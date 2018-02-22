T-Mobile: Upside From Buybacks, Increased Store Count, And M&A
by: Alanna Harding
Summary
After a recent trade down, T-Mobile offers strong growth and operational excellence at a discount to recent historical levels.
My interest in the name is driven by the recently announced buybacks, store count expansion, and continued M&A potential.
At ~7x EBITDA, TMUS trades at a discount to its historical range; ~30% upside over 12-16 months.
T-Mobile (TMUS), a historically expensive company, is on sale. The recent trade down started at the end of January when there was rumor that the Trump Administration wanted to nationalize 5G. Then