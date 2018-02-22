FARO Technologies' (FARO) CEO Simon Raab on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)
by: SA Transcripts
Call Start: 08:15
Call End: 09:07
FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 22, 2018 08:30 AM ET
Executives
Bob Seidel - CFO
Simon Raab - CEO, Chairman
Analysts
Patrick Newton - Stifel Nicolaus
Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital
Hendi Susanto - Gabelli & Company
Ben Klieve - NOBLE Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, everyone and welcome to FARO Technologies’ Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Release. For opening remarks and introductions, I'll now turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Bob Seidel. Please go ahead.
Bob Seidel
Thank you and good morning to everyone. Yesterday after the market closed, we released our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results. The