Summary

AmEx's 4Q results were strong across the board.

The company decided to suspend the buybacks as it plans to strengthen its capital position.

In our view, the suspension looks reasonable ahead of the 2018 CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review).

We remain positive on AmEx due to its very strong operating trends and reiterate our target price of $108.

With that being said, we note that the upside potential may be not attractive for a new long position.