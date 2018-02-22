LSC Communications' (LKSD) CEO Thomas Quinlan on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Janet Halpin - Senior Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Thomas Quinlan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Drew Coxhead - Chief Financial Officer

Kent Hansen - Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Charlie Strauzer - CJS Securities

John Babcock - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Janet Halpin. You may begin.

Janet Halpin

Thank you, Nicole. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining LSC Communications' fourth quarter 2017 results conference call. This morning, we released our earnings report, a copy of which can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.lsccom.com.

During this call, we will refer to forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. For a complete discussion, please refer to the cautionary statement included in our earnings release and further detailed in our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, as well as, LSC Communications periodic filings with the SEC including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 once filed with the SEC.

Further, we will discuss non-GAAP financial information. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results provides you with useful supplementary information concerning the Company’s ongoing operations and is an appropriate way for you to evaluate the Company’s performance. They are however provided for informational purposes only. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included in the earnings release schedule, as well as, the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC website.

We are joined this morning by Tom Quinlan, Drew Coxhead and Kent Hansen.

I will now turn the call over to Tom.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you Janice and thanks to everyone for joining us today. As mentioned earlier, we are pleased with our free cash flow performance in the fourth quarter as well as the fact that we delivered increases in non GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non GAAP earnings per share. Drew will provide more detail on our fourth quarter and full year results later in the call.

While industry conditions continue to be challenging, LSE has remained focus on delivering on our value creation strategy. With the multiple strategic acquisitions made in 2017, we have successfully grown our core print and supply chain services offerings while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

And while many improvements have been made to further our commitment to operational excellence, we know that we have opportunities to capitalize on the platform we have built in 2017.

In 2018, we will continue to pursue significant cost reduction initiatives as well as work flow enhancements. In addition, we have planned to continue building on a positive traction we have gained in our innovation initiatives such as IntercepTag anti-piracy platform which has been adopted by some of the top publishers in the higher education space.

Before going into more detail about our technology initiatives, I would first like to highlight two significant contracts that were signed for 2018. We are very excited about our recently announced multi-year agreement with Bauer Media Group USA. Bauer is the number one seller of magazines at retail in the country with nearly one of every three magazine sold at newsstands being a Bauer publication.

As of January 2018, LSC is responsible for producing 17 of Bauer’s print titles including best selling magazines, Woman’s World and First for Women and we are proud to have been selected to support Bauer’s visions.

Additionally, shifting our book publisher services platform, LSC and William B. Eerdmans Publishing Company jointly announced that we have entered a supply chain services agreement. Beginning in March 2018 LSC will supply a broad range of services for Eerdmans including fulfillment and distribution, digital content management of LSC’s Harvest platform, and digital print technology such as print-on-demand and automatic inventory replenishment.

Going back to our technology focus initiatives, in the book publisher space, our IntercepTag anti-piracy platform has been adopted by some of the top education publishers, including Pearson Education who has committed to put IntercepTags on all higher education titles moving forward. This commitment clearly establishes IntercepTag as the industry standard for protecting publishers’ physical intellectual property.

For our catalog and retail clients, LSC is building on our Creel Digital Lizard acquisition to bring them data driven and highly targeted direct marketing opportunities that add more value to their campaigns and help increase ROI for our clients through re-targeting solutions.

For example, a consumer is online shopping and leaves items in the shopping cart, but never completes the purchase. Two days later, a highly personalized direct mail piece arrives at the consumer’s home with an offer for 15% off of those abandoned products and suggesting other products to go with them.

Capitalizing on the data that reveal the initial interest a person has shown in a brand or product has proven to reengage users and boost conversion, especially when done as soon as possible after consumers active in another marketing channel. LSC is hard at work brings solutions like this to our clients.

In addition to the multiple innovation initiatives that we are focused on for the core industries that we serve, to further our ongoing effort to expand our supply chain services offering, LSC acquired The Clark Group this past November.

Over the years Clark has worked to become a leading provider of distribution, consolidation, transportation management and international freight boarding services. Clark is unique and that it improves our newsstand distribution to better serve our magazine clients and offer extensive, reverse logistics solutions for book publishers.

