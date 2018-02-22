Welcome to the Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -124 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 1.760 Tcf. This compares to the -92 Bcf change last year and -145 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -120 Bcf with a range of -105 Bcf to -129 Bcf. We expected -110 Bcf and were 10 Bcf below the consensus. We were off by 14 Bcf on this storage report.

We underestimated storage draws for the last two weeks by 14 and 15 Bcf, respectively, while consensus was only off by 4 and 11 Bcf, respectively. We think the underestimation has been from our underestimation of natural gas demand, so we will be making adjustments accordingly to reflect the difference.

EIA once again reported a better-than-expected storage report, but prices did not react too favorably. The culprit to the disappointing price reaction has to do with the GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS models trending slightly warmer for the start of March.

In the latest ECMWF-EPS forecast, the weather model shed 10 gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs), and the intensity of the cold is starting to subside. While models are still trending bullish post-March 9, we will be watching the long-range forecast coming out today to determine what we will do with our current DGAZ short position.

On a separate note, lower 48 production has recently stalled around ~77.8 Bcf/d after reaching an all-time high of 78.3 Bcf/d. We will be watching lower 48 production closely to determine where we think summer gas prices will trade around.

Overall, this was a bullish storage report, but as models are turning warmer the market is watching these changes closely.