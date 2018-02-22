5 Home Repair Stocks That Can Benefit From Infrastructure Spending Even As The Housing Market Slumps

Vulcan Materials provides asphalt mix and concrete, which are needed to ‘build the wall’.

Armstrong World provides ceilings and cabinets for both the home and infrastructure buildings.

Earlier this week I provided reasons that the housing market is not as vibrant as industry pundits suggest. This includes Wall Street and the National Association of Homebuilders.

Here’s more evidence of concern!

My focus today is on five stocks that should be benefiting from demand for home repair and improvement projects and should benefit from infrastructure spending. Unfortunately, data released on Wednesday, Feb. 21 do not support this notion and today, Feb. 22, we learned that the 30-year fixed rate mortgage spiked to 4.4%, and that mortgage applications declined by 6.6% for the week ending Feb. 21.

On Feb. 21, the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales fell by 3.2% in January to a 5.38 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. This is below the 5.5 million thresholds that has essentially been the ceiling since the end of the crash of 2008. At the peak in 2005 existing home sales totaled 7.26 million.

The median price of an existing home sale has been declining since June.

In June the median price of an existing home peaked at $266,000. The January reading is $242,000 down 9%.

Home ownership is no longer the American dream, as only the wealthy can afford to buy. According to CNBC, sales of homes priced below $100,000 fell 13% year over year. Sales of homes price between $100,000 and $250,000 fell 2%. Sales to first-time buyers slumped by 29%. Homes priced between $500,000 and $750,000 rose by 12%.

Infrastructure spending may not be the economic driver that was promised. If implemented on a project by project basis, it may take months or longer before a road, bridge or tunnel may be replaced or repaired. It appears that the plan puts pressure on state and local funding, including private partnerships. This will be a drag on the positive jobs creation promised.

A Scorecard For Five Home Repair, Infrastructure Stocks

Today I provide daily charts that show the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages and horizontal lines that represent weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual levels from my proprietary analytics. Note that each 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA as ‘golden cross’ patterns persist. A ‘golden gross’ occurs on the day the 50-day crossed above the 200-day indicating that higher prices would occur, and they did as these stocks peaked in January.

I am not showing the weekly charts, but each has a neutral or negative weekly chart profile primarily on declining 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings. Four of five have negative weekly charts, as they are trading below their respective five-week modified moving averages.

Armstrong World (AWI)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Armstrong World shows that the stock has been trading back and forth around its 50-day simple moving average as its correction is consolidating.

Investors looking to buy on weakness should focus on my annual, quarterly and semiannual value levels at $58.71, $55.61 and $45.17, respectively. My call is to reduce holdings on strength to my weekly and monthly risky levels of $63.97 and $67.31, respectively.

Lennox International (LII)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Lennox shows that the stock has not been able to hold its 50-day simple moving average as its correction consolidates. My semiannual pivot of $206.75 has been a magnet.

Investors looking to buy on weakness should be patient as there is risk to my annual value level of $185.02. My call is to reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $210.52 and $216.08, respectively.

Masco (MAS)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Masco shows that the stock has been failing at its 50-day simple moving average as its correction consolidates. My semiannual pivot of $42.67 has been a magnet.

Investors looking to buy on weakness should be patient as there is risk to my annual value level at $37.85. My call is to reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $44.55 and $44.46, respectively.

Owens Corning (OC)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Owens Corning shows that the stock is well below its 50-day simple moving average as its correction consolidates. My quarterly pivot of $84.81 has been a magnet.

Investors looking to buy on weakness should be patient as there is risk to my annual and semiannual value levels of $75.66 and $74.09, respectively. My call is to reduce holdings on strength to my weekly and monthly risky levels of $90.94 and $100.79, respectively.

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Vulcan Materials shows that the stock failed to hold its 50-day simple moving average as its correction is consolidating. Today the stock is below its 200-day simple moving average of $124.36. My monthly pivot of $128.07 had been a magnet.

Investors looking to buy on weakness should be patient as there is risk to my annual value level at $111.28. My call is to reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $137.89.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.