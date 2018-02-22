The Acquisition

On February 15, 2018, LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) announced the acquisition of A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) for $2.25 billion to create what it termed as the leading Advanced Polymer Solution business. LyondellBasell is already the global leader in polyolefins. Nevertheless, in terms of the $65 billion compounding market, it is only ranked fourth, behind A. Schulman (see the chart below). Post-merger of the compounding units, however, the combined entity would leapfrog top-ranked PolyOne (POL) as the undisputable new leader with $4.6 billion in revenue (based on the last-twelve-months “LTM” period ended November 30, 2017).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Besides the advantages of an increased scale, LyondellBasell would benefit from a clear diversification into four other high-growth end markets. Currently, 90 percent of LyondellBasell’s compounding business is derived from the automotive industry. This ratio will drop to 53 percent after factoring in the contribution from A. Schulman in the combined entity.

A Bargain Purchase

The total acquisition price of $2.25 billion represents 11.0x LTM adjusted EBITDA, significantly below the median transaction value/EBITDA multiple of specialty chemicals deals at 15.8x (based on 1H 2017), without considering the impact from synergies. LyondellBasell guided for $150 million in targeted annual run rate cost synergies within two years. In terms of the sales multiples, the 0.9x to be paid for A. Schulman appears to be a screaming bargain when compared to the median at 2.9x.

(Source: Scott Macon)

The purchase at a lower multiple than the industry median is even more commendable, given that the market has been valuing the Chemicals companies at higher and higher multiples since Q3 of 2015 (see the chart below).

Impetus For The Acquisition – Industry Push

LyondellBasell’s focus on the automotive segment has enabled its compounding unit to achieve a higher EBITDA with a smaller annual revenue and less than a third (29 percent) of the workforce compared to A. Schulman. However, fundamental changes in how cars are sold, used, and powered could disrupt how and which resins are employed in the construction of vehicles. There are three broad categories of rivalries presently – a) self-owned vehicles versus shared mobility services; b) human-operated versus autonomous vehicles; c) gasoline/diesel engines (“ICEs”) versus electric powertrains vehicles (“EVs”). What complicates matters is the fact that such rivalries are overlapping. We have already seen it happening. For instance, there are now car-sharing companies using fleets of driverless electric vehicles.

(Source: Company Presentation)

How these shifts would play out is still unclear at the moment. Nevertheless, there is already an impact on the material used by the automotive industry as a result of such changes. IHS Markit (INFO), a global data analytics and consulting company which I have coverage on, provides detailed studies on the developments described earlier. One of the examples provided was the lack of fuel tanks in non-ICE vehicles resulting in the reduction in demand for high-density polyethylene in the automotive sector. On the other hand, there will be a higher usage of polyurethane foams in thermal insulation to conserve battery power consumed by air conditioning, thereby increasing the mileage.

The magnitude of such changes is not clear-cut, and LyondellBasell is brilliant to spread its eggs over multiple baskets to avoid a situation where a misjudgment on the transformation of its single automotive sector causes it irreparable damages.

Supportive Factors From The US Tax Reform

The enactment of the major US tax reform bill at the end of 2017 has likely supported LyondellBasell to make this deal. The tax reform allows for a quicker expensing of capital improvements which are particularly useful for the capital-intensive chemical production industry. There are also tax rate incentives for export sales and services, which would prove beneficial given the substantial international sales (68 percent) of A. Schulman. The acquirer could also have been boosted by the freeing up of its overseas cash as a result of the oft-mentioned repatriation “transition tax”.

Conclusion

Besides the earlier stated advantages of the transaction, LyondellBasell also benefits from the usual economics of scale, broader product range, intellectual property, and market access. There are also planned cost synergies through asset optimization, SG&A improvements, among other initiatives. Overall, LyondellBasell appears to have got itself a good deal and at an opportune timing, given the recent passing of the tax reform bill. Not that it needs the bill to be passed. Its strong free cash flow at $5.2 billion (on a TTM basis) is double the acquisition price at $2.25 billion. In fact, its price to free cash flow at 8.3x is among the lowest in the chemical industry. Its peers, Celanese (CE), Huntsman (HUN), and DowDuPont (DWDP) have much higher P/FCF ratios ranging from 13.0x to 26.4x. It is possible that LyondellBasell stays on the lookout for additional buyout targets.

LYB Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts LYB Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

