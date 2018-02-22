Wesfarmers' Trouble In The U.K. Creates Opportunity

This poor performance in the UK poses no material threat to the company, and the dramatic fall in the price of Wesfarmer's presents an attractive opportunity.

The poor performance of the recent Homebase acquisition in the UK has caused the stock to fall to the lower end of a 5 year range.

Author's note: This article refers to the ASX-listed Wesfarmers Ltd (WES). All amounts given are in AUD unless otherwise specified.

The Stock

Wesfarmers (WFAFF) is an Australian conglomerate that owns and operates Bunnings, Coles, Target (Australia), Kmart, and Officeworks as well as various industrial companies in Australia and abroad.

(Source: Google Finance)

Wesfarmers' stock has fallen dramatically since December due to the poor performance of the Homebase acquisition in the UK:

But now analysts and investors are worried Bunnings UK could be even worse than Masters was for Woolworths, estimating it could cost the conglomerate between $1.8 billion and $3.2 billion depending on whether Wesfarmers tries to fix the business or pulls the plug.

(Source: Australian Financial Review - Wesfarmers' Waterloo)

As such, the worst-case scenario (an AUD 3.2 billion loss) has already been priced in by the market with the dramatic 8% fall in one week on Wesfarmers' 46 billion dollar market capitalization.

An important revelation from this series of unfortunate events is the strong leadership qualities displayed constantly by Wesfarmer's new CEO Rob Scott. He has openly accepted Wesfarmer's mistakes as failures by management on several occasions without hesitation.

He admitted that Wesfarmers had made “self-induced” errors after buying Homebase, including dropping popular lines for kitchens and bathrooms and underestimating winter demand for a range of items from heaters to cleaning to storage. The company also has removed Homebase furniture and furnishing ranges as it switched focus to power tools, which quickly wiped out £200 million of sales.

“A lot of the underlying causes of the losses we’ve reported today have been through our doing,” Mr Scott told analysts and investors in a conference call. He accepted that it was “fairly obvious” that the seasonal differences in Britain were “quite stark” compared with Down Under.

(Source: The Times UK)

With management exhibiting such accountability, I am confident the damage caused to Wesfarmers by its UK losses will be limited in the future, and other expansion strategies will be more successful (as they have consistently been in the past).

Wesfarmers Subsidiaries

Headquartered in Western Australia, Wesfarmers' diverse business operations cover: supermarkets, liquor, hotels and convenience stores; home improvement; office supplies; department stores; and an industrial division with businesses in chemicals, energy and fertilizers, industrial and safety products and coal.



The obvious risk that such diversification presents the risk of simply creating "diworsification" (in Peter Lynch's words), however, Wesfarmer's management has proven itself capable of handling such a portfolio, and successfully expanding into new ventures. A breakdown of sector performance shows that all businesses are stable/growing:

(Source: Wesfarmer's 2017 Annual Report)

Target continues to underperform, as Kmart's growth has eaten into Target's revenue. However, unlike the majority of analysts, I do not believe this underperformance will cause material harm to shareholders, for two reasons:

Any losses in Target revenue are always more than offset by gains in Kmart; and

Management has options to reduce Target's impact on their bottom line, including selling it off or undertaking a complete merging the two (preferably with Kmart taking control). A large number of analysts have mistakenly reduced their ratings on Wesfarmers as a result of Target's poor performance.

Wesfarmers' stability provides a platform for management to continue seeking further expansion (likely through acquisition) in the future. Although analysts believe the UK/Homebase debacle may soften managements appetite for expansion, for a company in which all past successes are results of acquisitions, any delays in growth will be temporary:

Financial Performance

Wesfarmers' revenue has been growing over the last 4 years:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Continued successful investment into new ventures will more than offset the losses caused by Wesfarmers' poorly executed UK expansion, and Wesfarmers' revenue will continue to grow into the future. I believe analysts fears that managements recent failures will result in reduced risk appetite/expansion are unfounded, and the new CEO has pressed his determination in pushing for entrepreneurial strategies in the future:

“I want to move away from this short-term ‘let’s just hit our budget, this 12 months’ [approach]. Historically that wasn’t part of the Wesfarmers approach, just simply focusing on hitting budget each year.

“It’s about being prepared to be more visionary, more entrepreneurial and bolder,” he says in what could be perceived as a criticism of his former boss.

“We need to be prepared to move faster, take some risks and invest in adjacent opportunities,” he says. “Sometimes that can happen in existing business or other times we’ll see a business we can acquire that provides a good platform for future growth.

“I think the big opportunity is creating a culture within our existing divisions to encourage the team to be more entrepreneurial and prepared to take some risks

(Source: Australian Financial Review - Rob Scott says leaders don't have all the answers)

As such, while revenue growth somewhat stagnated under the former CEO for several years, the new aggressive approach by new CEO Rob Scott should return Wesfarmers into both a growth stock and a high yielding dividend holding. The stock's current valuation, a PE ratio of 16 and dividend yield of ~5%, is low enough to securely enter a long term position with little chance of any substantial falls (as the market has already priced in failures in the UK), and in my opinion this current low market valuation severely underestimates the value that the new aggressive CEO's approach will bring to the company.

The Dividend

Wesfarmers' balance sheet remains strong even in the face of failures in the UK:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Note that cash holdings are increasing even while long term debt is being reduced. I expect goodwill to be written down due to the poor performance of the Homebase UK acquisition, however the balance sheet remains stronger than analysts are pricing in.

A more detailed look at Wesfarmers' debt management reinforces the belief that continued aggressive expansion is possible even while maintaining reasonable debt levels:

(Source: Wesfarmer's 2018 Half Year Results)

Wesfarmers' dividend will also continue to be stable into the foreseeable future:

(Source: Wesfarmer's Half Year Results 2018)

Conclusion

Limited downside risk from current prices due to the market pricing in the maximum total possible loss from poor performance in the UK has created an attractive opportunity to enter a long term position with both growth potential (due to the new CEO's aggressive strategies) and a high dividend yield. The nature of Wesfarmer's conglomerate business model and its inherent diversification is also attractive for risk averse investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFAFF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.