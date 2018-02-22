SRC Energy's (SRCI) CEO Lynn Peterson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SRC Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SRCI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lynn Peterson - President, CEO & Chairman

Michael Eberhard - Chief Operations Officer

James Henderson - EVP of Finance, CFO & Treasurer

Nicholas Spence - Chief Development Officer

Analysts

Gabriel Daoud - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Bradley Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Joseph Carrere - Scotia Howard Weil

Daniel McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss SRC's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for the period ended December 31, 2017. With us today is SRC's CEO, Lynn Peterson; CFO, Jimmy Henderson; Chief Operations Officer, Mike Eberhard; Chief Development Officer, Nick Spence; and Investor Relations Manager, John Richardson will also be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions, include forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those include risks relating to commodity prices, competition, technology, environmental and regulatory compliance and others described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. In addition, we may provide certain non-GAAP financial information in this call. The relevant definitions and GAAP reconciliations may be found in our earnings release and 10-K, which can be found on our website at srcenergy.com in the Investor Relations section.

Following the prepared remarks, time permitting, we'll open the call to your questions. I would like to remind everyone that a replay of this audio webcast will be available via the company's Investor Relations page at www.srcenergy.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to the CEO of SRC, Mr. Lynn Peterson. Sir, please proceed.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks, Brenda. Good morning, everyone, and we appreciate you joining us on our fourth quarter and year-end call today. We filed our Form 10-K last evening, and we ask that you refer to it for detailed information. Throughout the year, we have delivered the following consistent messages to investors. First, our team has executed and continues to execute at a very high level, leading to impressive growth in production and reserves. Secondly, given the company's contiguous acreage footprint, our growth has been accomplished in a capital-efficient manner, leading to strong corporate and well-lever returns as well as cash flow per share. Three, we are dedicated to protecting SRC's balance sheet by maintaining a conservative leverage profile.

Fourth, safety is part of the company's culture and our desire to maintain safe operations extends beyond our employees and contractors to the communities in which we operate and to our environment. Five, as part of our safety and environmental work, we continue to actively plug and abandon our legacy vertical wells. In 2017, our team plugged and abandoned approximately 160 vertical wells and associated flowlines. The surface locations associated with these wells were reclaimed and returned to the appropriate owners. We expect to mirror that program in 2018. And finally, we continue to focus on the communities where we operate. We put forth a great deal of effort to be good stewards in our communities through our charitable contributions, both through dollars and volunteer manpower.

We exited 2016 confident that 2017 would be a strong year for SRC. And as we progressed through the quarters, the productivity of our operations and our wells continued to impress. We spent $462 million in drilling and completion capital in 2017 to drill, complete and equip facilities. During 2017, we turned 112 net wells to sales compared to 23 net wells in 2016.

Our team continues to implement new drilling technologies and well-completion designs in an effort to maximize our return over a full drilling spacing unit, or DSU. Developing a fully integrated approach from permitting through production helps us to continue to improve DSU economics.

Our daily production of over 34,000 BOE per day for the year nearly tripled our 2016 production of 11,700 BOE per day. This was accomplished without stressing our balance sheet, resulting in a strong debt adjusted per share growth in production and cash flow. Through our production growth, combined with the efforts of our staff, we drove per unit metrics of lease operating expenses and G&A significantly lower in 2017.

Commensurate with this production growth, total proved reserves increased by almost 150% at a low finding and development cost of less than $9 per BOE. Our growth can largely be attributed to the high-quality contiguous block of acreage that we have assembled combined with the hard work, dedication and deep Wattenberg knowledge that our staff possesses.

Beginning with our first significant acquisition in 2016, we have continued to focus on building a high-quality acreage base and multiyear drilling inventory. During 2017, we opportunistically added to our acreage position in the core Wattenberg, specifically what we refer to our as Greeley Crescent area. Our staff continues to integrate this new acreage into the company's development plans.

This acreage block made perfect strategic sense for SRC as it is contiguous to our existing lands. The acquisition was consummated at a per-acre cost that should lead to strong full-cycle returns when compared to any onshore basin in the U.S. The acquisition resulted in approximate 50% increase in SRC's Greeley Crescent holdings and added over 700 high-quality drilling locations. At current level, SRC now has more than 12 years of high-quality drilling inventory. A combination of debt and equity was used to fund the acquisition in order to maintain the company's strong capital structure and balance sheet flexibility.

At the end of January, we issued preliminary guidance for 2018. Our development plan in 2018 does an excellent job of balancing capital spending with production growth and cash flow generation. We expect our 2018 development plan to be very similar to our 2017 program in terms of number of rigs and completion crews, and we anticipate that the plan should result in 40% to 50% year-over-year production growth.

