Tennant's (TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Tennant Company (TNC)
by: SA Transcripts
Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 22, 2018, 11:00 ET
Executives
Thomas Paulson - SVP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Chris Killingstad - President, CEO & Director
Andy Cebulla - VP, Finance and Corporate Controller
Analysts
Christopher Moore - CJS Securities, Inc.
Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, my name is Jamie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Tennant Company's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you for participating in Tennant Company's Fourth Quarter and Full