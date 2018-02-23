In 1949, Captain Edward A. Murphy was an engineer working on an Air Force project testing how much sudden deceleration a person can tolerate in a crash. As part of the study, the Captain wrote: "If anything can go wrong, it will." This statement, which is the pinnacle of negativism, became the famous "Murphy's Law."

In the United Kingdom, the term sod is a swear word that many find offensive and my sincerest apologies to any who find its appearance in this piece untasteful. However, the British Sod's Law likely outdates Murphy's Law and says that when things go wrong, they result in the worst possible outcome.

As a trader, Murphy or Sod's laws are often the perfect way to describe a position that goes horribly wrong. There a so many times where traders sell a long position or cover a short just before the market turns around and moves in a direction that would have resulted in a smaller loss or a profit. Murphy's law would apply to this situation. However, when a trader gets scared out of a position that is dead right and would have resulted in significant profits, it is a case of Sod's law.

In 2017, several high-profile traders threw in their respective towels in the commodities market stating that changes in trading patterns and market participants had made it impossible for them to provide returns for their investors. Andy Hall closed his oil hedge fund, Anthony Ward shuttered his cocoa fund, and Blackstone exited participation in the raw materials sector.

Raw material markets have changed

Commodities are global assets. Production is a local affair and occurs in regions of the world where the crust of the world is rich in ores or reserves of other raw materials, or where climate and weather support the production of crops. The most profitable commodities traders tend to have an extensive understanding, knowledge base, and relationships with producers and consumers around the world. They have an uncanny ability to witness subtle changes in the supply and demand equation that lead to surplus and deficits that cause changes and trend reversals in the path of least resistance for prices. The price path of a commodity is a complicated multivariable equation where supply, demand, economic factors, currency differentials, weather, and geopolitical and domestic events can influence prices. The calculus of commodities has historically been like a jigsaw puzzle with pieces that change on a consistent basis. While technical factors such as herd behavior in futures market can change prices in the short-term, an understanding of the supply and demand fundamentals had been the most significant skill for a successful commodities trader or fund manager.

The advent of ETF and ETN products over the past decade has changed many of the markets in that it increased the addressable market adding many more investors, traders, arbitrageurs, and trading systems to the equation. Before these products came on the scene, physical trading and futures and options markets limited the potential for speculation and market participation. Many investors wishing to participate turned to shares of companies involved in the production of certain commodities. However, ETF and ETN products in commodities increased the level of volume each day and expanded open interest. These vehicles also set up new trading programs where arbitrageurs and systems-based programs could buy and sell using both the derivative products offered via equities exchanges and traditional futures and options markets. At the same time, algorithmic-based high-frequency systems with the ability to hunt for stops and areas of price congestion with speeds that humans cannot compete with have caused the markets to change or evolve, and many of the trading idols of past decades to exit markets.

Andy Hall closed Astenbeck in 2017

Andy Hall is one of the best-known and most profitable crude oil traders in history. His reputation in the energy markets has grown over decades, and most recently, OPEC sought his advice on the oil market before their late 2017 meeting. Hall made billions for Salomon Inc. and Citigroup at the company's commodities trading division, Phibro. In 2008, when the world found itself in the midst of a global financial meltdown, Hall made over $1 billion for Citigroup leading to a controversy over his bonus. That year, taxpayer bailouts of banks led to Congressional hearings over Mr. Hall's compensation. As a result, Citigroup sold its interests in commodities to Occidental Petroleum, but Mr. Hall's appetite for risk was greater than the oil company's. Hall set up a hedge fund, Astenbeck Capital Management, where he used his skills to make money for investors. In August 2017, after a string of losses in the oil market, Andy Hall threw in the towel and closed his hedge fund. He stated that the markets had changed as a result of algorithms and systems-based trading that made it challenging for him to return positive results for investors.

Anthony Ward closed Amajaro late last year

Anthony Ward was perhaps the most high-profile trader in the cocoa market that the world had ever seen. With relationships in West Africa and consumers around the world, Ward was able to take some of the largest and most profitable positions in cocoa beans in the world. Ward worked with Hall for a brief period at Phibro before going off on his own to set up his soft commodities hedge fund, Amajaro.

Ward's nickname, Chocfinger, was a tribute to his trading acumen. Auric Goldfinger was the villain in Ian Fleming's James Bond classic, and it is possible that the inspiration for the character was Charles W. Engelhard. Engelhard was the Chairman of Engelhard Corporation that had substantial business interest in the gold mining sector in South Africa. Quite serendipitously, Engelhard was the parent company of Philipp Brothers and Phibro, the company where both Hall and Ward refined and used their skills to create profits in the commodities market.

Ward's status in the global cocoa market put him in a position to profit over decades, but in late 2017, Ward also threw in the towel claiming that markets had changes making it difficult to make profits for investors.

Blackstone threw in the towel on commodities

In November 2017, Blackstone Resources Select fund, run by the Blackstone Group closed its doors. The fund had farmed out investments from pension plans and other institutions to four managers in energy, metals, and agricultural markets. Blackstone launched the fund in 2007 as the commodities market was moving higher in a secular bull market. The fund was a long-only product that delegated trading decisions to outside hedge funds led by "big names" in the commodities industry. Blackstone invested with Andy Hall's Astenbeck as well as Red Kite, a base metals fund run by another pair of Phibro alums, Michael Farmer and David Lilly. While Blackstone likely had some assets with Ward's Amajaro, the bulk of their agricultural portfolio went to Edesia Asset Management, a fund run by commodities merchant Louis Dreyfus which decided to exit the money management business. At its peak, Blackstone's fund held at least $2.4 billion in assets.

Murphy and Sod's law may take prices a lot higher over the coming months

Mr. Hall left the commodities market in the summer of 2017 right after the price of NYMEX crude oil fell to lows of $42.05 per barrel in late June. Mr. Ward made his farewell announcement in late 2017, around the time that cocoa fell to lows of $1800 per ton. Blackstone's swan song and decision to return investor money came in late October of last year.

With many of the big named traders hanging up their money management shoes, we have witnessed the power of both Murphy and Sod's laws kick in and add insult to injury when it comes to the funds that closed their doors. In the aftermath of Andy Hall's departure, crude oil rallied to a high of $66.66 per barrel on January 25 of this year, 58.5% higher than the late June lows. Cocoa has moved from $1800 in December of last year to its current level at over $2140 per ton, over 18% higher than at the end of last year. Many other commodities have moved higher since Blackstone closed their long-only fund in the final quarter of 2017.

Some of the most famous traders of recent decades have left the market for greener pastures. They found it challenging to operate in markets with algorithms and systems-based trading that changed their fundamental calculus. However, Murphy and Sod could have Hall, Ward, and Blackstone looking in from the outside over the coming weeks and months as commodities continue to attract interest and prices have been strong. Recent inflationary data points to a resurgence of the economic conditions that tend to support raw material prices, and a falling dollar is also a bullish sign for the alternative asset class. Michael Farmer and David Lilly are the last men standing from Philipp Brothers with their base metals fund, and they could be well-positioned to take advantage of the current environment. Meanwhile, for those who believe in Murphy or Sod's ability to kick sand in the face of the departed traders, DBC is a macro commodities ETF product that provides exposure to the prices of raw materials.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the DBC ETF product shows, the range since 2006 has been from $11.70 to highs of $46.63. DBC was trading on Thursday, February 22 at around the $16.76 per share level, much closer to the lows than highs. DBC may be the perfect vehicle to bet on the power of both Murphy and Sod's law in the commodities market.