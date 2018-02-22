Macy’s (NYSE:M) recently announced plans to sell the Verona Collection. This is a line of modest clothing, including hijabs (head coverings), primarily Muslim women wear.

The hijab is a controversial product. By "controversial" reference is made to disputes in the Muslim community about whether the hijab is a voluntary fashion accessory or if it is associated with women's oppression; such as in Iran where women are imprisoned for not wearing mandatory headscarves. (If you are interested in learning more about the hijab issue NPR has a recent story about women being jailed and the US Department of Justice website has a downloadable PDF prepared by the Canadian government listing the Iranian Penal Code, penalties and enforcement.)



Stepping aside from controversies surrounding the hijab, at this time for investors the new clothing line should be treated with cautious excitement for what it may mean for the company moving forward.

Initially, as background context, Macy’s stock is currently priced around $25, down over 60 percent from a high of about $70 less than three years ago. Profitability margins have eroded. Expanding sales and cutting costs have become significant company priorities.

The company prominently promotes the importance of diversity on its corporate website and actively strives to achieve diversity awards each year. It is a company belief and value. See, for example, recent awards at Macy's, Inc. Diversity & Inclusion Awards and Recognition web page.

Jeff Gennette is Macy’s new CEO. He has been leading the company for almost a year. The North Star Strategy is his signature plan for turning around profits. The plan has five prongs, including looking for new revenue opportunities.

If you are not familiar with the North Star Strategy, it is on the Macy's corporate website here. The fifth part of the plan includes "exploring previously unmet customer needs" which encompasses new product lines such as the Verona Collection.

Historically, or at least in recent history relevant to current investors, Macy’s has focused on mass appeal products and ignored smaller niches such as ethnic or religious clothing.

For example, the company has not sold hijabs and Muslim clothing. Hindu women will not find a saree on the website. “Modest” clothing which could meet the needs of many groups is not a product category on macys.com although the website has the digital ability to sell narrow product lines within Macy's overall product categories. That is, while it previously would not have been practical for the company to physically stock sarees, hijabs, and other ethnic products in every store, it is now possible to create digital web pages promoting such clothing, physically stock the products in one of the company's distribution warehouses, and ship the clothing to customers nationwide.

According to the Pew Research Center (America's Changing Religious Landscape), of the US population:

1.9% are Jewish

1.6% are Mormon

0.9% are Muslim

0.7% are Hindu

0.7% are Buddhist

Total for these five specific groups: 5.8 percent of the population.

All have clothing needs the company is not currently addressing.

By comparison, the company quarterly financial reports show that in 2015 comparable owned sales decreased three percent from the year before. In 2016 comparable owned sales decreased another 3.5 percent. In 2017 the decrease for comparable sales was four percent through the first three-quarters.

A small change in a sales percent can have an out-sized impact on the stock price. A sales decrease of two percent instead of three percent is a 33 percent improvement and could materially change the narrative for the company’s finances.

There is a decent percentage of the population the company has ignored for certain shopping needs. With the Verona Collection the company has chosen to spend on a clothing line targeting Muslim women, or roughly just one-third of one percent of the population. (0.9 percent of the population is Muslim and 35 percent of that number are Muslim women whereas 65 percent of US Muslims are men.)

The potential benefits to the company are not limited to hijab sales. By drawing Muslim women to the company for hijab purchases there is an expectation they will purchase additional products and non-religious items.

Exciting Opportunity

By taking a first step with Muslim-wear Macy’s has built a stepping-stone to expanding into other similar niche product lines.

The company can cater to small niches without needing to stock these products in every store via website to direct consumer shipping and also via the company’s Buy Online Pickup in Store omnichannel initiative. “BOPS” is a Macy’s plan to leverage the website to offer more products than are offered in stores and getting customers to pick-up the products after a distribution warehouse ships the product to the store. These customers are valuable because they may purchase additional products while in the store.

This “niching” of small product lines fits into the company value of promoting diversity. It also fits into the North Star Strategy of identifying new product opportunities satisfying unmet customer needs.

A “modest” clothing wear product line does not have to be limited to Muslim-wear. For instance, a much larger part of the population is Mormon and generally needing modest clothing. An even larger percentage is simply conservative.

For these reasons an investor should be interested in this new line of clothing and looking beyond the disputes about hijabs. New product lines helping buttress profits and bringing in new customers should be welcome. A new product line paving the way for more new products and customers is particularly welcome.

Cautiousness Regarding Management's Plans

For investors what happens if there is nothing beyond the Verona Collection and other small product lines are not rolled-out? Management has only stated it will begin selling women’s Muslim products. There has been no official announcement of a broader initiative.

By every measure the United States population is become more diverse. Another way of referring to being more “diverse” is there are more niche product opportunities.

Macy’s will likely find long-term growth more difficult to achieve and sustain if it continues to not address specific clothing needs of growing portions of the population.

This is also related to the "long tail" concept Amazon (AMZN) has successfully relied upon. That is, a large number of products selling small quantities can be more profitable than only stocking a small number of high selling products.

For these reasons an investor should pay attention to company announcements of new product lines and the customers being served. Additional lines like the Verona Collection may suggest a strong push to acquire new customers in small categories that will not appear on the company financial statements. There will not be a breakout in the financials for Muslim-related clothing, but a stronger financial position and an increased stock price may be forthcoming.

However, if there are no further similar product announcements and the Verona Collection is a one-time initiative, the market size of Muslim women is too small to impact the company financials. Worse, the company may be limiting its ability to achieve strong long-term growth and stock price appreciation.

Conclusion

Investors do not need to solely look for Macy’s to bang a home run to turn around the loss of sales. Hitting singles can also be a game winning strategy.

The Verona Collection is a single with limited financial impact by itself. But replication of the strategy across other niches and product lines could be a means for the company to improve sales revenue by replacing lost sales with new products and customers the company previously overlooked.

Investors should be looking for more, similar product line announcements that could signal an upcoming increase in sales revenue.