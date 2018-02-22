This article is being written with more than a twinge of regret. I've been watching SailPoint (NASDAQ: NYSE:SAIL) cautiously since its IPO last fall with one finger on the red button, waiting and waiting for the right moment to buy in. Over the past month - when shares corrected down to the $15 range - I was again tempted to dive in, but instead bought shares of other falling tech stocks like Arista Networks (NASDAQ: ANET). Now I can't help but to feel like I've passed by the window of opportunity, as SailPoint's first earnings quarter (possibly the best performance of any software company in the public markets) caused the stock to skyrocket toward the $20 handle, up ~15% on the day (regular trading hours plus aftermarket activity) over its previous closing price.

The company had been treading water since its IPO, never really finding a clear direction either up or down - but with this first earnings quarter, it's established a clear bullish tailwind. The first earnings post of any recent IPO is a true turning point that can cause momentum either to skyrocket (the best example here is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), whose first earnings quarter caused the stock initially to more than double) or peter out (like Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN)).

SAIL data by YCharts

With such strong results this quarter (which we'll get to in a second), it's easy to see SailPoint following in Roku's shoes and climbing much higher over the following few weeks. Investors including myself who have sat out since the IPO have lost the opportunity to make ~25% in gains - but the road ahead looks equally promising.

A note upfront about SailPoint's guidance before reviewing actual Q4 results - the company is guiding to $222-$224 million in revenues for FY18, or 19% y/y growth at the midpoint, which looks like an absurdly light range. Growth this quarter was 52%, and growth for the full FY17 was 40%. I can't think of a single software stock, especially not a recent IPO, whose growth dropped off from 40% to 20% in a single year. The only situation that comes somewhat close is Tableau (NYSE: DATA) in 2016, where sales execution issues caused a huge quarterly miss and cut in half a stock that had once been a Wall Street favorite.

Modeling out SailPoint's forward revenues correctly is crucial to determining the company's valuation. If we assume the $223 million midpoint of its current range, SailPoint is currently trading at 7.5x forward revenues - a fair multiple that's slightly above its SaaS software peers at 6-7x revenues, not too cheap nor too expensive. But if we instead assume the company can grow at 35% (not unreasonable given it exited Q4 at a >50% growth rate), then we're pointing to FY18 revenues of $251.2 million - putting its current valuation at 6.5x, which could almost consider the stock as cheap. Especially when considering the fact that SailPoint hit GAAP profitability in Q4 and is likely to do the same in FY18 (Q4 is biggest and most cost-efficient quarter for any IT software company, as IT buyers tend to back-load their spending as they close their budgets for the year, but it still speaks to SailPoint's efficiency gains), 6.5x is more than a fair multiple to pay. Very few SaaS companies, especially at SailPoint's small revenue scale, are able to hit GAAP profitability so quickly.

The bottom line: even with SailPoint's double-digit post-earnings rally, there's still enough of a margin of safety in the stock's valuation to support a bullish case. Operating and free cash flows, which are doubling and triple every quarter, can also provide support for the valuation in the near-term.

Q4 download

Here's a look at the results that investors and Wall Street are all gushing about:

Figure 1. SailPoint Q4 results

Source: SailPoint investor relations

SailPoint grew revenues by a blistering 53% y/y (a huge acceleration, as last quarter's growth had been 40%) to $67.8 million. Analysts were blown out of the water: they were only expecting $55.5 million in revenues, or 25% growth. This is nearly a 30-point beat to analyst expectations - hands down, the biggest earnings beat margin this quarter in the sector. It's actually a small surprise that the stock is only up ~15% in response - the market will probably "catch up" to these results over the next few weeks as it pumps SailPoint higher.

A note here: clearly, the first earnings quarter after IPO is causes the biggest divergence between analyst expectations and actual results, because the lack of a concrete guidance to model towards. It follow, then, that there's also a big gap between investors' perception of a company's value and its fundamental results - and if both Wall Street and investors have underestimated SailPoint by this much so far, it could finally get the huge post-IPO rally that it deserves, putting it in-line with names like Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX), another 2017 IPO that has nearly doubled since going public. With similar revenue growth rates, category-leading software products, and profitable margin profiles, SailPoint very much deserves the kind of appreciation Alteryx has gotten.

Notice also SailPoint's huge 81.3% gross margin in the quarter, up from 77.6% in 4Q16. As the company continues to grow, nearly every dollar of incremental revenue will drop toward the bottom line. If SailPoint was able to achieve GAAP profitability this early in its lifecycle, its profit potential down the line is enormous.

Operating income, on a GAAP basis, grew 25% y/y. The added costs of being a public company added to its general overhead costs and shrunk operating margin somewhat (to 15%, down from 19% in 4Q16), but at least it's putting the spend to good use. A large part of the margin deficiency is due to a ramp-up in sales and marketing spend - as a public company, SailPoint is now in a position to make good use of its larger public profile, and clearly the revenue results justify the added sales investment. As the new sales headcount begins to ramp, SailPoint is sure to see continued growth down the line.

Also impressive, as we've noted before, is SailPoint's achievement of a positive GAAP net profit - analysts were expecting profitability on a pro forma basis, which strips out stock comp and other non-cash items, but not straight GAAP profitability this soon. Consensus reports only the pro forma figure, so we can't exactly measure GAAP performance against Wall Street numbers, but we can still get a feel for the magnitude of the beat. Analysts were expecting PF EPS of $0.08, which SailPoint trounced by nearly double with a result of $0.17. GAAP EPS was $0.03.

Final thoughts

Right out of the gate, it wasn't clearly obvious whether SailPoint would be a winning IPO. It was an untraditional tech company from the start, with Texas (rather than Silicon Valley) roots as well as primarily private equity backing, not VC sponsorship. But perhaps it was the latter fact that has made SailPoint such a profitable company - while Silicon Valley and its VC-funded startups tend to burn heaps of cash, private equity has a vested interest in making sure portfolio companies run as efficiently as possible.

And while Thoma Bravo (SailPoint's lead PE investor) isn't likely to hold onto its stake for the long term (no private equity firm does), the profit-generating management system it's inculcated into SailPoint will live on. And clearly, the insistence on making profits hasn't hurt SailPoint's growth - with revenues accelerating to 53% y/y growth this quarter, its potential next year will far exceed the 19% growth that management is guiding to.

With its huge first-earnings quarter since going public, SailPoint has firmly identified itself as a strong momentum play. As a lesser-known stock, the market's immediate reaction to the strong release hasn't been as pronounced as in a stock like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), giving new investors a chance to pile on for gains.