Long Ideas | Tech  | Editors' Picks

T-Mobile: Upside From Buybacks, Increased Store Count, And M&A

|
About: T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Includes: S, T, VZ
by: Alanna Harding
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Alanna Harding
Long/short equity, Consumer & TMT
Summary

After a recent trade down, T-Mobile offers strong growth and operational excellence at a discount to recent historical levels.

My interest in the name is driven by the recently announced buybacks, store count expansion, and continued M&A potential.

At ~7x EBITDA, TMUS trades at a discount to its historical range; ~30% upside over 12-16 months.

Summary

T-Mobile (TMUS), a historically expensive company, is on sale. The recent trade down started at the end of January when there was rumor that the Trump Administration wanted to nationalize 5G. Then