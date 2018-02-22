Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is a healthcare REIT with an 8-year history of increasing its dividend each year. While its recent results are less than spectacular, it is still growing its dividend in a difficult environment. The current market price makes for a good opportunity for dividend growth investors.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about VTR on December 1st. My point was that while VTR was making modest progress in growing, it was doing so in an unspectacular but consistent fashion that I call grinding. Given that performance and the likely dividend increases I saw VTR as priced at a good value.

When I wrote about VTR last time, I expected VTR to increase the dividend after one more payment at the then current rate. Given its fairly flat profits, I estimated that the dividend would then go up to $0.78 a share. That made the dividend payment $3.115 for the next 12 months. I expected the slower-than-normal dividend increase to continue one more year and estimated that the dividend payment would then go up to $0.795 per quarter, which would produce a dividend payment of $3.165. The next dividend increase after that would work out to be 2.5 cents producing a 12-month payment of $3.255. I used the manual feature of my DDM calculator to put those numbers in after which the dividend increase would return to 5% a year. Because of the current yield, I used a terminal dividend growth rate of 1%. That set a buy price of $66.

What new information do we have now?

On December 11th, VTR announced that the new dividend would be $0.79 a quarter, a penny better than my estimate. Since I buy stocks for the dividends, I very much like dividend increases. While this is small, it’s also bigger than I estimated, so I am quite happy with it. When I use DDM to figure out a price, I will adjust the dividend projections to account for this slightly larger dividend payment.

Looking at the slides from the earnings presentation, I want to review the overview slide as I did last time. I see that the over-all triple-net sector rent coverage remains that same as last time at 1.6x. That makes me think that the small decline in coverage of the Senior Housing and International Hospital properties seem larger because of rounding. Annualized revenues from the triple-net properties increased (on a collective basis, each was either up or flat on an individual basis). I will want to keep an eye on that, especially the Senior Housing coverage as it is on the low side.

The next slide shows cash NOI growth. Growth here was modest. I have some concerns that the SHOP assets had a very small decline in NOI, but it grew on a total year basis. I will want to keep an eye on this to make sure it isn’t part of a trend. The 2.5% growth of 2017 cash NOI over 2016 isn’t spectacular but does fit into the concept of grinding away.

Doing a good job at handling debt is one of my four keys to finding great dividend growth companies, so this slide shows where debt maturities are. Q1 of 2018 has a fairly large amount of debt coming due. Last quarter, VTR had $120 million in mortgage debt also coming due in Q1, and that has been refinanced. It looks like the plan for the remaining debt is to pay some of it down and refinance the rest with a long rate. It looks like the higher rates they will pay will cut FFO by about 7 cents or so for the year. There is also a loan to Ardent (around $700 million) which could either be repaid or turned into equity and that might be used to fund additional debt reduction. At this time, I am not too worried about the debt.

A nice way to describe the guidance for 2018 was soft. That means that VTR is predicting lower FFO this year than last year. However, since I estimate the dividend to be $3.16 for 2018, that still leaves the payout ratio of 80% using the low end of the guidance FFO of $3.95. I think that is very doable.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see VTR has eight years of annual dividend increases. I am going to stay fairly close to the parameters I used last time but will increase the dividends for the next 12 months to match what was declared, $0.79 a quarter. I will bump the next year’s dividend payment up a penny a quarter as well to $0.805 a quarter. In the third year, instead of a 2.5 cent per quarter increase, I will go with a 2 cent increase of $0.825 a quarter. Finally, rather than a 5% growth of the dividend after that, I will go with just 4.5%. I think those changes reflect the more modest growth VTR is projecting and the slightly higher dividend just declared.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $66.03. However, given the projected decline in FFO, the headwinds that are likely from rising interest rates and the more general headwinds in both the REIT and healthcare REIT sectors, I want a 20% margin of safety. That gives me a buy price of anything under $53.

The current market price of VTR of around $50 looks like a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor. However, given what rising interest rates tend to do to REIT share prices in the short run, it’s likely that share prices for VTR may go even lower. All things considered, I wouldn’t rush to buy VTR but would take small nibbles on days when the price drops. While the price is a good value, it’s not crazy cheap, so wait for dips to buy.

Can options help?

Looking at the various option chains, for some quick action, I like the March 16th expiration date.

For calls writing, either the $50 strike price contract or the $52.50 contract can work. The $50 strike call contract works very nicely for a buy-write transaction, where you buy 100 shares of VTR and then sell the $50 strike call contract. There is a pretty good chance you will get the share called away at expiration, but you can easily make $100 minus commissions on each contract. With the $52.50 strike price call contract, you are more likely to keep the shares, but you collect less cash up front.

For puts, writing either the $50 strike price contract or the $52.50 contract also works. In both cases, you will pay less than the current market price for the shares if you get assigned, but for the $52.50, you get more cash up from and a lower chance of actually getting the shares. Don’t write either unless you are okay paying about $50 a share for 100 shares, but which one is better depends on whether or not you want more cash or a better chance of getting the shares.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to watch three things. I want to see how VTR deploys the cash it gets from dispositions to recover rent. I want to see how the debt that is due in Q1 is handled. And I want to watch the tenants rent coverage, particularly in the Senior Housing segment.

Conclusion

I still see Ventas as a good company for a dividend growth investor to own. It’s not without risk, but by spacing out purchases and buying on the dips, I think a dividend growth investor can do well with it.

