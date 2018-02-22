Kimco Realty: Buy This 7.6%-Yield REIT As Long As It Lasts
Summary
- Kimco Realty is a "Buy" on the drop.
- The commercial property REIT is in good shape, has a robust property portfolio, and strong recurring cash flow.
- Shares sell for just 10x 2018e AFFO.
- An investment in KIM yields 7.6 percent.
Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a much better real estate investment trust than a lot of investors think it is. The commercial property REIT has a strong property portfolio, has better dividend coverage stats that one would expect, and continues to grow its dividend at a steady pace. Thanks to the sell-off in the stock market in 2018, income investors might want to consider Kimco Realty as an income play. Shares are cheap, and an investment in the real estate investment trust comes with an entry yield of 7.6 percent.
Like most real estate investment trusts, Kimco Realty was kicked to the curb in 2018 as investors rotated out of stocks, especially dividend-paying stocks. With inflation and bond yields rising (thanks to a strengthening labor market), dividend-paying stocks have come under pressure lately. Higher bond yields are typically a negative for investors as dividend-paying stocks become less attractive.
Kimco Realty's shares have dropped a staggering ~19 percent this year.
Source: StockCharts
Kimco Realty's Dividend Is Safe
While investors are getting the jitters and selling stocks into the weakness, Kimco Realty continues to perform. The commercial property REIT just released pretty good fourth quarter results, including strong adjusted funds from operations.
The good news is that while REIT valuations have cratered in the last two months, Kimco Realty's dividend coverage remains as solid as ever, meaning investors have very little reason to dump the stock now.
Kimco Realty pulled in an average of ~$0.38/share in adjusted funds from operations compared to ~$0.26/share in dividends in the last ten quarters. The AFFO payout ratio is conservative, and has averaged only 70 percent, leaving plenty of headroom for dividend growth.
Source: Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty is growing its dividend carefully, which is a good thing. There is nothing worse than a REIT that raises its dividend aggressively but that is forced to slash its payout at the first sign of trouble.
Kimco Realty has grown its dividend payout steadily over the last five years.
Thanks to the sell-off in the REIT sector, Kimco Realty's dividend yield has spiked lately. Considering that the commercial property REIT has a low average AFFO payout ratio, the yield is not a red flag and doesn't point to a dividend cut over the short haul.
Guidance And Valuation
Kimco Realty has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.42-$1.46/share in 2018. Based on yesterday's closing share price of $14.68, an investment in Kimco Realty currently costs income investors ~10.2x 2018e AFFO.
Your Takeaway
Kimco Realty's dividend yield as spiked to 7.6 percent as income investors rotated out of stocks this month. Though shares are no longer oversold, Kimco Realty makes an attractive value proposition: The commercial property REIT has a strong lease portfolio and a quite conservative AFFO payout ratio. The dividend is growing slowly, but reliably, and shares are cheap, selling for just 10x 2018e AFFO. Buy for income and capital appreciation.
If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.