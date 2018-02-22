A Penny Stock Airline - Keep Them On Your Radar
About: Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JETMF), Includes: WJAFF
by: North Channel Investments
Summary
Jetlines is a Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) that intends to fly in June 2018.
The airline is still waiting for government approval and all necessary licenses.
Canada has never had a ULCC that has stayed for the long haul, now they have three that are competing in the market.
Introduction
Already mentioned in several of our articles, WestJet Airlines (OTC:WJAFF) recently announced Swoop, its ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). This airline is expected to charge fees roughly 40% percent less than regular Canadian flights