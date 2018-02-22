Saga Communications: An Underrated Value Play?
About: Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA)
by: Adam Pascarella
Summary
Saga Communications is a radio broadcasting company that has experienced several difficult quarters and is hovering over its 52-week-low.
However, I'm encouraged by Saga's strong balance sheet, minimal debt compared to its peers, shareholder-friendly management, and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds in 2018.
Comparing Saga to several peers in the radio broadcasting industry, it appears that Saga is currently undervalued.
As a traditional value investor, I search for simple, predictable, and undervalued businesses that (1) throw off healthy amounts of free cash flow and (2) have sustainable competitive advantages against competitors. Recently, I came across