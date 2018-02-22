Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a much better real estate investment trust than a lot of investors think it is. The commercial property REIT has a strong property portfolio, has better dividend coverage stats that one would expect, and continues to grow its dividend at a steady pace. Thanks to the sell-off in the stock market in 2018, income investors might want to consider Kimco Realty as an income play. Shares are cheap, and an investment in the real estate investment trust comes with an entry yield of 7.6 percent.

Like most real estate investment trusts, Kimco Realty was kicked to the curb in 2018 as investors rotated out of stocks, especially dividend-paying stocks. With inflation and bond yields rising (thanks to a strengthening labor market), dividend-paying stocks have come under pressure lately. Higher bond yields are typically a negative for investors as dividend-paying stocks become less attractive.

Kimco Realty's shares have dropped a staggering ~19 percent this year.

Source: StockCharts

Kimco Realty's Dividend Is Safe

While investors are getting the jitters and selling stocks into the weakness, Kimco Realty continues to perform. The commercial property REIT just released pretty good fourth quarter results, including strong adjusted funds from operations.

The good news is that while REIT valuations have cratered in the last two months, Kimco Realty's dividend coverage remains as solid as ever, meaning investors have very little reason to dump the stock now.

Kimco Realty pulled in an average of ~$0.38/share in adjusted funds from operations compared to ~$0.26/share in dividends in the last ten quarters. The AFFO payout ratio is conservative, and has averaged only 70 percent, leaving plenty of headroom for dividend growth.

Source: Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty is growing its dividend carefully, which is a good thing. There is nothing worse than a REIT that raises its dividend aggressively but that is forced to slash its payout at the first sign of trouble.

Kimco Realty has grown its dividend payout steadily over the last five years.

KIM Dividend data by YCharts

Thanks to the sell-off in the REIT sector, Kimco Realty's dividend yield has spiked lately. Considering that the commercial property REIT has a low average AFFO payout ratio, the yield is not a red flag and doesn't point to a dividend cut over the short haul.

KIM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Guidance And Valuation

Kimco Realty has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.42-$1.46/share in 2018. Based on yesterday's closing share price of $14.68, an investment in Kimco Realty currently costs income investors ~10.2x 2018e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Kimco Realty's dividend yield as spiked to 7.6 percent as income investors rotated out of stocks this month. Though shares are no longer oversold, Kimco Realty makes an attractive value proposition: The commercial property REIT has a strong lease portfolio and a quite conservative AFFO payout ratio. The dividend is growing slowly, but reliably, and shares are cheap, selling for just 10x 2018e AFFO. Buy for income and capital appreciation.