IRA Portfolio 1 Year Buying-Selling Update And Now 5.8% Dividend Yield

New and old holdings along with sector allocations are shown.

Final dividend yield was 5.1% on original portfolio value "PV" and 4.7% on final PV less dividends.

Bad News: Portfolio value only up 9% excluding dividends, and 14.1% with them.

Good News: Dividend income will be up 28.6% in 2018 with the new portfolio construction.

36 becomes 40

This IRA portfolio was created in 2016 and written about here January 2017.

The 36 holdings were 34 stocks and 2 Vanguard Funds and a proposed dividend yield of 4.8%.

This update is for mid February - the portfolio was actually up 17% with dividends at the end of January. I think you know what the market has done recently, so this report does not show those amazing gains in that month. It now has 40 holdings.

+4 in total change does not really reveal how busy I have been, for good or bad. I sold 13 and bought 17 stocks. Those will be revealed in charts to follow.

The portfolio income prediction is for a 28.6% increase with the new changes.

The alphabetical chart below has the following column abbreviations:

Jan 2017 Pr = Price of stock at that time

Febr 2018 Pr = The price at or about February 20th, 2018.

Pr Pd/sh = The price paid for each share.

sold/sh = the price sold for each share.

I include my fees to buy and sell for each transaction in those prices.

Note: Any stock Name or ticker in bold is in the current portfolio.

All original holdings are on the left side of the name and any new ones are on the right.

Last year, with selling out of CCP, I also had a loss in share price but was compensated with good dividends during the time frame of owning it. That was not the case for WPG. It was sold most recently and for a loss, which is designated with an L after the sold price.

All other sold or trim transactions were for gains.

I traded in and out of PSA numerous times and ended up with a 20c gain.

Target was sold through options and at a breakeven level.

DFT was bought out "bo" by DLR, and I sold mine prior to that occurrence.

TICKER

Jan 2017 Pr Febr 2018 Pr Pr Pd/sh sold/sh (ABBV) AbbVie

61.99 118.6 62.79 Great Ajax (AJX) 13.2 13.99 (AMGN) Amgen

156.12 183.55 158.24 Alerian ETF (AMLP) 10.61 12.69 Infracap ETF (AMZA) 8.17 9.92 (APLE) Apple Hosp

18.2 18.37 18.38 (ARCC) Ares

16.97 16 15.55 16.85 (BP) BP plc

37.66 37.42 38.89 (BXMT) Blackstone

31.05 31.42 29.55 (CAH) Cardinal Hlth

75 69.34 72.2 (CCP)

25.39 28.08 27.75 (CLDT) Chatham

20.31 19.07 21 Celgene (CELG) 95.26 124.15 Cherry Hill (CHMI) 17.13 16.96 Chimera pB (CIMpB) 25.71 25.82 CorEnergy (CORR) 36.31 36.29 (CSCO) Cisco

30.07 44.33 29.7 (CVS) CVS Health

81.98 71.9 92.07 (D) Dominion

75.21 75.8 71.04 DFT DuPont Fabr

46.97 bo 40.14 55.28 (HD) Home Depot

135.04 186.97 125.76

Kimco (KIM) 15.2 20.32 (KO) Coca-Cola

40.88 41.9 46.13 (LADR) Ladder

14.09 13.11 14.5 (LMT) Lockheed M

254.53 360.53 224.53 (MMM) 3M

177.39 236.67 162 Monroe Cap (MRCC) 13.33 14.17 (NEWT) Newtek

15.57 15.54 15.76 (NKE) Nike

52.92 68.3 43.1 trimmed New Resident (NRZ) 16.89 17.28 (OHI) Omega

32.46 26.74 31.85 Oxford Lane (OXLC) 10.06 10.24 (PFE) Pfizer

32.52 36.26 32.98 (PSA) Public Storage

214.12 numerous 200.21 (RA) Brookfld RA

21.98 23.9 (RDS.B) Royal Dutch

58.67 64.9 59.35 Sabra Health (SBRA) 17 20.26 (SBUX) Starbucks

57.85 53.72 56.2 Tanger (SKT) 22.55 30.84 Sutherland (SLD) 14.2 14.83 (SO) Southern

48.8 47.25 47.11 (SPG) Simon Prop

184.01 156.09 196.02 (STAG) Stag Industl

23.88 24.03 23.61 (STOR) Store

25.3 23.82 22.7 (T) AT&T

40.96 37.14 37.71 (TGT) Target

70.19 73 63 63 Uniti (UNIT) 16.13 17.48 Ventas (VTR) 51.39 61.87 (VZ) Verizon

52.55 50.15 (WPC) WP Carey

60.88 61.79 (WPG) Washg Prime

10.06 6 7.73 5.62L



(VFIAX) Vanguard

209.63 252.87 (VHDYX)

29.97 31 28 29.05



Sectors

The following chart shows the Big Picture by total sector PV % for each year of 20(17) and 20(18) along with "PI" or Portfolio Income.

It also gives the ticker names for the sold-13 and new-17 holdings within each sector. The next chart will individually show it for each stock by value and income.

old New old New 17 PV% 18 PV% 17 PI% 18 PI% SOLD-13 NEW-17 Consumer KO Staples 6.8 2.4 4.1 1.3 TGT

C- Cyclical 6.8 4.3 2.5 1.4 SBUX

Energy 3.2 8.9 4.3 14.5 BP AMLP

AMZA Financial 9.6 13.5 21.7 23.8 ARCC, LADR AJX, CHMI, CIMpB

NEWT MRCC, NRZ, OXLC

RA, SLD Healthcare 14.3 19.3 10.5 9.9 CELG

Industrial 5.3 5.5 3 2.1

Tech 2.3 3 1.7 1.5

Telecom 5.7 6.2 5.6 5.6

Utility 3.3 3.5 3 3.1

RE-Hcare 8.3 7.8 14.2 12.6 CCP SBR, VTR

RE-Misc 17 17.8 21 21.9 CLDT, DFT, CORR, KIM, SKT,

PSA, WPG UNIT Vanguard 17.4 7.8 8.4 2.3 VHDYX

100 100 100 100 13 17

I made no changes in some sectors.

The following shows the stocks individually in their respective sectors:

2018 Old 2018 Old % PV Sector% 2017 % Income Sector % 2017 Consumer-S

2.36% 6.80%

1.34% 4.1 CVS 2.36% 1.34% Consumer-C

4.29% 6.80%

1.40% 2.5 HD 3.14% 1.17% NKE 1.15% 0.23% Energy

8.88% 3.20%

14.52% 4.3 AMZA 2.72% 7.69% AMLP 1.79% 2.45% RDS.B 4.37% 4.38% Financial

13.57% 9.60%

23.77% 21.7 AJX 1.79% 2.98% BXMT 2.13% 2.89% CHMI 1.99% 4.00% CIMpB 1.76% 2.33% MRCC 1.35% 2.45% NRZ 1.57% 3.20% OXLC 0.51% 1.42% RA 1.52% 2.78% SLD 0.95% 1.72% Healthcare

19.36% 14.30%

9.94% 10.5 ABBV 10.12% 5.74% AMGN 3.13% 1.54% CAH 2.36% 1.08% CELG 1.29% 0.00% PFE 2.46% 1.58% Industrial

5.46% 5.30%

2.07% 3 LMT 3.07% 1.19% MMM 2.39% 0.88% Tech

2.97% 2.30%

1.54% 1.7 CSCO 2.97% 1.54% Telco

6.21% 5.70%

5.57% 5.6 T 3.74% 3.51% VZ 2.47% 2.06% Utility

3.47% 3.30%

3.05% 3 D 1.26% 0.97% SO 2.21% 2.08% eREIT-HCare

7.80% 8.30%

12.61% 14.2 OHI 4.41% 7.69% SBRA 1.70% 3.08% VTR 1.69% 1.84% eREIT-Misc

17.86% 17.00%

21.88% 21 APLE 1.25% 1.40% CORR 1.83% 2.66% KIM 2.02% 2.61% SKT 2.64% 2.90% SPG 2.60% 2.16% STAG 1.18% 1.25% STOR 1.97% 1.85% UNIT 1.30% 3.50% WPC 3.07% 3.57% Vanguard

7.77% 17.40%





VFIAX 7.77% 2.31% 2.31% 8.4 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100

The changes made with the majority of the financial and healthcare holdings were done with confidence and with the aid of The Fortune Teller and his paid subscriber service called The Wheel of Fortune. I joined in early 2017 and remain exceedingly pleased with the service and ideas presented there.

