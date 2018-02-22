GE: Keeping Management 'Honest' On 2018 Guidance - Share Price Could Go To $10

Summary

During 4th quarter earnings call question time, JPMorgan analyst, Stephen Tusa, questioned - with base segment performance being down in 2017, how could 2018 guidance be maintained?

Perhaps GE management think like the Chinese in the far flung provinces, who say, "The Emperor is far away". For GE management, the end of 2018 is far away.

To address Stephen's question, I provide detailed comparisons between adjusted earnings guidance for FY 2018 and re-stated FY 2017 earnings, together with comments on favorable and unfavorable variances between years.

Comparing guidance to guidance, i.e., forecast to forecast, can be a valuable tool for assessing management's ability to deliver on planned outcomes, as GE progressively provides updated FY 2018 guidance.

I also intend to monitor - Is GE's term "cost out" about improving earnings? Or, is it about taking "cost out" and reporting it below the non-GAAP earnings line?