The Clark Group’s offering complement those of Fairrington Transportation acquired earlier in 2017 enabling LSC to offer one of the most robust logistic platforms in the print industry.

Finally, in our top Office Products segment, for the fourth quarter we focused on our strategy to assemble portfolio complementary leading brands with the acquisition of Quality Park envelope business.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Drew to review the quarter’s financial results in more detail.

Drew Coxhead

Thank you, Tom. In the fourth quarter we delivered year-over-year increases in net sales non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow. We also saw improvements in organic net sales trends across each reporting unit and segment.

We continue to make progress on productivity and cost reduction initiatives and continued the rapid integration of our recent acquisitions, but we felt short of our aggressive cost reduction expectations. In combination with our unfavorable shifts in our mix of work, this resulted in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins that were below what we expected in the fourth quarter.

All ready in 2018, we've implemented significant new cost control initiatives that we believe will help us to drive further improvements in financial results for 2018. I will go through the details of this quarters financial results and provide some color on our guidance for 2018.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $999 million, an increase of 8.7% from the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusting for the impact of acquisitions, changes in changes in pass-through paper sales and foreign exchange rates, our organic sales decline was 4.6%.

This organic decline in net sales was mainly driven by lower volume and price declines in the Print segments and price decline in the Office Product segment. And I will discuss more details on each segment shortly.

We reported a fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $58 million compared to net income of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The GAAP net loss for this year's fourth quarter, includes the impact of good will and other impairment charge of $33 million and one-time provisional tax charges of $24 million resulting from the enactment of Tax Reform legislation in December.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $85 million compared to $80 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 8.5% was 20 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of last year.

The EBITDA increase compared to 2016’s fourth quarter was primarily due to ongoing productivity and cost control initiatives as well as the impact from acquisitions partially offset by volume declines, product mix and price pressure in the print segment and price pressure in the Office Product segment.

Now, I will discuss net sales, income from operations and non-GAAP EBITDA performance for each of the segments. Net sales in our Print segment were $856 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 8.5% from last year's fourth quarter. After adjusting for the impact of the acquisitions, changes in foreign exchange rates and pass-through paper sales, year-over-year sales decreased by 4.4% on an organic basis.

In magazines, catalogs and retail inserts, the overall organic decline was 4.4%. Retail insert volumes continue to show the most significant declines. The volume declines were partially offset by revenue growth in our co-mail services offering driven by both capacity additions and improvements in our sortation technologies to drive even more customer postage savings.

In the book, we had an organic sales decrease of 3.5% in the quarter. Although down in the quarter we saw an improving trend in educational books in both our K-12 and higher add products. We also continue to see increasing demand for our digital print platform. As the ability to provide quick turnaround on smaller runs allows publishers to better manage inventory levels.

Our Europe reporting unit experienced an organic decline of 4.8%. As we discussed in prior quarters this is the first quarter that the Europe reporting and it is not impacted by spinoff related comparisons. The organic decline was largely driven by volume decline in directories.

For the Print segment, the GAAP loss from operations was $7 million compared to income from operations of $27 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, mainly driven by impairment charges. Print segment’s non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $69 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.1%.

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 80 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to lower volume and price pressure as well as an unfavorable impact from lower margins associated with recent acquisitions.

Net sales in the Office Products segment were $143 million, an increase of 10% from the fourth quarter of last year. After adjusting for the impact of acquisitions, sales decreased by 6.2% on an organic basis. The organic sales decline was primarily related to price pressure and lower volume.

Although moderating from the more significant negative trends experienced earlier this year, the lower volumes continue to be driven by contraction in the brick-and-mortar retail, which impacted both sales directly to the retailers and sales to the wholesale distributors. We also continued to see strong growth in the direct e-commerce channel during the quarter.

Office Products segment income from operations was $10 million, a decrease of $6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the Office Products segment was $18 million for the quarter, a decrease of $1 million compared to last year’s fourth quarter.

