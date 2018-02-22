Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:NASDAQ:CHK) announced earnings results today that beat the street on earnings and revenues. The company earned an adjusted $314M or $.30 cents a share for the fourth quarter. That is a whopping 400% increase from last years results.

The company increased oil production by 15% YOY while reducing CAP Ex.

Chesapeake also beat by $200M on revenues as they clocked in around $2.5B against a whisper number of $2.3B..

Bankruptcy Rumors are dead!

At this point the rumors of CHK going bankrupt are dead. These multiyear capitulation lows bring out the worst in people trying to scare shareholders out of their shares at the ultimate buy point.

Here is a clip from the Earnings release.

As you can see the from the chart above Chesapeake is doing more with less.

CEO Lawler in my opinion is doing a very good job at managing this business.

I like what he had to say on the conference call.

Here is a clip from the transcripts that resonated with me as a frustrated shareholder.

This was a welcome statement for me, as I am sure it was for the common shareholder. Anyone invested in this dog has taken a beating that would make one want to quit the stock market for life. However as I stated in my article on Valentines day:

To survive, one must have a strong will and mindset to withstand the onslaught of negative news and boiler room tactics on message boards designed to get you to sell your shares in panic.

The market cheering planned $2B-$3B in debt reduction for 2018

Today the stock is up 25% which is no surprise to this trader as the last shakeout on no bad news was what turned out to be a buying opportunity.

Here is another clip that sums up the reason for the gains.

As stated earlier, restoring the health of our balance sheet remains a top priority. We are in active conversations regarding multiple, large divestiture transactions and while our debt maturity schedule affords us the opportunity to be prudent in our approach, we are committed to making material progress towards our goal of $2 billion to $3 billion in debt reduction in 2018.

Where will Chesapeake's stock price trade on some type of announcement of a $2.5B reduction in total outstanding debt? Lawler is signaling to the markets that they will not be giving away any of their properties for $.50 cents on the dollar. They are actively looking for a big asset sale, if and when they do make a deal where will CHK trade?

For an answer to that question, we go to the charts.

All I can say when I look at this chart is WOW! What a shakeout! Talk about volatility, a person holding must be convicted or a little crazy. In my case I think it's a bit of both.

Based on today's volume which sits at 91M shares as I write this at 9.30 AM PT. and the positive earnings results I see the share price going back up over $4 in fairly short order. Once again I say to you novice investors, do not trade this on margin. Don't chase it, You should have already bought the shakeout. There will continue to be volatility but more likely to the upside.

When and if a large asset sale and debt reduction becomes a reality I believe one could expect the stock to trade over $7.50 and work it's way up to double digits.

Caveat

Oil prices must stay firm and slowly rise from current levels.

New oil wells showing strong production in Powder River basin.

The Turner formation provides additional confirmation of the PRB's potential resource. In December 2017, the LEBAR 15-34-69 A TR 22H well was placed on production in the gas condensate window of the Turner with a lateral length of approximately 10,100 feet.

This well reached a peak rate of 2,600 boe per day (50% oil) and has cumulatively produced 115,000 boe (50% oil) in its first 60 days of production. The LEBAR well is currently producing approximately 2,000 boe per day (45% oil) with a flowing tubing pressure of 2,600 psi after approximately 80 days on production.

For a full read on production I encourage investors to click here and read the earnings report.

Hedging

Chesapeake is continuing to hedge its production to protect cash flows.

While they will not benefit in total from price increases. They will capture some upside benefit and protect cash flow in case of a serious slide in crude and Nat gas.

In my view Chesapeake Energy is turning from a trading stock to a longer term hold.

Conclusion

Chesapeake Energy is delivering on production while spending less on Cap Ex. In my opinion the stock remains undervalued and unloved in a multi year bottoming sector.

Chesapeake Leader and CEO Doug Lawler is doing a good job running the business and I trust that he means what he says about finally creating some value for beaten down and wary shareholders.

Today's Volume on a strong move to the upside is the beginning of what I believe is a long uptrend in the stock. The shakeout over the last month was extreme, many investors were taken out of the game because of margin calls.

It appears the bottom is in, but I would still caution investors to not trade this name on margin and pick your spots wisely.

As always it is imperative that you make your own decisions and do your homework on any stock before you buy.

It is my belief that you must have an exit strategy in place before making any trade, it will help keep you grounded in times of extreme volatility.