Bandwidth's (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BAND) strong Q4 results, to some extent, weren't a huge surprise to the markets. The company has largely followed suit behind its largest competitor in CPaaS, Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO), which last week reported a huge quarter that spurred the stock to rise more than 20% after a consistent tumble. While Twilio continues to grab the lion's share of business in the market, Bandwidth enjoys some of the windfalls as well.

CPaaS, for the unfamiliar, stands for Communications Platform-as-a-Service. Companies like Twilio and Bandwidth operate messaging networks through which developers can build chat and voice call capabilities within their applications (say, within an e-commerce site) to communicate with their end-customers. They typically pay a small (fraction of a penny) fee per message sent and received or per call minute, though Twilio has started some larger clients on an ELA (enterprise license agreement, which gives the client flat pricing for a specified amount of service).

Despite some worries earlier in the year that large companies would eventually move off the platform and build their own communications solutions (Uber did just that at Twilio, going from being its largest customer with a double-digit percentage of revenue contribution to under 5% of Twilio's revenue mix), Twilio has largely proven that it can grow without its anchor clients. And for Bandwidth, which largely caters to smaller companies without large developer staffs to build such communications platforms anyway, this has been rendered a moot issue.

So the space is certainly growing - especially as more and more apps surface and integrate customer communication features. But more and more it seems like Bandwidth is only getting the crumbs off the table, while the #1 provider, Twilio, continues its barreling growth pattern. Pricing at the two companies is similar, and while Bandwidth's relative profitability profile ensures its longevity, it's unclear whether there's really room for a handful of players in this space, especially with other startups like Nexmo in the mix. CPaaS favors clients with scale, as Twilio offers tiered pricing that allows for discounts the more usage volumes go up. For this reason, it makes sense to concentrate your CPaaS usage on one service, and the one best equipped to handle such high-volume traffic - which, undoubtedly, is Twilio.

Bandwidth's focus on profits and conservative growth is certainly a welcome indicator in a tech environment that's probably too rash on growth-at-all costs, but the fact that it's been such a growth laggard for so long is a mild concern. Twilio - despite being at a ~$500 million revenue scale to Bandwidth's <$200 million, is growing revenues by about 40% y/y - in this quarter, Bandwidth grew 9.5% y/y. For the coming year, its revenue guidance of $188-$190 million implies an acceleration to 16% growth at the midpoint, but it's still peanuts compared to Twilio's growth. There's also risk to this number, as Bandwidth - despite having beat earnings in both of its quarters as a public company - has failed to hit anywhere close to 16% growth in either of these two quarters, growing 9.5% this quarter and 9.8% the last. Nowhere in these results is a hint at acceleration.

Trading at only 2.5x forward revenues, there's certainly room for Bandwidth to advance further (Twilio right now trades closer to 5.5x forward revenues after its earnings rally), but I do believe shares have hit a near-term ceiling in the high $20s. Year to date, not counting its post-earnings rally, Bandwidth is already up 4%, plus another 12% in the post-earnings reaction.

Many investors will have a hard time believing Bandwidth really has a long-term future, with its diminutive growth rate suggesting it may take years just to reach Twilio's current scale, as Twilio looks set to cross the $1 billion mark within ~3-4 years if its growth trajectory holds steady. At the end of the day, CPaaS is more or less a commoditized service - while UI does play some role, the main point is to deliver a message from Company A to Customer B, and the larger players like Twilio can offer customers greater confidence in performance as well as better scaled pricing. Eventually it seems like the market will converge to a few large vendors, and at its current growth rate, Bandwidth doesn't seem to be in the running.

Q4 highlights: subpar growth mixed with contracting margins

Let's review the company's results for the quarter:

Figure 1. Bandwidth Q4 results

The one good thing to say about the quarter is that Bandwidth did beat analyst expectations, even though A) the expectations weren't all that high to begin with, and B) the beat margin of $0.8 million (about 2%) isn't that large. Bandwidth's revenue of $42.5 million, as previously mentioned, grew 9.5% y/y versus analyst expectations of $41.7 million, or 7.5% y/y growth.

In fact, it's rather surprising that Bandwidth's after-hours reaction (+12%) was as strong as it was, given the tiny beat to the top line. Of course the bottom line delivered healthy upside (PF EPS of $0.10 beat analyst expectations of breakeven by 10c), but with a stock like this, top-line growth is probably the more important indicator for long-term business health, while a single quarter's profit beat can be driven by seasonality, accounting, or sheer luck.

For comparison - Twilio jumped about 18% after its earnings post, but only after delivering revenues that beat analyst expectations by a 15-point margin. That's the type of results that merits such a large gain.

Strictly speaking, Bandwidth's operating margins also shrank in the quarter, despite it beating analyst expectations on the bottom line. The costs of being a public company - reporting, accounting, and the like - certainly take a toll on small-cap companies and often result in meaningfully lower profit margins than when they were private. This reality doesn't escape Bandwidth. GAAP operating income was down -17% y/y (despite the larger revenue base) to $2.2 million, or a 5% GAAP operating income margin (versus 7% in 4Q16). Part of the reason investors can forgive Bandwidth's lower growth rate is its superb profitability profile, but if that's on the wane, then that does away with one of the larges bullish factors in Bandwidth's favor.

Another note on profitability - Twilio has recently been slammed for falling gross margins (despite a beat in Q3 in November, Twilio sold off harshly when gross margin percentage declined). While Bandwidth's gross margin remained flat at 46% y/y, it still operates at a margin deficit to Twilio, which has recently posted gross margins in the low 50s. Longer term, this can have negative consequences for Bandwidth if it can't quickly make up the gap.

Not also that Bandwidth's positive GAAP net income in 4Q16 has shriveled into a loss, though this is partially due to tax effects as well as the operating margin shrinkage previously discussed.

Key takeaways

The bottom line: Bandwidth continues to be, and likely always will be, in Twilio's shadow. Despite an optical beat to the top and bottom line in Q4, Bandwidth still remains under pressure to take its growth up to respectable levels, and making matters worse, operating margins actually shrank this quarter as the company adjusts to the costs of being public.

Bandwidth's valuation is cheap, but the cheapness is for good reason. The company will have a tough time performing against its 16% growth guidance when its history doesn't support such a growth rate whatsoever. And longer term, Bandwidth is a laggard in an industry where scale helps on both the customer acquisition front and on ratcheting down costs (Twilio's large relationships with telecom companies will allow it to build efficiencies in the long term, despite margin challenges in the present).

That's not to say that Bandwidth isn't a good company - certainly, it's decent, but investor capital isn't unlimited and Twilio is clearly the better buy. If you're wanting to bet on CPaaS or PaaS/platform technologies in general, go with the industry leader, not the laggard.