Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

The top three positions are Procter & Gamble, Sysco Corporation, and Mondelez and they add up to two-thirds of the portfolio.

Nelson Peltz's 13F portfolio value decreased from $12.98B to $11.82B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 8 to 7.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Peltz's 13F portfolio value decreased ~9% from $12.98B to $11.82B. The number of holdings decreased from 8 to 7. The top three holdings are at ~68% of the US long portfolio: Procter & Gamble, Sysco Corporation, and Mondelez International.

Stake Disposals:

DowDuPont (DWDP) previously Du Pont E l De Nemours: DWDP was a 6.68% of the 13F portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q4 2013. The bulk of the stake was acquired in Q4 2014 at prices between $52 and $59.50. Q4 2015 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $34 and $55. There was another ~30% selling over the last three quarters of 2016 at prices between $48 and $59. Q1 2017 saw a ~36% further reduction at prices between $56.50 and $64. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $68.50 and $73.50. The stock currently trades at $70.96.

Note 1: In May 2015, Trian lost a proxy battle: they nominated 4 members to the 12-member board but lost the shareholders vote. In December 2015, Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont (DD) announced a merger of equals. That transaction closed last September. DuPont shareholders received DowDuPont shares in the ratio 1:1.282. The prices quoted above are adjusted for this transaction.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted to account for the spinoff of Chemours (CC) that closed in July 2015.

Stake Increases:

Sysco Corporation (SYY): SYY is the second-largest position at ~23% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $58.55. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: On August 20, 2015, Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company's Board. Trian's ownership stake is at ~8% of the business.

Pentair plc (PNR): PNR is a ~9% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $60.50 and $69 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $50.50 and $69. The stock currently trades at $70.64. Trian controls 8.4% of Pentair. There was a minor increase at $68.50 this quarter.

Note: Trian has stated that their involvement with PNR is focused on helping the business grow the core both organically and through acquisitions while divesting non-core assets.

Stake Decreases:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): The original BK stake was built-up during the first three quarters of 2014 at prices between $31 and $40. There was a ~31% selling last quarter at ~$53 and that was followed with a similar reduction this quarter at prices between $51 and $55. The stock currently trades at $56.45 and the stake is at ~7% of the portfolio. Peltz is harvesting gains.

Note: In 2014, Trian's co-founder Edward Garden was added to BK's board. The company also unveiled a cost-saving plan aimed at cutting $500M in expenses through 2017. In March 2015, Marcato Asset Management requested Trian's support in their efforts to replace BNY Mellon's CEO but Trian rejected the plan. In Q4 2016, Marcato exited their position.

Kept Steady:

Procter & Gamble (PG): PG stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $82 and $90. Q1 2017 saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $80.24. It is now their largest position at ~30% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Trian, PG is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: In July 2017, Trian launched a proxy fight for a board seat at P&G and termed P&G's business culture a "suffocating bureaucracy". A whitepaper soon followed proposing a re-organization under a "lean holding company" structure: a) beauty, grooming and healthcare; b) fabric and home care; and c) baby, feminine and family care. Trian narrowly lost the proxy battle but P&G still appointed Peltz to the company's board.

Mondelez International (MDLZ): MDLZ is Trian's third-largest position at 15.39% of the 13F portfolio. The original stake is from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-20s price-range. The following quarter saw a stake-doubling in the low-$30s price range. The current position is at ~42.5M shares and trades well above their purchase price ranges at $43.62. Q4 2016 saw a ~7% trimming at ~$44.50 per share and Q2 2017 saw another ~4% selling at around the same price.

Note: Following their stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelez for a merger with PepsiCo but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board-seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelez.

General Electric (GE): The GE position is currently at ~11% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost-basis in the low-$20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades well below their purchase price ranges at $14.49. There was a ~7% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $28 and $32.50. For investors attempting to follow Trian, GE is a good option to consider for further research.

Note 1: In October 2017, Trian won a board seat at General Electric. Soon after, long-time (16 years) CEO Jeff Immelt stepped down. John Flannery, the head of GE's healthcare unit was named as the new CEO. Trian's activism had previously resulted in bonuses of the executive management team to be overhauled so that they are linked to the performance of GE's industrial operations.

Note 2: The GE stake was first disclosed in a 13F amendment filed on 10/5/2015. Trian avoided disclosing this stake in Q2 2015 by making use of the "section 13(f) Confidential Treatment Requests".

Wendy's Company (WEN): The WEN stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Q1 2014 saw a ~22% stake reduction at prices between $8.50 and $10. Q2 2015 also saw a ~17% reduction as Trian sold shares back to Wendy's as part of their $1.4B buyback program. The following quarter saw a further ~17% selling at prices between $8.50 and $11.50. Q4 2016 saw an about turn: ~9% increase at prices between $13 and $14.50. The stock currently trades at $16.22. The position is now at 5.42% of the 13F portfolio (~16% of the business). There was a ~14% reduction in Q2 2017 at $15.97.

Note: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy's board. Nelson Peltz is the Chairman of the Board (non-executive chairman since June 2007).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Peltz's US stock holdings in Q4 2017:

