The new case study for corporate mismanagement in business schools should now be headed up by the recent experience of General Electric (NYSE:GE).

The latest public report of the GE situation hit the front page of the Wall Street Journal with the title "How Jeffrey Immelt's 'Success Theater' Masked the Rot at GE."

I have led several public companies as well as non-public companies and not-for-profits. To me, one of the most important rules of leadership is transparency - to provide full and honest information about what management is doing and how the company is performing.

A second major rule is to have top-notch people around you so that you can get all the advice and insight you need to run a company, and this becomes more and more important the larger and more complex the company becomes.

Furthermore, one of the primary reasons for achieving full transparency is so that all the highly talented people you have around you can bring their intelligence, skills, and experience to your support so that you can do the absolute best you can do.

There are other rules to follow, but in my mind, if these two rules are violated, then your chance of succeeding is very low.

Therefore, creating transparency and having top caliber people around you is important subject matter for business schools to pass on to their students.

Failing to create a transparent environment and failing to have and/or use top talent around you is also important subject matter for business schools to pass on to their students.

Consequently, from what we are learning, the General Electric case should be at the top of the lists. In terms of the financial shape of General Electric, the Wall Street Journal article argues:

"Few knew just how badly ailing it (General Electric) was. Even GE's board didn't realize the depth of problems in the biggest division, GE Power, until months after directors had replaced Mr. Immelt."

A former director is reported to have said, "Many of us are in some level of shock."

The article reports that:

"Investigations are under way inside GE seeking to find out how it all happened."

What should GE directors do about the situation? Well, the Wall Street Journal article states:

"Several directors discussed in November whether the entire board should be fired," according to people that were GE's November board meeting.

The board is being reduced in size and three new board members have been added.

Another example of a failure to make the board aware of important developments had to do with GE's acquisition of Alstom SA's (OTCPK:AOMFF) power business and the subsequent pricing decisions made by the power division after the acquisition was made.

The head of GE Power, who learned that he had lost out on GE's top job, said that he would resign in June 2017.

"It wasn't until a meeting in September that the board learned the depths of the problems at the division, which accounts for 30 percent of GE's approximately $122 billion in annual revenue."

Things got worse.

Apparently, Mr. Immelt liked to stay optimistic, talk about possibilities. Several executives even contented: "Mr. Immelt didn't like hearing bad news" and "didn't like delivering bad news, either."

And, the Chief Executive Officer is the one who determines the culture of the organization, by everything he or she says or does. Mr. Immelt was the GE culture.

Mr. Immelt wanted optimistic reports - and he apparently kept the board in the dark on issues that were not so upbeat.

Which raises the question about just how much was not known - amongst executives - amongst board members and amongst shareholders.

And, this was during a time when GE presented the world with a return on shareholders' equity of 12.5 percent or more, reaching even an ROE of 17.9 percent in 2016.

There are some investigations underway: the Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing several areas of concern.

The thing is, Mr. Immelt did produce and lead a corporate culture that anyone would want to emulate. That is why the example of Mr. Immelt is a "good" bad example for case studies at business schools.

But where does that leave General Electric? A large number of changes still need to be made at GE. And, a new culture needs to be established at GE.

That is why a lot of boards decide that an outsider, one not caught up in the previous culture of the corporation, should be brought in to lead the organization out of its problems.

But the GE board put in an "old timer" to run the company. Here again, if the board did not know how badly off the company was, how could it decide to bring in a "new face"?

Obviously, without complete information, the board is not going to make an optimal decision about a new leader.

And, the problems continue, especially in the area of trust. How can stockholders really trust Mr. Flannery, the "new guy" when he was an integral part of the former culture that got GE to where it is today?