Welcome to the Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Edition of Natural Gas Daily!
The EIA reported a -124 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 1.760 Tcf. This compares to the -92 Bcf change last year and -145 Bcf change for the five-year average.
Source: EIA
Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -120 Bcf with a range of -105 Bcf to -129 Bcf. We expected -110 Bcf and were 10 Bcf below the consensus. We were off by 14 Bcf on this storage report.
We underestimated storage draws for the last two weeks by 14 and 15 Bcf, respectively, while consensus was only off by 4 and 11 Bcf, respectively. We think the underestimation has been from our underestimation of natural gas demand, so we will be making adjustments accordingly to reflect the difference.
EIA once again reported a better-than-expected storage report, but prices did not react too favorably. The culprit to the disappointing price reaction has to do with the GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS models trending slightly warmer for the start of March.
In the latest ECMWF-EPS forecast, the weather model shed 10 gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs), and the intensity of the cold is starting to subside. While models are still trending bullish post-March 9, we will be watching the long-range forecast coming out today to determine what we will do with our current DGAZ short position.
On a separate note, lower 48 production has recently stalled around ~77.8 Bcf/d after reaching an all-time high of 78.3 Bcf/d. We will be watching lower 48 production closely to determine where we think summer gas prices will trade around.
Overall, this was a bullish storage report, but as models are turning warmer the market is watching these changes closely.
HFI Research Natural Gas
Starting on March 1, the price of HFI Research Natural Gas will increase to $75/month or $600/annual. Sign up before then to lock in the lower prices!
Thank you for reading. If you have historically found our public natural gas articles insightful, you will certainly find our premium write-ups to be even better now. We have made major improvements over the last year incorporating a dedicated section on weather, trader commentary, and fundamentals. Now we are introducing what we would do with our positioning. If you are interested, you can see here more info.
Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: We may close our DGAZ position within the next 24 hours if weather reports confirm the bearish trending weather. We will be disclosing all position changes first to HFI Research subscribers.