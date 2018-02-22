Mercury Financial (NYSE:MCY) released their latest 10-K on February 8th. It showed a company that is doing very well and should continue to be attractive for dividend investors. Here is my original write-up of the company.

Let's begin with the good news. Like all insurance companies, rates have to be approved by a regulator. The company has recently been granted several rate increases:

In January 2018, the California DOI approved a 5.0% rate increase on MIC's private passenger automobile line of insurance business, which represented approximately 51% of the total Company's net premiums earned in 2017. The Company expects to implement this rate increase in March 2018. In March 2017, the California DOI approved a 6.9% rate increase on CAIC's private passenger automobile line of insurance business, which represented approximately 14% of the Company's total net premiums earned in 2017. This rate increase became effective in May 2017. In April 2017, the California DOI approved a 6.9% rate increase on the California homeowners line of insurance business, which represented approximately 12% of the Company's total net premiums earned in 2017. This rate increase became effective in August 2017.

This obviously helps the bottom line, which naturally leads to a discussion of their income statement (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculation);

I informally classify these kinds of companies as "self-running" due to the very consistent percentages for all their major expenses. They have a very solid understanding of how to underwrite auto liability - their biggest expense, which has comprised between 66% and 73% of expenses (the 66% looks like an outlier). Other expenses - policy acquisition costs and "other" expenses - are consistently reported in certain ranges. The steady level of claims, policy acquisition costs and "other" revenue are why I think of this company as "self-running." It indicates management has clear and consistent internal procedures to deliver these financial results.

A key to the company's success is their solid underwriting - which simply means the company is very good at predicting and pricing their losses. To demonstrate that, here is the table that shows incurred losses:



While the company underwrites auto liability, which you'd think was subject to a great deal of variability, it is, in fact, a fairly predictable loss. Start on the left side of each year, and work your way over to the far right; this shows how total claims are "developed" over time. There's not a lot of variability on a historical basis, which means the company can predict claims with a fair amount of accuracy.

Finally, there's their dividend. As I previously noted, their dividend is safe. But you need to look at their cash flow statement to understand why. One of the most common measures of dividend solvency is the dividend payout ratio, which is the dividend/net income. However, this ratio assumes that the dividend is paid after all expenses are incurred and all that's left is net income. The cash flow statement says otherwise; it assumes that we have to add back non-cash expenses to determine how much cash the company generates. Then, we subtract the company's investments to see if the company needs any financing for ongoing operations. With MCY, we have the following information from their cash flow statement:

After their operating and investment expenditures, I subtracted their dividend payment. For the last five years, the company has had cash left. In other words, the dividend - which they've increased for 32 consecutive years - is safe.

Mercury financial had a great year. They were allowed to increase their rates. And their financials remain on a good footing. Finally, the stock is trading near a 52-week low thanks to last week's sell-off:

This is a stock for dividend investors to consider.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.