When looking back at the history of the shale revolution, it is clear that aligning the build-out of midstream infrastructure with upstream development plans is a constant balancing act and lends uncertainty to operators in every basin. Currently, the DJ is fortunate to have significant spare capacity on all pipelines out of the basin. However, there continues to be tightness in natural gas processing capacity. Fortunately, midstream entities are allocating capital to DJ Basin as they recognize the significant growth potential.

Directly impacting our company, DC Midstream is constructing its new 200 million cubic feet per day Mewbourn 3 plant expansion and it has recently announced that operations should commence this summer. Based upon the announced plans by DCP and other midstream operators, it would appear that by the end of 2019, natural gas processing capacity in the basin could nearly double from its current levels. We are confident that this issue will fade to the background over time.

2018 is election year, and this always brings heightened awareness to operators in Colorado. SRC will continue to actively support leaders who understand the importance of private property rights and recognize that our industry has excellent track record of developing mineral resources responsibly. The oil and gas industry has a very significant impact on the State of Colorado and employs hundreds of thousands of people. Responsible leaders on both sides of political spectrum understand the importance of oil and gas industry in Colorado, and we look forward to working with the new elected officials.

With that, again, we'd like to thank you for joining our call. And I'll turn it over to Q&A to the operator. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Gabe Daoud with JPMorgan.

Gabriel Daoud

Appreciate the prepared remarks and the two most topical issues, I guess, but for 2018, one, could you maybe just talk a little bit about the trajectory of production growth this year and how do you think the first half of the year shapes up before DCP's plan comes on around August?

Lynn Peterson

Again, I think we've continued to work with our midstream operators. I think we've kind of message that it will be somewhat flat to the fourth quarter of 2017. I think that's probably somewhat fair. We've got some nonoperated interest that will add to our production as we go through the first quarter and into the second. So I think we can continue to show at least flat to, if not a little bit of growth through the first half and then starts to turn around in the second half of the year.

Gabriel Daoud

Okay. Got it. And then maybe just on the cost front, another good quarter on the LOE side, I guess, minimal workovers. How do you expect that to trend in 2018, particularly as the second Greeley Crescent acquisition closes and you guys, I guess, inherited a decent amount of vertical wells?

Lynn Peterson

I'll ask Jimmy Henderson to take that, please.

James Henderson

Yes, Gabe. So I think it's pretty consistent what we've messaged before that we expect to see some upward trend, as you alluded to, with having additional vertical wells after the planned second closing in second half of the year. But still remain under that $2 per BOE level that has always been our target. And so kind of maybe a slight trend upward, but not too dramatic as we go through the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Welles Fitzpatrick with SunTrust.

Welles Fitzpatrick

So it seems like Mewbourn is coming on maybe a little bit earlier than DCP had initially planned. Is there any temptation for you guys to move that second frac crew up a little bit from the previous guide of midyear?

Lynn Peterson

We've got a lot of leverage that we can move as we go through the year. We've got eyes in all of this. Let us go through the year and we'll see where we go. I'm optimistic they are making progress on the plant, and the company's prepared to do what we need to do.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, understood. Not trying to jinx it. And then you guys had also previously talked about maybe adding a third rig when that plant comes on. Is that still a possibility? Are you guys more focused on free cash flow?

Lynn Peterson

Again, I go back to our efficiencies in drilling we continue to add just to our current two-rig program, especially with our current contiguous block of acreage. I think we drill more footage every day. So I think where we're at today, we'll see where at commodity price where the gas plants are and kind of keep that as one of our levers as we move into 2019.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. Perfect. And then one last one I could on the unfortunate topic of politics. But any thoughts around this ruling on Amendment 71 by Judge Martinez? I know the challenge was geared towards promoting the single-payer system, but have you seen any movement from the environmentalist towards valid initiatives because of it?

Lynn Peterson

I think you got to look to the state of Colorado, the Secretary of State has come out and said the state would vigorously fight the issue, and I think we're all aligned in that position.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc.

David Deckelbaum

Just curious, you highlighted, I think, the ongoing projects or the introduction of new projects in '19 for gas processing capacity. Are you seeing an earnest effort to increase offload options off a DCP system in '19? And do you think 2018, you think that, that learning process is kind of sunk in for our planning around offloads?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I think the process is going on right now in 2018. I think it will continue into 2019. I think, clearly, everybody's aware of the potential here. And there is a lot of capital being put to that, the midstream build-out here. So while it may not be a perfect situation, we're actually pretty optimistic where the basin's headed as we look to the next, call it, year, 18 months.

David Deckelbaum

It certainly seems like there's some blue skies in '20, but I guess, is it fair to characterize that '19 should be an easier year for you all than '18?

Lynn Peterson

Oh, without a doubt. I think as we move into the midpart of '19, I think we're going to be in pretty good shape here. There's a lot of activity going on.

