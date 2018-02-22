Pan American Silver: Getting Attractive
About: Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)
by: Quad 7 Capital
Summary
Production increases were made despite the phasing out of Alamo Dorado.
Metal prices improved across the board with the exception of silver and drove revenues well above expectations.
We project that cash costs will decline again in 2018 while production will rise, which could drive earnings per share up double-digits.
We upgrade the name to a buy.
Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a silver mining stock that we have long covered. The name continues to be volatile along with the moves in silver and gold prices over the last few