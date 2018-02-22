IRA Portfolio 1 Year Buying-Selling Update And Now 5.8% Dividend Yield

36 becomes 40
This IRA portfolio was created in 2016 and written about here January 2017.
The 36 holdings were 34 stocks and 2 Vanguard Funds and a proposed dividend yield of 4.8%.
This update is for mid February - the portfolio was actually up 17% with dividends at the end of January. I think you know what the market has done recently, so this report does not show those amazing gains in that month. It now has 40 holdings.
+4 in total change does not really reveal how busy I have been, for good or bad. I sold 13 and bought 17 stocks. Those will be revealed in charts to follow.
The portfolio income prediction is for a 28.6% increase with the new changes.
The alphabetical chart below has the following column abbreviations:
Jan 2017 Pr = Price of stock at that time
Febr 2018 Pr = The price at or about February 20th, 2018.
Pr Pd/sh = The price paid for each share.
sold/sh = the price sold for each share.
I include my fees to buy and sell for each transaction in those prices.
Note: Any stock Name or ticker in bold is in the current portfolio.
All original holdings are on the left side of the name and any new ones are on the right.
Last year, with selling out of CCP, I also had a loss in share price but was compensated with good dividends during the time frame of owning it. That was not the case for WPG. It was sold most recently and for a loss, which is designated with an L after the sold price.
All other sold or trim transactions were for gains.
I traded in and out of PSA numerous times and ended up with a 20c gain.
Target was sold through options and at a breakeven level.
DFT was bought out "bo" by DLR, and I sold mine prior to that occurrence.
|TICKER
|Jan 2017 Pr
|Febr 2018 Pr
|Pr Pd/sh
|sold/sh
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|61.99
|118.6
|62.79
|Great Ajax
|(AJX)
|13.2
|13.99
|(AMGN)
|Amgen
|156.12
|183.55
|158.24
|Alerian ETF
|(AMLP)
|10.61
|12.69
|Infracap ETF
|(AMZA)
|8.17
|9.92
|(APLE)
|Apple Hosp
|18.2
|18.37
|18.38
|(ARCC)
|Ares
|16.97
|16
|15.55
|16.85
|(BP)
|BP plc
|37.66
|37.42
|38.89
|(BXMT)
|Blackstone
|31.05
|31.42
|29.55
|(CAH)
|Cardinal Hlth
|75
|69.34
|72.2
|(CCP)
|25.39
|28.08
|27.75
|(CLDT)
|Chatham
|20.31
|19.07
|21
|Celgene
|(CELG)
|95.26
|124.15
|Cherry Hill
|(CHMI)
|17.13
|16.96
|Chimera pB
|(CIMpB)
|25.71
|25.82
|CorEnergy
|(CORR)
|36.31
|36.29
|(CSCO)
|Cisco
|30.07
|44.33
|29.7
|(CVS)
|CVS Health
|81.98
|71.9
|92.07
|(D)
|Dominion
|75.21
|75.8
|71.04
|DFT
|DuPont Fabr
|46.97
|bo
|40.14
|55.28
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|135.04
|186.97
|125.76
|Kimco
|(KIM)
|15.2
|20.32
|(KO)
|Coca-Cola
|40.88
|41.9
|46.13
|(LADR)
|Ladder
|14.09
|13.11
|14.5
|(LMT)
|Lockheed M
|254.53
|360.53
|224.53
|(MMM)
|3M
|177.39
|236.67
|162
|Monroe Cap
|(MRCC)
|13.33
|14.17
|(NEWT)
|Newtek
|15.57
|15.54
|15.76
|(NKE)
|Nike
|52.92
|68.3
|43.1
|trimmed
|New Resident
|(NRZ)
|16.89
|17.28
|(OHI)
|Omega
|32.46
|26.74
|31.85
|Oxford Lane
|(OXLC)
|10.06
|10.24
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|32.52
|36.26
|32.98
|(PSA)
|Public Storage
|214.12
|numerous
|200.21
|(RA)
|Brookfld RA
|21.98
|23.9
|(RDS.B)
|Royal Dutch
|58.67
|64.9
|59.35
|Sabra Health
|(SBRA)
|17
|20.26
|(SBUX)
|Starbucks
|57.85
|53.72
|56.2
|Tanger
|(SKT)
|22.55
|30.84
|Sutherland
|(SLD)
|14.2
|14.83
|(SO)
|Southern
|48.8
|47.25
|47.11
|(SPG)
|Simon Prop
|184.01
|156.09
|196.02
|(STAG)
|Stag Industl
|23.88
|24.03
|23.61
|(STOR)
|Store
|25.3
|23.82
|22.7
|(T)
|AT&T
|40.96
|37.14
|37.71
|(TGT)
|Target
|70.19
|73
|63
|63
|Uniti
|(UNIT)
|16.13
|17.48
|Ventas
|(VTR)
|51.39
|61.87
|(VZ)
|Verizon
|52.55
|50.15
|(WPC)
|WP Carey
|60.88
|61.79
|(WPG)
|Washg Prime
|10.06
|6
|7.73
|5.62L
|(VFIAX)
|Vanguard
|209.63
|252.87
|(VHDYX)
|29.97
|31
|28
|29.05
Sectors
The following chart shows the Big Picture by total sector PV % for each year of 20(17) and 20(18) along with "PI" or Portfolio Income.