VFIAX

Vanguard Fund VFIAX was retained to balance the numerous financial holdings with growth stocks not owned anywhere else. This fund has done exceedingly well with some "FAAMG" stocks in it and Berkshire.B (BRK.B).

F = Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

A = Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M = Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

G = Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Here are the top holdings of that fund taken from Yahoo Finance on February 22nd, 2018.





Here is the final end creation listed alphabetically showing again the cost per share, 2018 proposed dividend and Income to Value comparison:

TICKER

c/sh Divi 18 P Inc % PV % (ABBV) AbbVie 62.79 3.84 5.60% 10.11% (AJX) Great Ajax 13.99 1.28 2.98% 1.78% (AMGN) Amgen 158.24 5.28 1.54% 3.13% (AMLP) Alerian ETF 12.69 0.84 2.45% 1.78% (AMZA) Infracap ETF 9.92 1.32 7.70% 2.73% (APLE) Apple Hosp 18.38 1.2 1.40% 1.22% (BXMT) Blackstone 29.55 2.48 2.89% 2.12% (CAH) Cardinal Hlth 72.2 1.85 1.08% 2.35% (CELG) Celgene 124.15 0 0.00% 1.29% (CHMI) Cherry Hill 16.96 1.96 4.00% 1.97% (CIMpB) Chimera pB 25.82 2 2.33% 1.75% (CORR) CorEnergy 36.29 3.04 2.66% 1.83% (CSCO) Cisco 29.7 1.32 1.54% 2.95% (CVS) CVS Health 92.07 2.3 1.34% 2.32% (D) Dominion 71.04 3.34 0.97% 1.26% (HD) Home Depot 125.76 4 1.17% 3.12% (KIM) Kimco 20.32 1.12 2.61% 2.06% (LMT) Lockheed M 224.36 8.2 1.20% 3.03% (MMM) 3M 162 5.03 0.88% 2.40% (MRCC) Monroe Cap 14.17 1.4 2.45% 1.34% (NKE) Nike 43.1 0.8 0.23% 1.14% (NRZ) New Resident 17.28 2 3.21% 1.56% (OHI) Omega 31.85 2.64 7.70% 4.50% (OXLC) Oxford Lane 10.24 1.62 1.42% 0.52% (PFE) Pfizer 32.98 1.36 1.59% 2.45% (RA) Brookfld RA 23.9 2.39 2.79% 1.50% (RDS.B) Royal Dutch 58.02 3.76 4.38% 4.38% (SBRA) Sabra Health 20.26 1.8 3.15% 1.77% (SKT) Tanger 30.84 1.42 2.90% 2.69% (SLD) Sutherland 14.83 1.48 1.73% 0.94% (SO) Southern 47.11 2.38 2.08% 2.20% (SPG) Simon Prop 196.02 7.4 2.16% 2.63% (STAG) Stag Industl 23.61 1.43 1.25% 1.18% (STOR) STORE 22.7 1.27 1.85% 2.00% (T) AT&T 37.71 2.01 3.52% 3.76% (UNIT) Uniti 17.48 2.4 3.50% 1.35% (VTR) Ventas 60.18 3.16 1.84% 1.70% (VZ) Verizon 42.56 2.36 2.06% 2.46% (WPC) WP Carey 61.87 4.09 3.58% 3.08% (VFIAX) Vanguard 173 $4.40 2.31% 7.64% 100.00% 100.00%

Conclusion:

What stands out to me is ABBV has been a real blockbuster holding and it could be trimmed (but I won't). It has too much potential as yet to even think about that.

OHI is just the opposite. I wish I could trim some of it, but the income as yet seems safe, I watch it closely.

AMZA is amazing for income even with the dividend being lowered and it becoming a monthly payer. Thank you again, The Fortune Teller for suggesting this income provider.

I enjoy the balance of this portfolio with adding the growth stock Celgene and the Vanguard fund VFIAX.

Thank goodness for HD, LMT, and 3M too.

Happy Investing.

I hope to keep it at 40, but no promises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFIAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long all 40 holdings in the portfolio