The 200 basis point decrease in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.6% was primarily due to the unfavorable impact from lower margins associated with the recent acquisition of Quality Park as well as pricing pressure, partially offset by productivity improvement.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $138 million, an increase of $56 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year. The increase in free cash flow was driven by decreases in working capital, partially offset by a $22 million increase in cash interest payments and a $13 million increase in cash taxes.

As of December 31, 2017, our gross leverage was 2.51 times, outside our targeted gross leverage range of 1.75 times to 2.25 times, due to an increase in borrowings related to the acquisitions without the benefit of a full 12 months of related earnings.

At December 31, 2017, net available liquidity was $306 million with $75 million drawn on our $400 million revolving credit facility. We used cash on hand and borrowings under the revolving credit facility to fund the purchases of The Clark Group, and Quality Park during the fourth quarter.

In November 2017, we repriced our Term Loan B reducing the spread by 50 basis points to LIBOR plus 5.50. At the end of each year, we re-measure our pension plans. And at December 31, 2017, our net pension liability, which includes both qualified and non-qualified plans, was $187 million, a decrease of $93 million compared to the end of 2016.

The improvement in funded status was due to strong asset returns in our qualified plan, partially offset by a decrease in the discount rate used to value the pension obligations.

Our qualified pension plan funded status increased to 96.3%, a 410 basis point improvement over the prior year. There are no funding requirements related to the qualified plan for 2018. And the non-qualified pension plan obligations are paid as they become due. We expect to make cash payments of approximately $6 million related to the non-qualified plan in 2018.

Moving forward, we plan to provide an updated estimate of the funded status of the pension plans each quarter.

On January 18, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on March 2nd to shareholders of record as of February 15. This dividend represented a 4% increase to the dividend that we have paid since October of 2016.

The payment of future dividends will depend on many factors including the Company’s financial condition, legal requirements and other factors that the board of directors deems relevant. On February 15, 2018, the Company’s board of directors approved an initial share repurchase authorization of up to $20 million of common stock, under which the company may buyback LSC communications shares at its discretion from February 15, 2018 through August 15, 2019.

In the fourth quarter, we acquired Quality Park, a leading producer of envelopes and mailing supplies, and The Clark Group, a third-party logistics provider. The purchase price for Quality Park was approximately $41 million and the business had net sales of approximately $110 million in the past year.

The addition of Quality Park enhances the product portfolio within our Office Product segment, while providing significant synergy opportunities that we expect to realize over the next 12 to 18 months.

The purchase price of The Clark Group was approximately $25 million, annual sales for this business are approximately $50 million and as Tom noted in his comments, this acquisition enables LSC to provide a broad logistic service offering, including improved capabilities for magazine and book retail distribution and reverse logistics for product returns.

With these two deals we have now completed a total of eight acquisitions since our spinoff in October of 2016. With an aggregate purchase price of $272 million, this obviously represents a significant deployment of capital over this period.

So, I wanted to provide you a few quick comments about our approach to M&A and why we expect these investments to create significant value.

First, we only pursue potential acquisitions that closely aligned with our strategy that is they enhance our existing product offerings or expand the capabilities we can offer our customers. Second we are disciplined about valuation and finally, we are focused in our execution of integration plans to ensure we realize expected synergies.

As a result of this approach, the purchase price and each deal we have closed represents an expected post-synergy EBITDA multiple below the range in which our shares are typically valued.

In most cases by a significant amount while you shouldn’t expect the recent pace of M&A activity to continue, we do believe there will be many additional opportunities overtime to create value for this approach to M&A.

Lastly, I will share some more detail on the full-year 2018 guidance that was highlighted in this morning’s press release. First, we expect net sales between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion for the year. This range includes expected net sales from the acquisitions we completed in 2017 and represents roughly a 1% to 3% decline versus our pro forma 2017 net sales.

We expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be between $320 million to $360 million for the year. This range includes the impact of mix related to the 2017 acquisitions as well as related synergy benefits as actions are taken throughout 2018. Additionally, consistent with our historical guidance and presentation, our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance includes net pension income of approximately $49 million compared to $46 million in 2017.

Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $145 million. We expect the interest expense to be in the range of $72 million to $76 million. Our full-year non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25% to 29% and reflects the estimated impact of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

We expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $65 million to $75 million. We expect free cash flow to be between $120 million and $160 million relatively consistent with 2017. We also expect to maintain relatively consistent working capital levels compared to 2017.

Also, the positive impacts of lower cash tax payments in 2018 are expected to be offset by the modest increase in capital spending. And full-year average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately $35 million, which assumes no shares are repurchased under the share repurchase authorization.

One other thing to note is that our 2018 guidance reflects the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, which is effective for the first quarter of 2018. Based on historical trends, we do not expect the adoption of the new standard to have a material impact on net sales or earnings for the full-year 2018. However, there could be some year-over-year timing impacts between quarters as a result of this new standard.

In fact, we are expecting some negative impact in Q1, which will be offset by positive impacts in the back half of the year.

Additionally, as we think about the quarter-over-quarter comparisons, the first quarter is shaping up as the toughest for us. As the year progresses, we will be realizing increasing synergies from acquisition integrations and other cost actions we have taken earlier this year.

Based on that progress, we expect to see margin pressure from price and mix impacts in the first half with improving margins later in the year.

And with that, I will return the call to Tom for some closing comments.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you, Drew. In closing, I want to extend our gratitude to our clients, employees, partners and all of our stakeholders. We are excited about 2018 and our long-term value creation. Our priority is to continue down a highly strategic path, where we not only meet the needs of our clients, but where we also offer innovative and creative solutions that enhance the way our clients interact with their end customers.

And finally, just a quick reminder, LSC will be hosting an Investor Meeting and live webcast from The Yale Club in New York City on Tuesday, March 6th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. If you are interested in attending, please visit our website for further details about the event.

And with that, I will turn it over to Nicole to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Charlie Strauzer. Your line is open, sir.

Charlie Strauzer

Hi, good morning.

Thomas Quinlan

Good morning, Charlie.

Charlie Strauzer

Hopefully, you can hear me okay on this connection. Just a couple of things, Tom, obviously, with the acquisitions that you built now and heading into 2018 with the guidance you have out there a - how comfortable are you with the guidance you have now and given that the initial margin pressure going on that you’re seeing here total synergies kick in? And then secondly, how do you feel about the capabilities that these acquisitions have added to?

Thomas Quinlan

Yes, sure. I will start off with sort of the second one first and then come back to first one. First of all, we are very comfortable with what we came out today with the guidance. Obviously, we are two months into the year.

I think as Drew said in his prepared remarks, we are looking at on a pro forma basis, down 1% to 3%, which again I don’t think is anything that out of line with what people are seeing, especially given the where the economy is coming back.

Sales has a really good robust pipeline right now, that’s sitting out there and I think when you think about what we've done from an acquisition standpoint, those capabilities that we are bringing forward are capabilities that are opening up some more opportunities for us with our customers that we have.

When you think about the acquisitions, you think about the Clark Group, it really helps us provide a competitive full service offering for the magazine customers with news stand distribution. The news stand distribution based on not important in the supply chain business it is highly important in the supply chain and having stability there is going to allow our clients to go ahead and feel better about what they are doing.

The volumes are declining there on news stand and some of the suppliers within the new stand business right now or really stressed. So I think us been there is going to be good for the industry, as you look at what I call book reverse logistics business that’s another significant activity along the supply chain that is cumbersome for our book clients and I think our offering that we are bringing to bear to the marketplace is going to make that more efficient.

And quite frankly with Clark and Fairrington, you will hear me talk about that logistics is one of the areas, us having our own transportation infrastructure, in organization to bring these critical logistics manual and capabilities in house, its serve as a great building block for us as we look to grow transportation and distribution services with in print and without a print.

So I think as you look that there, we talked about prepared remarks about retargeting and think that will looking to go on there, that we are looking to do, so yes, I think, look I would have like to see more synergies us to get them out, but at the same time one steps back and looks at the fact that we basically started a new company, did the eight acquisitions, again the team is good, but some of my thoughts may have been unrealistic from a timing standpoint.

