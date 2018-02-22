To Get A Share Of The Pie, NCR Ordinary Shareholders Need To See Solid Revenue Growth To Support Earnings Growth

Over the past 2 years, all NCR's (NYSE:NCR) earnings have been applied to either pay dividends on the Series A Preferred Convertible Stock, or to buy back common stock shares (see here). That leaves nothing for dividends on common stock shares, and the company has signaled there will be no dividends for ordinary shareholders in the foreseeable future. The only way to make a gain on their investment, for ordinary shareholders who wish to stay invested in the long term, is through unrealized gains from share price increases. That makes the prospects for revenue growth to support earnings growth, to drive future share price increases, of prime importance for NCR long term investors. To achieve necessary levels of revenue growth, structural decline in the ATM market needs to be more than offset by growth in revenues in other areas. I address the prospects for achieving the necessary growth under the following headings -

The ATM Market, Transforming, Transitioning, And In Structural Decline;

NCR Can Achieve Overall Revenue Growth Despite A Declining ATM Market; and

Conclusion - Wait for 1st Quarter 2018 Results To Confirm Overall Revenue Growth

The ATM Market, Transforming, Transitioning, And In Structural Decline

The ATM market is presently a very important segment of NCR's business. So, before making any judgment on its future, it is worth taking time to explore what has been happening, and what will likely be happening in that market, and the opinions of various interested parties.

From NCR's 4th quarter and FY 2017 earnings call Q&A session -

Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - "...order trends in the fourth quarter for ATMs specifically, how did that perform versus what you expected? And then more importantly, do you think that you can grow orders for ATMs in the first half, rebuild backlog? And is there a shot of ATMs growing as we move into the second half of the year?"

Mark D. Benjamin - NCR Corp. - "I think there are a number of opportunities facing the ATM market regarding what we talked about in the past regarding Window 10 upgrades, refresh cycles." and "... on the Q4 orders for ATMs, we actually did have a pretty good quarter in Q4. We really had tough compares when we looked at 2016 Q4 because we really did have an incredible Q4 2016. You remember the backlog story coming into 2017. We're up 22% versus flat this year," and Bob Fishman - NCR Corp. "...the main pressure point in 2017 was ATM revenue. It was down 17% and then had a ripple effect on attached Software license. Implicit in our Hardware guidance for 2018 is an ATM business, that's roughly flat."

From NCR's largest competitor and leader in ATMs, Diebold Nixdorf's 4th quarter and FY 2017 earnings call

JürgenWunram co-CEO of Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) "...our hardware sales remained challenged in the quarter." and "At the same time, we are continuing to renew large maintenance contracts. During 2017, Diebold Nixdorf signed large contract renewals valued at just over $1 billion," and "We have reduced our global manufacturing capacity from 180,000 ATMs per year to around 100,000. We also streamlined a number of ATM models by more than 50% and renegotiated more than 90% of our direct materials spend." and Chris Chapman, co-CEO - "...we continue to gain traction in ATM-as-a-Service" and in Q&A - Paul Coster - "...what principles went to reducing the capacity by what nearly, 50%? And also what happens if there is a spike in demand? Do you look to move to more variable model in the future?" Jürgen Wunram - "...you know that we have seen a lot of changes, for example in Asia, and China and so on. So we have to adjust so to say strategically our capacity,... underneath this, we need kind of tactical flexibility... in Europe and Germany, a lot of temp workers for so to say the near-term scaling up and scaling down because we will have this volatility also in the future."

Why Banks In India Are Shutting Down ATMs

That is the title of this article from Indian publication The Economic Times which goes on to say, "Between June and August this year (2017), the total number of ATMs in the country decreased by 358. By itself, it's a minuscule dip of 0.16 per cent. But it is a very significant change because ATMs increased at a compounded rate of 16.4 per cent over the past four years. Even though growth slowed to 3.6 per cent last year (2016), this is the first time the number of ATMs has declined. Decreasing ATM use in cities after demonetization, and the increase in operational costs have forced banks to take a hard look at how they deploy ATMs."