It also gives the ticker names for the sold-13 and new-17 holdings within each sector. The next chart will individually show it for each stock by value and income.
|old
|New
|old
|New
|17 PV%
|18 PV%
|17 PI%
|18 PI%
|SOLD-13
|NEW-17
|Consumer
|KO
|Staples
|6.8
|2.4
|4.1
|1.3
|TGT
|C- Cyclical
|6.8
|4.3
|2.5
|1.4
|SBUX
|Energy
|3.2
|8.9
|4.3
|14.5
|BP
|AMLP
|AMZA
|Financial
|9.6
|13.5
|21.7
|23.8
|ARCC, LADR
|AJX, CHMI, CIMpB
|NEWT
|MRCC, NRZ, OXLC
|RA, SLD
|Healthcare
|14.3
|19.3
|10.5
|9.9
|CELG
|Industrial
|5.3
|5.5
|3
|2.1
|Tech
|2.3
|3
|1.7
|1.5
|Telecom
|5.7
|6.2
|5.6
|5.6
|Utility
|3.3
|3.5
|3
|3.1
|RE-Hcare
|8.3
|7.8
|14.2
|12.6
|CCP
|SBR, VTR
|RE-Misc
|17
|17.8
|21
|21.9
|CLDT, DFT,
|CORR, KIM, SKT,
|PSA, WPG
|UNIT
|Vanguard
|17.4
|7.8
|8.4
|2.3
|VHDYX
|100
|100
|100
|100
|13
|17
I made no changes in some sectors.
The following shows the stocks individually in their respective sectors:
|2018
|Old
|2018
|Old
|% PV
|Sector%
|2017
|% Income
|Sector %
|2017
|Consumer-S
|2.36%
|6.80%
|1.34%
|4.1
|CVS
|2.36%
|1.34%
|Consumer-C
|4.29%
|6.80%
|1.40%
|2.5
|HD
|3.14%
|1.17%
|NKE
|1.15%
|0.23%
|Energy
|8.88%
|3.20%
|14.52%
|4.3
|AMZA
|2.72%
|7.69%
|AMLP
|1.79%
|2.45%
|RDS.B
|4.37%
|4.38%
|Financial
|13.57%
|9.60%
|23.77%
|21.7
|AJX
|1.79%
|2.98%
|BXMT
|2.13%
|2.89%
|CHMI
|1.99%
|4.00%
|CIMpB
|1.76%
|2.33%
|MRCC
|1.35%
|2.45%
|NRZ
|1.57%
|3.20%
|OXLC
|0.51%
|1.42%
|RA
|1.52%
|2.78%
|SLD
|0.95%
|1.72%
|Healthcare
|19.36%
|14.30%
|9.94%
|10.5
|ABBV
|10.12%
|5.74%
|AMGN
|3.13%
|1.54%
|CAH
|2.36%
|1.08%
|CELG
|1.29%
|0.00%
|PFE
|2.46%
|1.58%
|Industrial
|5.46%
|5.30%
|2.07%
|3
|LMT
|3.07%
|1.19%
|MMM
|2.39%
|0.88%
|Tech
|2.97%
|2.30%
|1.54%
|1.7
|CSCO
|2.97%
|1.54%
|Telco
|6.21%
|5.70%
|5.57%
|5.6
|T
|3.74%
|3.51%
|VZ
|2.47%
|2.06%
|Utility
|3.47%
|3.30%
|3.05%
|3
|D
|1.26%
|0.97%
|SO
|2.21%
|2.08%
|eREIT-HCare
|7.80%
|8.30%
|12.61%
|14.2
|OHI
|4.41%
|7.69%
|SBRA
|1.70%
|3.08%
|VTR
|1.69%
|1.84%
|eREIT-Misc
|17.86%
|17.00%
|21.88%
|21
|APLE
|1.25%
|1.40%
|CORR
|1.83%
|2.66%
|KIM
|2.02%
|2.61%
|SKT
|2.64%
|2.90%
|SPG
|2.60%
|2.16%
|STAG
|1.18%
|1.25%
|STOR
|1.97%
|1.85%
|UNIT
|1.30%
|3.50%
|WPC
|3.07%
|3.57%
|Vanguard
|7.77%
|17.40%
|VFIAX
|7.77%
|2.31%
|2.31%
|8.4
|100.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|100
The changes made with the majority of the financial and healthcare holdings were done with confidence and with the aid of The Fortune Teller and his paid subscriber service called The Wheel of Fortune. I joined in early 2017 and remain exceedingly pleased with the service and ideas presented there.
