that's helpful. And then going back to the M&A question and capital deployment, I get in terms of acquisitions do you have a sweet spot in terms of -- and what does the pipeline look like in terms of valuations that you're seeing out there?

Bradley Ferguson

Yeah, I don't think there's a defined sweet spot and I think there's a range of things that we could do whether it's something that we do today in just expanding that or expanding into an adjacency. So, I think there's a kind of broad landscape of things that we can consider and have it limited on the size or scope of what we consider. Our main objective is creating value and we're open to thinking about that and looking at the best ways to do it

Erin Wright

And sorry if you mentioned this but share buybacks, I mean have you been active quarter to date at all?

Bradley Ferguson

So we wouldn't talk about that but what we did in the fourth quarter with the $10 million and certainly there's blackout periods and things like that that we have to navigate in addition to other things that we're considering at the time. But we did see the $10 million in the fourth quarter.

Erin Wright

Excellent, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Sandy Draper with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Sandy Draper

Thank you very much and most of my questions have been asked and answered so maybe just one on the retail side. You commented Doug that you're winding down in the UK but any broader thoughts in terms of the how important that business is to you in general, are there synergies, if there is an opportunity at some point to exit that business and monetize it would that make sense, just thoughts on because clearly you've got good growth on healthcare, shrinkage here, how do you think about that as far as the other side of M&A, is that something you would ever think about or is there a reason that you want to continue to own that business and it may not be obvious to us on our side of the table? Thanks.

Douglas Williams

Thanks Sandy. I would like to -- that business continues to have the same dimensions that we talked about in the past and if you took -- if you look at just the domestic part of that it grew 8% this year. And so it generates cash, it generates EBITDA, we spread many of our investments across it and it's a well operating business. And so I think as a -- from a fiduciary standpoint we have the obligations to consider lots of things as they may evolve. And if that ever happens for any part of our business we would fulfill our responsibilities. But we are very comfortable with it and we're actually much more comfortable with it. If you look back over the last couple years if you kind of did -- what would retail have been kind of net of the UK effect I think it's been a much more attractive business for us.

Sandy Draper

Okay, great. That's helpful and thanks for the comment.

Operator

The next question comes from Stephanie Davis with Citi. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Davis

Hey guys, thank you for taking my question. Again just thinking about the revenue guidance range, could you walk us through any assumptions for the CMS RAC contract beyond the 1% such as the ramp or maybe what's required at the high hand of that guide?

Douglas Williams

Yes Stephanie, I think where we are is I think what we've said is that built into that guidance is we're just basically saying 1%. Look we -- what's attractive about the potential is that we have two of the regions, its enormous scope and scale though it's a very complicated thing for our client at CMS and there are a lot of influences that they're trying to manage and they are trying to make sure it doesn't have a market reaction as last time. And they have therefore put some governors on the contract. Some of those continue to emerge and be adjusted and realistically until we can get clarity on what the opportunity is in terms of what we're allowed to do at what level, etc we just feel it is responsible to kind of guide it sort of a kind of a current sort of normalized level. But it could you know, we think they could be good contracts, we just don't know when they would be.

Stephanie Davis

Got it, got it and then touching back on PCA I saw that the segment still came in light even excluding the $7 million of liability increase, could you walk us through anything that drove the decline?

Douglas Williams

I think that some of that was what we had in the prepared remarks with sort of some normalization off of last year. Obviously the point that Brad has talked about, in that business just by nature tends to be kind of stair step in growth and it doesn't necessarily happen every month or every quarter. But over long periods of time it's a very attractive business and we continue to see good progress on the fundamentals that ultimately end up in revenue and whether that's clients and implementations or volumes. And the slower part has been sort of the adoption and part of that has been as we've implemented some very large clients they are very disciplined and measured in how they roll out in terms of approving content, communicating content to their providers, etc and they take a very long-term view. And we think that's it for the business long-term.

Stephanie Davis

Thank you for clarifying. Appreciate it.

Operator

The next question comes from Frank Sparacino with First Analysis. Please go ahead.

Frank Sparacino

Hi guys, just one for me. I am trying to sort of piece together a couple of things Doug, you had talked about I guess first would be on the new sources of revenue coming alive or new clients coming live. And then also as it relates to sort of same store sales in [indiscernible] I guess getting to yes, if you just look at some of the clients and your scope of audit work do you feel like you are having success getting more of that business or how did you fare in 2017? Thanks.

Douglas Williams

I don't have the specific count for you but in general we as part of our investment that we've talked about before and go to market it's not only the majority of that is deployed on to existing client relationships because that's where we see the majority of the opportunity. And so at a client specific level our teams effectively go deep into clients to understand where the opportunity is, what the client's appetite might be, how they might prioritize and what's the resources available to them in their world, and then have usually a multi-step, multi-stage plan for implementing pieces of adoption over periods of years. So we see it to be very positive.

Bradley Ferguson

I think given the customer information that we've given in the past so I think like 19 or 20 of our customers we have both PCA and RCA. So if you think about 50 customers outside of RowdMap 40% plus or minus penetration and that's not even -- then they just have to service in one capacity or the other, not the depth of which they have it. So we think there's a lot of potential so that goes deeper on the services that we do have and then if you go further and do the cross sells for the remaining clients.

Operator

The next question comes from Sean Dodge with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Sean Dodge

Thanks, good morning. Maybe going back to the Medicare RAC, Doug it sounds like probably just sense that some of these constraints CMS has put in place could be temporary, I guess are you taking any steps to reduce the cost base there in the meantime and how flexible is that base over the short-term?

Douglas Williams

I will maybe let Brad address that but in general we tend to -- there's a certain amount of cost associated with managing a client and there's certain requirements of that with CMS. But the majority of it and sort of the big picture would be directly related to the volume of our work and so we -- whether it's Medicare or any client we're going to gauge our or try to align our resources to the opportunity etc. So whether or not we hope it's temporary but we're not going to overspend on it waiting for that to be the case.

Bradley Ferguson

Yeah, that's absolutely right and we are able to -- I mean there's obviously some fungibility of the resources and we can allocate those resources to do other things. And the skill sets for that are very complimentary to what we're doing in our charts business that we talked about. So there are some opportunities there to move things around and pace the costs accordingly.

Sean Dodge

Okay, very good and then you mentioned RCA revenue in the fourth quarter, there is a benefit from some conversion catch ups though I wouldn't imagine our recurring benefit is that the case and how much were those -- the benefits from the conversion catch up.

Douglas Williams

Yeah, we didn’t call that out specifically just conceptually I think we talked about it in the third quarter. That was some of the things we're working through and then work through some of that. You know that was part of the upside that we saw in the fourth quarter but also the success of this charge business. So there's real fundamental things that are happening there in addition to just timing on the collection. So I mean as a portion of it but not all of it I mean.

Sean Dodge

Okay, thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session and the conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.