Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released strong results in Q4 2017, with the talk that 2017 was the year for products and that 2018 would be the year for revenue. And while my articles don't spend any time on 'name dropping AMD products', I do zealously focus on free cash flow - or the lack thereof. Now, I know that most readers are long AMD, and they don't like to read articles where people take the opposite view to that. But even if you don't like to read a contrary opinion, my hope is that at a minimum to raise some awareness that AMD's opportunity is vastly overpriced. Without further ado, let's get cracking.

Always The Same Problem: Free Cash Flow

AMD's FY 2017 had a use of free cash flow of approx. $45 million. However, interestingly, for a company that has stated numerous times that going into 2018 it would be about monetizing on its products, I fail to see how liquidating inventory lines up with that narrative; AMD's inventory levels were fractionally down YoY and down 7% from Q3 2017, and provided $55 million in cash to its Q4 2017 cash flow from operations.

Moving on, during its Q4 2017 earnings call, when analyst David Wong questioned AMD's management about its cash movements for 2018, CFO Devinder Kumar guided that AMD would be free cash flow positive in 2018. Now, how much FCF in absolute dollars terms does positive FCF bring in? I don't know and I won't speculate. What I will say, is that realistically, I suspect it will be less than $100 million. Allow me to explain my reasoning for this statement.

Firstly, if AMD were to generate a substantial amount of FCF, AMD's management would be sure to inform the investment community of this. After all, it is their duty to highlight any material change in the company's financial performance. Furthermore, given that in the past decade only in one year did AMD generate above $100 million of FCF, if 2018 were to generate close to these levels, management would inform investors. But let's make a bullish estimate that AMD indeed generates $50 million in FCF, this implies that shareholders are currently paying more than 200X its FCF. Now, AMD is growing fast, but not quite that fast to substantiate shareholders paying more than 200X; it's a bullish FCF estimate.

Secondly, we know that revenue is guided to be up double digits for YE 2018, but that H1 2018 will have a use of cash. Next, given that AMD is a consumer-facing business, as such it is generally cash generative towards the back end of the year. Additionally, that AMD will increase its inventory in Q1 2018 to support its revenue growth, which seen as how it had liquidated it in Q4 2017, it would obviously need to replenish it now.

Crypto Demand

From Dr. Su's comments on blockchain and its tailwinds we get,

...on the Computing and Graphic segment, we grew about $140 million sequentially. And if I look at that growth, it was across Ryzen and Radeon. If you look at blockchain in particular, our estimates are that it was about a third of the growth, a third of the $140 million.

Which implies that approx. $47 million in revenue came from blockchain mania. Now, it is entirely likely that blockchain technology will continue to grow; however, for now, we can see some cryptocurrencies have come down slightly and demand is likely tempered too, which, objectively speaking, will no longer provide such a strong and unexpected boost to AMD's revenue. However, Dr. Su and team have always made very clear that they are not counting on much in the way of crypto demand to drive their revenue, and that AMD would seek to sell the best products at the best possible prices; nevertheless, crypto did offer AMD a nice amount of non-recurring revenue.

Management's Annual Cash Performance Bonuses

Anyone that has ever read any article of mine on AMD knows that I have always highlighted the indisputable fact that the number of shares AMD has outstanding continues to incessantly go up over time. In the past 5 years, the number of diluted shares is up by 38%. But bringing this up yet again is important because I was surprised to see from its Q4 2017 results that stock-based compensation was only up 11%, which didn't make sense because historically, AMD had been quite content to dilute shareholders. And the answer, at least to me, finally arrived early last week via an SEC filing in which we can see management's annual cash performance bonus. And management was very nicely rewarded. For example, CEO Dr. Su's cash bonus for 2017 was $1.1 million versus $433K in 2016, which is nearly two and half times the cash bonus of the previous year, whereas shareholders have only made less than a 5% return in the same time frame and substantially less than the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame.

Valuation

The table shows just how much AMD's shareholders are paying to participate for AMD's prospects. In more detail, investors are willing to pay 166X its cash flow from operations, which is quite punchy if you compare with the rest of its peer group. In fact, compared with, what is arguably, its superior competitor, Nvidia (NVDA), it is a punchy multiple indeed. Particularly, given the fact that AMD's market share is smaller than that of Nvidia.

Source: wccftech.com

Although the above graph does not include the latest set of results, it still offers investors a vague understanding of which company has the strongest market share.