Australia, A Microcosm For Real-Time Payments: Swift Vs. Ripple Vs. Bitcoin

That is the title of an article of mine, describing the new payment platform (NPP) introduced in Australia this February 2018. The NPP enables instantaneous transfer payments from and to bank accounts on a 24/7/365 basis using just a mobile phone. This includes any small payments by one individual to another that would normally be paid in cash.

Summarizing The ATM Situation

It might not appear that way, but the incontrovertible evidence is, the ATM market, particularly in the US, but also globally, has entered a phase of structural decline. This decline will be masked by other changes. The closure of bank branches is leading to the development of intelligent ATMs capable of carrying out a range of services previously performed by tellers, in addition to the dispensing of cash. ATMs will be around for a long time yet. They will be around as long as a significant percentage of the population, particularly the aging population, stick with cash for their everyday transactions. But where there once were 2 ATMs in the wall outside a bank branch, there will be one. And where there were a multiplicity of different banks' ATMs in a large shopping center, there will be far fewer, i.e., if the large shopping center still exists. It is not all bad news, but it will not be a growth market. At best, I see the market being flat in the near to mid-term followed by steady decline in the long term. The good news is NCR is successfully pursuing business in other areas where there is solid growth.

NCR Can Achieve Overall Growth Despite A Declining ATM Market

TABLE 1 below displays NCR revenue and gross margin in similar format to that displayed in the Consolidated Statement Of Operations in the annual 10-K filed with the SEC.

TABLE 1

TABLE 1, appears to indicate product revenue, which includes ATM revenue, has been in decline since at least 2014. A very slight increase in 2016 is probably due to the "incredible Q4 2016" remarked upon above by Mark Benjamin. The low single digit growth in Service has been insufficient to offset the decline in Product resulting in overall negative growth in revenue in 2017 of (0.04)%. Well that seems how it has been from a cursory review of TABLE 1. But, fortunately, NCR provide considerable supplemental data which allows me to see quite a different picture. TABLE 2 is an analysis of the mix of revenues and margins in much greater detail than the analysis in TABLE 1.

TABLE 2

The very first takeaway from TABLE 2 is the IPS figures included in Hardware segment. IPS is being progressively sold off so there are significant year over year declines in revenue. Exclude the IPS figures from Hardware, and instead of Hardware revenues declining from $2,396MM in 2016 to $2,243MM in 2017, there is only a slight decline from $2,246 to $2,225MM. The second takeaway is SCO and POS growth rates in 2017 were 16.0% and 19.6% respectively, which almost completely offset the 17.1% decline in ATM revenue growth. Bob Fishman of NCR has indicated (see above), "...Hardware guidance for 2018 is an ATM business, that's roughly flat." If that is the case, and SCO and POS continue to grow strongly, overall total Hardware revenue growth in 2018 should be quite positive. The third takeaway is the 2017 Software related segment revenue growth rate of 3.2% was depressed by Software license/software maintenance revenue being down by (0.4%). NCR indicate this was mainly due to reduced sales of ATMs, because software licenses are sold with ATMs. Provided flat sales growth is achieved for ATMs and related software licenses in 2018, the remaining higher growth segments will not be dragged down, and overall total revenue growth rates should improve significantly over 2017 rates.

Conclusion - Wait for 1st Quarter Results To Confirm Overall Revenue Growth

ATM 2018 revenue is guided to be flat. If the 2017 revenue growth rates for the other segments are repeated in 2018, overall total revenue growth should be quite positive. However, it might be prudent to wait for 1st quarter 2018 actual results, to confirm positive revenue growth is actually being achieved, before making any decision to hold, fold or buy NCR shares on the basis of expected improved revenue growth rates.

Next Steps

I propose to proceed to actually make a detailed projection of revenue and earnings for NCR for 2018 and 2019 off the back of the above revenue analysis. If you wish to gain prompt access to future articles, please press the "Follow" button opposite my name at the start of this article.