But fourth quarter always the margin are down from the third quarter as you know been around so long, but yes I think what we have built here is good. And our strategy is a simple one, it’s not complicated, we wanted to maintain the share of our core print segment, we know that that’s the fuel that keeps this engine going.

We are going to have the further penetrating and warehousing distributing mailing capability, we are going to grow with our clients, the share that we got with them now, we are going to get on board that we don’t have and we are going to build on these print capabilities to offer personalize printing and physical retarding to catalog and magazine clients.

As you think about where those channels are going and the opportunities that are there, we think that’s great and finally we will continue to explore opportunities to build out customer analytic capabilities, whether its data sourcing, customer segmentation, channel optimization, but everything is going to be on the basis with applications in print.

So again long wind of answer for you, but to tell you, look we are confident in the guidance that we have come out with today, we think that the capabilities that we brought on to the platform are going to be service in a great way and help us really get this thing going in 2018.

Thomas Quinlan

Charlie anything else?

Operator

Our next question comes from Anthony Pettinari from Citi. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi it’s just [Bryan Burg Myer] (Ph) sitting in for Anthony. I had sort of question on the Quality Park acquisition, previous owner was the largest producer of envelops in the region. I was just wondering in your view, how is this business better fit within LSC and any one improvements can you make on that.

Drew Coxhead

Sure. One thing to keep in mind about the Quality Park part of their envelope business, a piece that we have acquired is that it’s essentially the retail, the office products packaged envelopes. And so it is really excellent fit with our Office Products business, same customer base, lots of synergies in the distribution channel, lots of other kind of related mailing products. So an excellent fit that makes our Office Products business the leading player in the envelope part of the Office Products business.

Thomas Quinlan

And I would tell you, look don’t think of the Quality Park as a commodity. That was one of the chat of things that we had there in as Drew said the synergies that [indiscernible] Matt Robinson team are going to be able to get out of that are significant.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks that’s helpful. And then do think longer term Quality Park’s margins can get closer to your legacy Office Products business? And then on The Clark acquisition, how do margins compare there to the logistics you already have?

Thomas Quinlan

Yes, I will take the Quality Park, the answer is yes. I know [indiscernible] is probably twitching right now, but that will get back to where we needed to get back to. Quite frankly that was one of the things from a time consuming point, we didn’t get done in the fourth quarter.

So that will get done in the first half of 2018. And as you have seen, the team has been able to go ahead, and if you look historically in a declining top-line been able to improve margins and we expect them to do the same here.

It’s a good business for us, good generation of EBITDA and we look at that despite what is going on with brick and mortar. We are making good in-roads in e-commerce and we think that it’s got a good future ahead of it.

Drew Coxhead

Yes, and I will just add, with respect to your question on Clark, margins in the logistics business is a low capital intensity business asset-light model, so you tend to see a little bit lower margins. But when we look at Clark combined with Fairrington and our overall logistics, we actually see a lot of synergies that will drive significant improvement in those margins over the next several months. And so we feel we are comfortable there that we are going to see increases in margins on that acquisition also.

Thomas Quinlan

Yes postal is going to be a main part of our industry, that’s why you are seeing our emphasis so much from a distribution of content standpoint. Postal reform is still going on. The senate has some language that they are still trying to consider. But there is no time line that’s out there.

March 1st there will be a lot of - they will receive our comments and the other comments from the rest of the mailing industry. The price changes that they have proposed, there is no way I think they can stick. But again we don’t want to take any chances and our job is to go ahead and mitigate those costs.

It’s still more than 50% of what a physical piece of content costs for our clients. So I think what we are bringing to bear is really a good opportunity for us to help our clients mitigate what those distribution costs are. And again as Drew said with Fairrington and Clark we are going to be able to do that for them so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. That’s it for me. I will turn it over.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you.

Drew Coxhead

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from John Babcock from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

John Babcock

Hey good morning guys. Just wanted to start out actually on the acquisitions. I was wondering if you could talk about the EBITDA contribution from those acquisitions in 2017 and also how much EBITDA is essentially left over for 2018 assuming synergies are realized?

