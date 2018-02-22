Ampio Pharmaceuticals: Overhyped And Undercapitalized

Summary

Ampio’s sole drug candidate, Ampion, for osteoarthritis of the knee, has a long and mediocre clinical history.

Competitors, including Flexion and Anika, have shown significantly better efficacy than Ampion.

Management claims FDA buy-in on its latest trial design, but we find this very unlikely.

Aggressive communications by the CEO have propped up shares to an unsustainable valuation.

We believe Ampio will have to run another Phase 3 trial, forcing another financing. Expect shares to eventually trade below $1 and possibly to lows of last year ($0.30/share).