David Deckelbaum

And Lynn, just you've talked about the expansion that you guys accomplished in 2017 with the Greeley acquisition. When you think about the development economics on there, were you planning ultimately for a fourth rig? Should we think about this as like a 4-rig program once the infrastructure is in place as long as commodity prices are supporting that?

Lynn Peterson

Yes. Again, we have a lot of options because of our balance sheet and everything. We don't really have to be concerned in that regard. We're trying to balance cash flow with our cost of operations. And I think that's important criteria to continue as we look at '19 and beyond. Clearly, we can add rigs if we wanted to, but there's a balancing act through all this. And let's get the gas plants, build-out. Let's get the midstream from Noble midstream build-out through our new acreage block, see what commodity prices do and then we'll be prepared to move accordingly.

David Deckelbaum

Appreciate the comments, Lynn. And just one more, if I might. Just you all still display sort of the ranges of type curves for the Greeley area kind of starting in that 800,000-barrel equivalent and moving a bit higher. And several of the 17 wells and pads have been outperforming there. I guess, should we expect like an iterative process with type curve revisions? Because it certainly seems like as you've refined the completion technique, there's a lot of repeatability above the type curves that you have published.

Lynn Peterson

We're pretty optimistic, and I'll let Mike add to this. But I think as we go through the first half of '18 here, we're going to have some challenges that we have to overcome. So I think we're a little hesitant to start adjusting our type curves too quickly here. As we get into '19, I think we'll have a better understanding of our well performance. But we're very pleased with what we're seeing. Mike Eberhard, do you want to add something?

Michael Eberhard

I'll add this again, as we stated, we're looking past the single wells to the DSU development. And so we're putting all that in place and looking at how these work out. So the type curves, as we continue to improve our development program, they may not move quite as much, but the number of wells may. So we're working at the entire system and seeing how we're going to optimize.

Lynn Peterson

Does that help, Dave?

David Deckelbaum

It does.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brad Heffern, RBC.

Bradley Heffern

Circling back to DCP, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the time period between when plant 10 and plant 11 come online. And I think you guys are expecting a big slug of production to come on when plant 10 comes on. But will there continue to be sort of ratable growth over that time period? Or is there going to be a time when you're continuing to deal with these issues in your opinion?

Lynn Peterson

My answer is yes to both of those. I think there will be growth during that time period, but I'm sure it'll probably fill up fairly quickly, and we'll have to continue to work through those issues. But it's not only DCP building out here. There's other midstream operations being built at the same time. So again, I think this is a start. And the quicker they get Mewbourn on, the quicker we're going to get the next plant on. So if our weather holds out here through the winter, which it has pretty well this year, we're optimistic that we'll get this plant on and then get to build in the next one. So I think we'll be able to go through this period.

Bradley Heffern

Okay. And then any update on the northeast extension areas? Is there any plans for allocating any capital there? Any other thoughts around the area?

Lynn Peterson

We're focused right in the core of this thing. We love our results we're getting out of our wells, and we're going to stay right where we've been.

Operator

Our next question comes from Irene Haas, Imperial Capital.

Irene Haas

So maybe we can go take a look at crude price differentials. And just a little color, are they still improving in the basin for 2018? And also, maybe a little color also on drilling cost escalation. How much has SRC kind of baked into the budget for '18?

Lynn Peterson

Jimmy, why don't you take a shot?

James Henderson

Okay. Irene, so on the differentials, I think they continue to be pretty strong on spot market for our uncommitted barrels. So it's very consistent with the story we've been relaying over the last year that as our production exceeds our commitments on the 2 pipes that our specific differential will decline a bit. And I think that fits with our guidance. We're probably not going to see as dramatic decrease as we saw over the last year, but it continues to be strong as there's excess capacity of oil transportation on those pipelines out of basin. As far as cost, if we look year-over-year, we're probably looking at 15%, maybe a little bit more in certain areas percent. We're not seeing the pressure in some areas. But you look at where we were beginning of '17 to now, there's been a big change in commodity prices and activity levels. So definitely look at year-over-year, seen those increases, and that we try to bake that into our CapEx guidance that we gave out a couple weeks ago.

Lynn Peterson

Yes, Irene. I might add. Just on the front range here, we do have the access to employees, which is huge. And we got a lot of service companies that are established here. They've maintained their facilities, so I think we're going to see some benefit of that as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next questions comes from the line of Jeffrey Campbell, Tuohy Brothers.

Jeffrey Campbell

Also I want to congratulation on the acquisition that you made during the quarter. It's really a game changer. I just want to ask several real quick ones. What percentage of the 2017 CapEx was nonDCP spend? And will 2018 have a similar ratio?

