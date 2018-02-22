American Express: Strong Operating Trends, But Upside Is Limited
About: American Express Company (AXP)
by: Renaissance Research
Summary
AmEx's 4Q results were strong across the board.
The company decided to suspend the buybacks as it plans to strengthen its capital position.
In our view, the suspension looks reasonable ahead of the 2018 CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review).
We remain positive on AmEx due to its very strong operating trends and reiterate our target price of $108.
With that being said, we note that the upside potential may be not attractive for a new long position.
Strong operating trends
American Express (AXP) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter. The numbers were strong across the board, and AmEx comfortably beat consensus estimates for both earnings and revenues.
First