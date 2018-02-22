Wall Street Journal is reporting that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has finally moved from selling Model 3 s beyond the exclusive list of employees, investors, and owners.

Based on comments on extremely friendly fan sites, rare are people who are getting a Model 3 without a manufacturing defect from the factory. The expectations of quality are so low that some customers have created a checklist on what to check for at the time of Model 3 delivery and what level of quality is acceptable.

As such, it appears that 100% of the Model 3’s coming out of the factory have bug ridden, beta grade software. Furthermore, based on fan site reviews, we suspect that 50% or more of Model 3s coming out of factory also have hardware defects. Many of the defects and types have been documented on our recent articles.

Given the highly predictable and problematic nature of these early cars, the Company has prioritized deliveries to employees and investors followed by shipments to previous owners of Tesla cars. However, this pool of tolerant customers may now be running dry. According to the publicly maintained Model 3 tracker, almost all, if not all, past and current Tesla customers have already received invitation to configure. Some customers have chosen to convert their reservations in to orders but many have passed. While Tesla has not commented on reservation conversion rate, it is abundantly clear now that the Model 3 reservation conversion rate has been low. With the highest known VIN to date being logged in at around 8200 per the tracker, it appears that less than 8,000 Model 3’s have been ordered between employees, investors, and current/previous customers.

It increasingly appears that Tesla will have a demand problem from Model 3. This should not be surprising to our readers as we have been forecasting that demand for Model 3 would be significantly lower than management forecasts due to the car’s price being much higher than the much touted $35,000 level.

Because of the low conversion rates, in spite of the car not being ready, Tesla has been forced to expand Model 3 sales to customers who have never owned a Tesla car before.

Tesla could have introduced the $35,000 cars to its employees and owners but the gross margins on that car would likely be negative. That would be a disaster for Tesla’s Model 3 gross margin narrative. Consequently, Tesla management is taking a gamble that it is better to expand the customer circle and go for higher gross margins.

Unfortunately for Tesla, the new customers are not likely to be as tolerant of Model 3 defects as previous Tesla owners. Given the high defect rates being seen with Model 3, we forecast that this move will flood Tesla service centers and result in major logistical and reputational challenges for Tesla.

Considering the risks, it may not make any sense for Tesla to ramp Model 3 production given the current quality. A low volume ramp may be more desirable when considering service center loading and warranty costs. In other words, product quality may now have become the major limiting function for the ramp.

Side Note: Model S And Model X Demand Has Not Spiked Contrary To Expectations

Recently, Electrek published an article that Model S and Model X may be seeing strong demand. In spite of the Company narrative, we are fairly certain that this is not the case. As such, we do not find a single indicator that the demand is strong for either Model S or Model X.

If anything, there continue to be data points suggestive of weak demand - like this parking lot full of Tesla cars. Typically, because of long shipping delays, Tesla is known to ship its international orders in January and early February so that it can count deliveries in the quarter. Data from Europe also is indicative of a very soft Q1. So, having this large an inventory sitting in a parking lot, this late in February, seems unusual.

We suspect that the Electrek and other similar stories about demand are a misinterpretation of Tesla’s manufacturing status. Readers should note that in Q3 2017, Tesla laid off several hundred manufacturing employees. In Q4, Tesla moved some of the manufacturing work force from Model S and Model X to Model 3. The Company also announced that is has moved to two shifts on Model S and Model X (instead of three shifts).

Effectively, Tesla has reduced its Model S and Model X manufacturing capacity. Simultaneously, in a massive clearance sale, Tesla blew out much of its inventory in Q4.

The Company now has very little inventory and, consequently, new orders will start stressing the lowered capacity. Any delivery delays that are being reported now are more likely a function of reduced manufacturing capacity than a sign of strengthening demand.