VFIAX
Vanguard Fund VFIAX was retained to balance the numerous financial holdings with growth stocks not owned anywhere else. This fund has done exceedingly well with some "FAAMG" stocks in it and Berkshire.B (BRK.B).
F = Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
A = Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
M = Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
G = Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Here are the top holdings of that fund taken from Yahoo Finance on February 22nd, 2018.
Here is the final end creation listed alphabetically showing again the cost per share, 2018 proposed dividend and Income to Value comparison:
|TICKER
|c/sh
|Divi 18
|P Inc %
|PV %
|(ABBV)
|AbbVie
|62.79
|3.84
|5.60%
|10.11%
|(AJX)
|Great Ajax
|13.99
|1.28
|2.98%
|1.78%
|(AMGN)
|Amgen
|158.24
|5.28
|1.54%
|3.13%
|(AMLP)
|Alerian ETF
|12.69
|0.84
|2.45%
|1.78%
|(AMZA)
|Infracap ETF
|9.92
|1.32
|7.70%
|2.73%
|(APLE)
|Apple Hosp
|18.38
|1.2
|1.40%
|1.22%
|(BXMT)
|Blackstone
|29.55
|2.48
|2.89%
|2.12%
|(CAH)
|Cardinal Hlth
|72.2
|1.85
|1.08%
|2.35%
|(CELG)
|Celgene
|124.15
|0
|0.00%
|1.29%
|(CHMI)
|Cherry Hill
|16.96
|1.96
|4.00%
|1.97%
|(CIMpB)
|Chimera pB
|25.82
|2
|2.33%
|1.75%
|(CORR)
|CorEnergy
|36.29
|3.04
|2.66%
|1.83%
|(CSCO)
|Cisco
|29.7
|1.32
|1.54%
|2.95%
|(CVS)
|CVS Health
|92.07
|2.3
|1.34%
|2.32%
|(D)
|Dominion
|71.04
|3.34
|0.97%
|1.26%
|(HD)
|Home Depot
|125.76
|4
|1.17%
|3.12%
|(KIM)
|Kimco
|20.32
|1.12
|2.61%
|2.06%
|(LMT)
|Lockheed M
|224.36
|8.2
|1.20%
|3.03%
|(MMM)
|3M
|162
|5.03
|0.88%
|2.40%
|(MRCC)
|Monroe Cap
|14.17
|1.4
|2.45%
|1.34%
|(NKE)
|Nike
|43.1
|0.8
|0.23%
|1.14%
|(NRZ)
|New Resident
|17.28
|2
|3.21%
|1.56%
|(OHI)
|Omega
|31.85
|2.64
|7.70%
|4.50%
|(OXLC)
|Oxford Lane
|10.24
|1.62
|1.42%
|0.52%
|(PFE)
|Pfizer
|32.98
|1.36
|1.59%
|2.45%
|(RA)
|Brookfld RA
|23.9
|2.39
|2.79%
|1.50%
|(RDS.B)
|Royal Dutch
|58.02
|3.76
|4.38%
|4.38%
|(SBRA)
|Sabra Health
|20.26
|1.8
|3.15%
|1.77%
|(SKT)
|Tanger
|30.84
|1.42
|2.90%
|2.69%
|(SLD)
|Sutherland
|14.83
|1.48
|1.73%
|0.94%
|(SO)
|Southern
|47.11
|2.38
|2.08%
|2.20%
|(SPG)
|Simon Prop
|196.02
|7.4
|2.16%
|2.63%
|(STAG)
|Stag Industl
|23.61
|1.43
|1.25%
|1.18%
|(STOR)
|STORE
|22.7
|1.27
|1.85%
|2.00%
|(T)
|AT&T
|37.71
|2.01
|3.52%
|3.76%
|(UNIT)
|Uniti
|17.48
|2.4
|3.50%
|1.35%
|(VTR)
|Ventas
|60.18
|3.16
|1.84%
|1.70%
|(VZ)
|Verizon
|42.56
|2.36
|2.06%
|2.46%
|(WPC)
|WP Carey
|61.87
|4.09
|3.58%
|3.08%
|(VFIAX)
|Vanguard
|173
|$4.40
|2.31%
|7.64%
|100.00%
|100.00%
Conclusion:
What stands out to me is ABBV has been a real blockbuster holding and it could be trimmed (but I won't). It has too much potential as yet to even think about that.
OHI is just the opposite. I wish I could trim some of it, but the income as yet seems safe, I watch it closely.
AMZA is amazing for income even with the dividend being lowered and it becoming a monthly payer. Thank you again, The Fortune Teller for suggesting this income provider.
I enjoy the balance of this portfolio with adding the growth stock Celgene and the Vanguard fund VFIAX.
Thank goodness for HD, LMT, and 3M too.
Happy Investing.
I hope to keep it at 40, but no promises.
Disclosure: I am/we are long VFIAX.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Long all 40 holdings in the portfolio