Drew Coxhead

Yes, we haven’t disclosed the EBITDA or the specific margins of the acquisitions, we've given the top-line and I think given you some color on where the relative margins should look like, but the EBITDA guidance that we have for our consolidated basis includes the margins from the base business and the ramp ups of synergies that we expect to hit in 2018. There will be carryover of synergies into 2019, because we are expecting some significant ramp up as we go through the year and a few actions just based on the timing that will also carry over into 2019.

Thomas Quinlan

And John we it’s hard to break out because at some point they use are real intelligent term, they get much together. When you think about our long run print business and logistics, when you think about what we have get going on different plants, it sort of rolls up into one which is the way it should, so that end of the day we are not worried about where its coming from as long as it’s coming in.

John Babcock

Okay and on kind of that last point, how many facilities does LSC now have in North America and were there any shut since 3Q reporting?

Thomas Quinlan

One shut down since we last reported.

Drew Coxhead

We have about 45 total manufacturing facilities in North America.

John Babcock

Okay and the reason I guess I was asking that you know I wanted to get a little bit of sense for kind of the change in depreciation from 2017, to 10 year guidance for 2018 and then also if you could talk about the CapEx guidance and one announcement that are there.

Drew Coxhead

Yes sure. So when you look at the CapEx guidance, we are a little bit ahead of - a little bit higher than the guidance that we have and then the actual that we have for 2017, a couple of things driving that, one is when you look at some of the investment that we have made.

We had an announcement recently about press investments that a major press investment for our book platform and helps drive a lot of automation. A lot of productivity and lot of capability for short run print or book platform, so we are excited about that investment, that’s an important thing for us to do.

The other thing that I would mention is, the product that we got in our capital plan are good, the returns get even better when you look at the impact of Tax Reform and full immediate expensing on CapEx in the lower tax rate. So we have certainly taken that into account when we look at CapEx.

When you look at depreciation and amortization guidance, it’s pretty typical if look at what our DNA has been over the last few years, it’s been trending down in our CapEx even at the 70 million-ish kind of number is well below DNA, so you would expect that number to continue to turn down.

Thomas Quinlan

When you think about, again go back to book and that’s our major investment and as you think about this year, a couple of our clients are coming out with their earnings one today, and I think one next week, but everyone is pointing towards 2019 as being what I will call a major year and we want to make sure we are ready for that. And we can't do that, it takes time to get these big machines in and do what we need to do. So we will have it this year and then reap the benefits of it next year.

Drew Coxhead

I would also add you know, when you think about our plant foot print and our property client equipment base, we have a huge installed base of equipment, we put a lot of focus and effort in maintenance of that equipment. So I think part of what you also see, is just our ability to get the most out of our assets, over a long period time, when you think about our CapEx relative to our DNA.

John Babcock

Okay thank you and then last question before I turn it over, was just on Office Products. I was wondering if you could talk about essentially the market there and how do you expect demand to evolve during the current conditions?

Thomas Quinlan

Yes. I would tell you, the brick and mortar is still challenged. The offset or the good thing there, I think each one of them are getting stronger from they were, so that’s a good thing for everybody. In e-commerce, where we are getting to be a bigger player in, we are taking more percentages. So whether it’s branded or private label, we just want to make sure that we are involved in it.

The economy coming back and doing well is going to lend itself towards office products, so in printed physical office products. So, this is good. And at the end of the day as we navigate through, we are pulling for the brick and mortar storage, but at the same time, we are going to make sure that we are playing in the e-commerce area. And we think we are doing both of those right now pretty well.

John Babcock

Thanks a lot.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you. Operator?

Operator

And our next question comes from [indiscernible] from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thank you guys for taking the question. Good morning. I think you guys mentioned some comments on the improving trends that you’re seeing in educational books. Just curious there, what’s driving that improvement there and some of those trends and what you’re guys seeing in the education market going forward?

