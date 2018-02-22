The Overvaluation Of RenovaCare Should Make Investors' Head Spin!
by: Anna Vaysfeld
Summary
If history is any lesson RCAR is a failure that shouldn't be expected to change..
Controlled by same majority shareholder for two decades. He was once fined by the SEC for illegal promotions.
Outrageous market capitalization as compared to its financial position.
