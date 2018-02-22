My Top 10 Retirement Stocks

In a perfect world, we would all live off our dividend and give this well-built nest egg to our children. Unfortunately, reality is often otherwise.

Over the past few weeks, I've started a series about building a retiree portfolio. In fact, I think there should be a big difference between a retiree portfolio and a retirement portfolio. The retirement portfolio is the nest egg you are actively building. You are looking for growth first as you want to maximize your investment. Once you finally get your last paycheck and you are ready to check items on your bucket list, your portfolio must generate more income and less volatility. There are various changes that must be done.

My current portfolio is definitely built for growth and would not be suitable for a retiree. I've given some thoughts of which stocks I would select if I was going to retire today. I would be tempted to get rid of my low yielding stocks to replace them by companies that are more generous. While many retirees build a solid REITs & Utilities portfolio paying a 5%+ yield, I think it would be wiser to look at other sectors and keep a growth aspect in the picture. Here's my list of 10 companies I would use to build my core portfolio. I purposely ignored classics such as Philip Morris (PM), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and some REITs such as Omega Healthcare (OHI), Realty Income (O), and National Health Investors (NHI). I think you read enough articles about them anyway.

3M Co. (MMM) 2.35% yield

I know that a 2% yield isn't exactly part of the candidate definition for an income portfolio, but I couldn't help it. With Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG), 3M is part of the mothers of dividend growth stocks. The company is more diversified than balanced mutual funds and shows 50% of its products incurring repetitive purchases. Forget about the low yield for a second and focus on the dividend growth rate. MMM shows the ability to double its payout every 7 years with a dividend CAGR of 10.52%.

NextEra Energy (NEE) 2.91% yield

NEE isn't the utility showing the highest yield, but its recent 13% payout increase may catch your attention. NEE makes the bulk of its income from a flourishing state, Florida. Therefore, FPL should continue its steady growth. The company benefits from a territorial monopoly and enjoys economy of scale. NEE also counts on investments in clean & renewable energy through its wind and solar power plants. Those are the energy sources of the future, and NEE has taken a step forward compared to many of its peers.

Clorox (CLX) 3.04% yield

There is nothing fancy or exciting about bleach and trash bags, but this is exactly what I would be looking for as a retiree. Clorox has about 80% of its revenues coming from the U.S. which makes it one of the winners from the Tax Bill. CLX brands are all ranked #1 or #2 in their market giving them additional market power and brand recognition. As each family buys those goods on a weekly basis, Clorox is the perfect cash flow machine. For a stay at home stock, the company shows a respectable 5.60% dividend CAGR over the past 5 years and 7.70% CAGR over the past decade.

Cisco (CSCO) 3.05% yield

In my current portfolio, I own several low yielding techno stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Visa (V). In order to boost my retiree portfolio, I decided to let them go and select Cisco. This soon to be dividend achiever (7 consecutive years with a dividend increase) shows a perfect balance between stability and growth. CSCO enjoys a leadership position in the switches and routers markets. This business is mature and slowly going down, but it generates lots of cash flow to finance Cisco's projects. The rest of CSCO sales are coming from faster-growing adjacent market segments such as wireless, security, collaboration, unified communications, and data center products. With the acceleration of the Internet of Things, Cisco is in a premium position to grow in the next 10 years.

Lazard (LAZ) 3.06% yield

I would love to add BlackRock (BLK) in this list, but I preferred adding a smaller asset manager with a higher yield and a yearly special dividend. On top of its 3% yield, Lazard has rewarded its shareholders with a special dividend each year since 2015. The $1.30/share added to the regular payment brings LAZ at a 5.50% yield for the year. Lazard strength comes from its advisory business where the company works on the largest deals such as Sanofi's two recent acquisitions totaling over $15 billion and Bacardi-Patrón Tequila $5 billion deal (source).

AbbVie (ABBV) 3.26% yield

As much as I like JNJ, I've picked recent Street darling AbbVie in the healthcare sector. ABBV is firing on all cylinders since it won its legal patent battle in 2017. This patent extension is exactly what ABBV needed to comfortably wait for its next blockbuster to come out of its pipeline. ABBV future looks promising with many drugs to come and management went with a bold dividend raise of 35% earlier this year. AbbVie's new capital return buyback program ($10 billion) is another sign that management is highly confident in the future.

United Parcel Service (UPS) 3.48% yield

UPS looks like it has been hit by one of its delivery truck lately. After posting deceiving earnings growth after the Holidays, UPS got hit by news from Amazon (AMZN) going head-to-head with the world's largest parcel delivery company. This created a great occasion of picking up a company with the best margins in the industry (source) and a solid dividend growth policy. UPS has also captured important growth coming from international shipping over the past decade with a +7.3% CAGR volume trend (UPS investors presentation Nov. 1, 2017).

Exxon Mobil (XOM) 4.11% yield

What I like about XOM is its ability to pay its dividend even when the barrel hit $40. With a vertically integrated business model, XOM is able to make a profit at each stage of oil business. Management has reached a good balance in its use of cash flow and doesn't rely on asset sales to fund its dividend. In other words, XOM dividend policy is rock solid. Exxon will continue to generate strong cash flow from its long life projects and can continue exploring for the future.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6.15% yield

I truly believe the future of energy will be found across hydroelectric, solar, and wind power. 80% of BEP portfolio is focused on hydroelectric power. The company has power plants across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. BEP enjoys large scale capital and expertise to manage its projects across the world. Management aims at a 5-9% annual distribution increase for years to come.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 4.65% yield

I rarely get excited by companies with yield over 5%, but BIP is a stellar business with a stellar record... and impressive dividend history! Each year, management invests billions in new projects. In 2017, BIP invested $1.6 billion in a partnership acquisition of Brazilian gas transmission business, Nova Transportadora do Sudeste. It also invested $40 million in energy systems in North America and $100 million in toll roads in India. On top of its many acquisitions, BIP is also able to grow organically by expanding its existing projects. There is nearly a 20% upside to the current price:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $75.46 $59.86 $49.48 10% Premium $69.17 $54.87 $45.36 Intrinsic Value $62.88 $49.88 $41.24 10% Discount $56.59 $44.89 $37.11 20% Discount $50.31 $39.90 $32.99

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thought - Is a portfolio yielding 3.60% enough to retire?

I already expect lots of comments telling me this isn't a retirement portfolio as it only generates a 3.60% yield (excluding LAZ special dividend). It is true that many retirees currently show 5-6% yielding portfolio with a strong 9 years record. The problem is that we all look good on our prom night and this is exactly what happens during a nearly 10-year bull market. I prefer aiming companies with a lower yield with stronger growth potential.

Did you know that the average dividend CAGR over the past 5 years of this portfolio was 9.44%? Even better, this portfolio would have grown at a CAGR of 11.69% (excluding dividend) during the same 5 years? Not bad for a boring retiree portfolio, isn't?

Disclosure: I do hold CLX, MMM, LAZ, UPS, CSCO, HP, XOM, NEE in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional Disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX, MMM, LAZ, UPS, CSCO, HP, XOM, NEE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.