Thomas Quinlan

Yes. I think look when you think about us again think about us, we manage all the aspects of the publishing supply chain in this product. So, our clients got a supply chain to where that it’s nimble it’s efficient and we are the ones that are modernizing the book supply chain. We offer supply chain management, specialized services such as inventory management, warehousing product shipment, ordered the cash.

The big thing for us which the publishers are catching on to is that we are taking their fixed cost and making them variable. So, it doesn’t only have to be the printed book, there is other things going on within there to where the revenue generating for us. We can reduce their inventory turns, we will reduce their obsolescence. We can get the product to market faster and still obviously, we have a quality output there.

The book area space in a couple of big challenges, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody, but just to make sure that it’s clear, they need to manage inventory. There is dollars in those inventories. We do that via digital printing and inkjet technology that we have. You got to be able to predict demand. The less run rate out there on the book on Fire and Fury was great for our industry.

Everybody had a pitch and a gig going on that book. But if you can build stock and order replenishment process that we deliver those clients could balance their needs to achieve high fill rates while reducing inventories’ levels. We do talk about presses. We have probably got over a 100 presses in multiple facilities just in this one area that we are doing.

You want to make contact discoverable, we have done that. We use artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive editorial predictive analytics and automated keyword enhancements. This is how you fulfill your clients.

So, again it’s more than just printing. And then obviously when we talk about the anti-piracy, we want to make sure that we have got a solution out there so that our customers, our clients can go ahead and protect their revenue base. We are there to help them as it relates to that. As you go further down that, it’s not only about inventory control there, but it’s also about getting to know your customers.

And we think that what I call the anti-piracy IntercepTag at the end of the day that’s where this thing will go. It’s probably a year or two away, but again, that publisher can know who is buying their product and then have a relationship with them. That’s going to help our industry out too.

So again, don’t just think about the printed book, but think about everything else that goes around it. We want to be the ones that are doing everything, but creating the content.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks guys.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you, [indiscernible].

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] from Baird and Company. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I would like to go back to kind of that M&A pipeline questions and maybe Drew, some of your comments. With the rise in financing rates, do you see potential sellers out there, actually be in a little bit more realistic about not only price, but may be the multiples, which they could sell. I would think that pipeline might be growing with the fear that maybe they are not going to get their price at some point down the road. So, if we could take that question first, that would be greatly appreciated.

Thomas Quinlan

Okay, yes. Sure, I think that comments there are pretty good reflection of a lot of what we have seen and it’s certainly with the rates finally going up, that’s kind even be more so, but we have probably seen that same kind of thought process over the last couple of years in terms of the kind of M&A that we are doing what the pipeline looks like.

So, like I said in my comments, the pace that we have had of eight acquisitions and the time since spin and a lot of them concentrated in the back half of that pace probably isn’t what we should expect over the next several months, but there is going to continue to be good opportunities for a lot of the reasons that you just talked about there.

Drew Coxhead

And then don’t forget we are investing in technology, the big players continue in our industry, continue to invest in technology, continue to invest in the business, continue to look for other avenues that they can go ahead and have even more products and services with the customer. As a result of that, the smaller players again are going to be hard-pressed to continue to deliver what they have been delivering, because we are all chasing after the revenue that’s out there.

When we decided to be LSC Communications, we delivered and said hey, we are going to go after people that we have probably never talked to before, as it relates from a client base. And that impacts those customers as well. So in addition to the financial interest rates and environment changing in the cost of capital increasing, you have also got a point to where there is a more focus on other what I would call available top-line that’s out there that we probably didn’t talk to in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And what should we expect just in terms of leverage is a little bit of above your target leverage range and I think Tom as you pointed out in some of your comments, we have now full cycle yet of EBITDA contributions, which should bring it back, but I would assume that would be a fair statement to say it’s going to be lumpy this year, just in terms of leverage. But when might we expect it to kind fall back into that range and kind of stay within that range?

Drew Coxhead

Go ahead, Tom.

Thomas Quinlan

I will start Bill, if you look at the guidance we provided for 2018 in terms of expected EBITDA range and cash flows, it would reflex the contribution of the acquisitions that we expect to have, you can get, if you run that out, you will see that gets us well into the kind of the center area of the range by the end of the year.

