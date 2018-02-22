A Look At Prudential In A Rising Rate Environment
About: Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)
by: Robert O'Neill
Summary
Analyze the effect of interest rates on Prudential's balance sheet.
Find potential value and note strong balance sheet and income growth in recent years.
Compare the advantages of Prudential's dividend to other market competitors.
Short technical analysis of price action.
Interest Rates Outlook
Since the 2008 financial crisis, interest rates were at 0.25% until 2015, and from then on, incremental rate increases have led us to a 1.5% federal funds rate currently. On January 31,