James Henderson

Not very much, Jeff. I think almost all of our capital that we disclose and guide to is drilling and completion capital. We don't really spend too much on midstream activities. Most of our contracts require the service provider to connect up to the well. We have had acquisition work and leasehold, but we break that out separately. But the top line number that we took, we talk about, all of that's drilling and completion capital and facilities.

Jeffrey Campbell

Great. At the time that you announced the acquisition of Greeley II, you said it was substantially held by production. Can you just comment broadly on what's required there over the next several years, just from the acreage holding standpoint?

Lynn Peterson

We're in really good shape there, Jeff, because we got the vertical wells that are still producing in these areas. So that is not an issue for us whatsoever.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. And then finally, looking at the 2018 program, can you just broadly comment on what percentages we're going to see between the SRL and LOE completions?

Lynn Peterson

Again, I think we're going to mirror pretty much what we did this year. It's at 60% mid-length 40% long laterals, it's probably in that ballpark, plus or minus. So very similar to what we did this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Park Carrere with Scotia Howard Weil.

Joseph Carrere

A couple of quick questions for me. The oil cut this year, obviously, is a little higher as you shut in some production. Is there a possibility that maybe that's sustainable in the outer years as you kind of drill up oilier areas and that there's wells come on strong again?

Lynn Peterson

Mike, you want to take a shot at this one?

Michael Eberhard

Yes. As we go through the -- as we brought on this year, just going back over mirror yesterday, we're over 75% to 80% oil cut in the first four months. And that's the area we're drilling through the next couple of years. So we have a strong oil cut. We have some gassier areas that we'll also go after that also make the oil we want. They're just higher in gas. So we're pretty optimistic of where we're at. We're going to balance the schedule with our development program. That's one of the things Nick and his team's working on very high and very details how do we balance all this out. So we're not just all one end or all the other.

Joseph Carrere

So maybe balance out between '17 and '18 in the next couple of years? Is that fair?

Michael Eberhard

Yes. Going into '19 and onward.

Joseph Carrere

Okay. And I'm sorry, if I missed it in the prepared remarks. Did you all give an update on the sell down of the nonop interest?

Lynn Peterson

No, we didn't discuss that. I mean, we chose to or elected to really retain our interest late last year, and so we're moving forward with that accordingly.

Operator

And this is Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital.

Daniel McSpirit

Can you speak to cycle times today and how those could change or maybe even improve over the course of 2018?

Lynn Peterson

Maybe Nick can talk about the drilling, and then we'll talk a little bit what we're doing on the completion side.

Nicholas Spence

Yes. Drilling, we're kind of budgeted for a flat cycle times on our longs and mids. We hope to improve on that a little bit, but we didn't budget anything in there. So really 2018, we're probably looking 55, 60 wells per rig per year. So not a big step change from '17.

Lynn Peterson

Mike can you touch on what we're seeing on the completion side. I think we've made a lot of progress this year.

Nicholas Spence

Yes. Over the last year, we continue to get more efficient with the frac crews and our ability to get stages per day without changing the stage design. So we're continuing to squeeze down our overall completions time. We drill generally 12 well pads. So overall, there is some time associated with that. But we've shrunk it quite a bit over the last year, 1.5 years. And you can see it over what took to do the Evans and what we did with the last [indiscernible] pad and the hood pad.

Lynn Peterson

And Dan, I'd probably just wrap it up just saying our block of acreage being one area like this is really invaluable to us as far as time, mob, demob and all of these things that we do during the year.

Daniel McSpirit

Got it. Appreciate that. And as a follow-up to that, what is the PDP decline rate on the oil and gas streams today?

Lynn Peterson

Take shot, Jimmy.

James Henderson

On that price hike in their 35% range, depending on what you include in that and what maturity level of that wells that you include in that. Again, that's pretty good standard to go by.

Daniel McSpirit

Okay. Got it. We oh, and maybe one more here just it on the list. Nonop capital for 2018, is that baked into the guided number or not?

Lynn Peterson

Yes. No, everything's into one company operating, nonoperating and same with production.

Operator

That concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you, again, for joining us this morning. In closing, I would like to, once again, acknowledge all of our staff. These results would not have been possible without the dedicated team that we have assembled, and it's truly the talent of each individual that has made SRC successful. I want to thank all of you for your hard work. With the foundation that we have built in 2017, we are in great position to continue our growth into 2018 and beyond. The quality of our rock and the depth knowledge of our staff ultimately dictates the growth that we can deliver to our shareholders. We will always have noise around our business and things that we cannot control, but I'm confident where we're at today and that we will overcome any of these hurdles. We will be attending a few conferences over the coming weeks and months, and we look forward to seeing many of you at these events. In the meantime, if you would have further questions, please reach out to John Richardson. With that, we conclude our conference call and wish everybody a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.