To your point, cash flows tend to be pretty seasonal in this business, so yes, you will see some lumpiness as you go through the year, just based on the seasonality of cash flows and when you tend to see in most of the debt reduction which given our seasonality will tend to be in the fourth quarter.

Kent Hansen

But I think, look the deployment capital that we have had, we committed to everybody when we went out in 2016, look we are going to look on an annual basis to go to our board and see if we can increase the dividend. We made that commitment to you and we delivered on it.

We look at how is best whether it’s CapEx or whether its acquisitions to go ahead and capital that way. We are paying down debt, obviously making interest payments as result of that. And our balance sheet gives us the flexibility to do other things.

So we have always got to be - our biggest job that Drew and I have is to make sure that the deployment of capital, which is not unlimited is used in the best possible way, because we do that in a business like ours, it is going to make - enable us to go ahead and be a better option for people to invest. And then we think we have done that in 2017 and we got to continue it over into 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And to some of your earlier comments, just in terms of some of the trends that you’re seeing right now in books, magazines, catalogs, retail inserts et cetera, it seems as though books - that decline curve seems to be flattening now just a little bit. And maybe if you could kind of give some color on where we are in some of these other sub segments, other sub print segments that would be greatly appreciated?

Thomas Quinlan

Sure. I mean look books, when you think about religious books that is still a pretty good area for us. Again, when we talk about that, think about services as well. So the religious market is going pretty well. The trade market had probably one of its best years in definitely in a long, long, long time. And there were only a couple what I would say what we call them the institute runners, so that’s a good sign. We don’t see that a beam, we see that continuing to go forward.

Education, higher end continues to above towards what I would say is an electronic content first, physical content second. But the physical content is following along. K-12, I think that’s going to be as when we talk to our clients, when we talk to the people at the different states of the Unites States, who are in-charge of buying in school districts, that looks like that’s a big thing in 2019, won’t be in this year in 2018, but that’s a 2019 event that we are getting geared up for now. So that’s great.

When you think about long run magazines, again there I would think about, we are a big player with short run publishers, so short run magazines, the enthusiast, and these niche magazines, they are still doing fine. They are still keeping their client base, people - their subscribers like the physical content. They also have other channels that they are communicating with their clients, but that physical is going well.

When you think about catalogs, look the thing I keep talking about logistics is - I don’t know that the USPS is going to do. We would love to have an environment, where there is stable prices or there is some certainty with prices. I have no idea why the government keeps going after them on pre-funding of retirement, it makes no sense, but they have got to deal with that.

So we want to make sure that we are there to make sure that the catalog can keep coming through on this. So, I think we have set it up such that we have got a great team Johnson Williams leads it make sure that we are offering the biggest postal discount that one client can get as a result of our mailing pool. Those going to continue to be stuff that we hop on especially given the uncertainty with the USPS from a rate structure.

Drew Coxhead

I think that covers a lot of the expectation, only a little bit of color I would add is if you think of what’s behind our guidance, we aren’t expecting anything significantly different in kind of the core rate of what we have seen in catalog, magazine, retail, and so you get some impact as retail uncertainty is going to be a relatively small piece for us and that’s as I mentioned earlier the most challenged piece of the business.

And then the offsetting growth that we are able to see from some of the mailing services and other things are really helpful there. And when you get into booking office products, the other thing that we see as an impact certainly quarter-to-quarter and can impact the year-over-year comparisons, just inventory management on behalf of our customers.

So as customers are making inventories, we certainly saw some noise there and we are expecting that. In book that’s going to be relatively more normal over the course of the year, Office Products like we talked about you will continue to see inventory management and inventory reductions in the channel that will impact Office Products revenues.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. We really do appreciate all the commentary.

Thomas Quinlan

Thank you and Nicole we will end it on that. I appreciate everybody joining us today. As I said, we look foreseeing those that you can make our Investor Day on 6th in New York and we are looking forward to delivering value to all of our shareholders in 2018. Hope everybody has a good day and we will talk to you in another 90 days. Thank you.

