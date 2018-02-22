Quick Take

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) intends to raise $50 million in a U.S. IPO from the sales of its common stock, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank operates in the greater Twin Cities area and provides a range of business lending and banking services through its six-branch network.

BWB has performed well financially and has continued growth prospects within the region it operates.

When we learn more details, I’ll provide a final opinion about the IPO.

Company

Bloomington, Minnesota-based Bridgewater was founded in 2005 to provide banking services and loans to commercial real estate investors, small businesses and high net worth individuals.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Jerry Baack (LinkedIn Profile), who previously held positions at other banks in Minnesota including First State Bank of Excelsior, Hampton Bank and Commerce Bank.

The bank was originally capitalized with $10 million in 2005 and says that it has been profitable since the 3rd month of operation.

BWB makes loans in the following categories and the graphic shows the percentage breakdown by loan product as of December 31, 2017:

(Source: Bridgewater S-1 Filing)

The bank primarily lends to businesses for commercial properties, multifamily properties, construction and land development. Commercial loans represented $1.1 billion of its total gross loans, approximately 85.2%.

Multifamily loans were the firm’s largest by individual category, comprising 23.6% of total gross loans. The properties average 30 units in size and are in what are considered seasoned Class B and C buildings. This class had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 64.7% as of December 31, 2017.

Customer Acquisition

The firm has focused on cultivating relationships with a relatively small number of individuals and businesses that management says ‘have resulted in a concentration of large loans to a small number of borrowers... our 10 largest borrowing relationships accounted for approximately 18.9% of our total loan portfolio.’

Notably, management has created an internal limit on loans to one particular individual, which it says it can adjust based on a case-by-case basis.

BWB’s emphasis has been to differentiate itself as a business and high net worth-oriented bank vs. large banks dominating the area such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and U.S. Bank (USB).

The bank’s strength has been its strong internal, organic loan growth, which makes it a net seller of loan participations to other banks in order to reduce risk exposure.

Management has increased its commercial and industrial lending efforts in recent years so that now it accounts for 16.2% of total gross loans.

In 2016, BWB acquired First National Bank of the Lakes and added $76.1 million in assets. Management intends to continue its emphasis on organic growth but is flexible to pursue ‘opportunistic acquisitions’ to grow its business as a premier ‘entrepreneurial bank’ within the Twin Cities MSA.

Market

According to the filing, the following table represents bank market share by deposits in the Twin Cities MSA as of June 30, 2017:

So, while Bridgewater has a relatively minuscule market share percentage compared to the major money center banks, it is pursuing a niche strategy as a business and high net worth individual commercial bank with a high service touch.

Financials

BWB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased interest income.

High but slightly decreasing net interest margin.

Significantly increased cash flow from operations.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Bridgewater S-1)

Interest Income ($)

2017: $66.3 million, 31% increase vs. prior

2016: $50.6 million, 29% increase vs. prior

2015: 39.2 million

Net Interest Margin (%)

2017: 3.92%

2016: 4.0%

2015: 4.18%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $24.9 million cash flow from operations

2016: $14.9 million cash flow from operations

In June 2016, BWB raised $27.5 million in private equity financing.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $23.7 million in cash and $6.2 million in borrowings.

IPO Details

Bridgewater intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although this figure may be a placeholder.

Notably, a number of individual shareholders intend to sell shares in the offering, including a presumed close family member Sherri Baack, who is selling 400,150 shares out of her total owned shares of 606,746 shares, or 66% of her holdings. Additionally, a Director, Todd Urness, intends to sell 300,000 out of his 1,408,882 shares owned, or 21.3% of his holdings.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support our growth, including the possibility of making larger loans due to our increased legal lending limit, and for general corporate purposes, which may include, but is not limited to, the repayment or refinancing of debt, maintenance of our required regulatory capital levels and the funding of new branches or potential future acquisition opportunities. We do not currently have any specific plans for the net proceeds and do not have any current plans, arrangements or understandings to make any acquisitions or to establish any new branches, other than our planned branch in St. Paul, Minnesota that we expect to open in the second quarter of 2018, and our real estate development in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, which we expect to begin later in 2018, subject to city approval.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Sandler O’Neill + Partners and D A Davidson.