Investment thesis

Over the last five years, shares of a leading supplier to the global semiconductor industry - Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) - have performed extremely well. Given the constantly growing demand for advanced chips and display components, amiable market drivers are likely to support additional growth beyond the current market valuation.

Q1 earnings recap

Last week, the company's Q1 FY2018 earnings report again exceeded analysts' revenue and earnings expectations for the sixth time in a row. During the first fiscal quarter of 2018, Applied Materials' revenue reached $4.2B USD (+28% YoY) and non-GAAP diluted EPS rose to $1.06 USD (+58% YoY). Reading through the transcript, I believe it is worth highlighting the following points:

In calendar 2017, AMAT's inspection and metrology business grew 10 percent year-over-year with e-beam being the fastest growing subsegment.

Display is expected to remain the company's key driving force with this year's expected 30 percent revenue growth on top of nearly 60 percent last year's growth.

Big data, IoT, AI, language processing and intelligent voice assistants are to be at the forefront of AMAT's future revenue drivers.

Revenue breakdown in brief

Looking at the company's revenue breakdown, AMAT has an Amazon-like differentiated product portfolio. Despite a rich pallet of products and services, the company's business is divided operates in three segments – Semiconductor Systems (Foundry, DRAM, Flash, Logic and other), Applied Global Services and Display and Adjacent Markets – which in the latest fiscal quarter represented 68, 21 and 11 percent of the total revenue, respectively.

One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies

Earlier this year, Applied Materials was awarded by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the world's most ethical companies. It is also worth highlighting that the recognition has not been awarded for the first time, but for the seventh consecutive year.

“Ethical business conduct at Applied Materials extends far beyond a set of rules or policies, it is ingrained in our values and reflected in the actions of our employees every day. I want to thank everyone throughout the company for maintaining responsibility and integrity in all our business and community interactions.” - Steve Adams, vice president, Litigation, Protection and Compliance

Greater buyback authorization, dividend increase

During the earnings call, the management also reiterated its belief about strong future growth and value creation ability of the company. The board authorized a $6B boost to the current $2B share repurchase program and approved a 100% increase in the quarterly cash dividend – with the first $0.20 quarterly dividend payable in June.

DCF Valuation

According to my simple DCF blended model, Applied Materials' shares are currently trading with more than 60 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, a fair value of the stock is $83.2, assuming 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, steady annual EBIT margin of 26 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at roughly $85.28 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 10x.

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

Based on the Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized rate of return of 29 percent, the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Applied Materials' shares seem to be currently considerably undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 15.67 percent operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2023 is forecasted to reach almost $122 USD, which implies approximately 14.8 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

The bottom line

Clearly, Applied Materials presents an outstanding opportunity as a lot of its growth potential has not materialized in the share price. The company's diversified high-performing portfolio coupled with superior profitability metrics and preparedness for forthcoming technological trends create a unique blend of strengths that are likely to manifest throughout good and bad times. With price to earnings and price to cash flow relative valuation metrics below the industry average, the company's shares are invariably undervalued and still offer a solid long-term return potential.

