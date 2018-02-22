CVR Refining's (CVRR) CEO Dave Lamp on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Jay Finks - Vice President of Finance

Dave Lamp - Chief Executive Officer

Susan Ball - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Phil Gresh - JPMorgan

Prashant Rao - Citigroup

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering and Holt

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Mr. Jay Finks, Vice President of Finance.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Refining fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. With me are Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer; Susan Ball, our Chief Financial Officer and other members of management.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to David Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer. Dave?

Dave Lamp

Thanks, Jay and thank you all for joining our earnings call. I’d like to begin the call today with a brief discussion of our accomplishments in 2017. Then discuss our operating performance in the quarter as well as for the year. Susan will provide further details on our financial results and our guidance for the first quarter of 2018. I will then wrap up the call with some comments on our strategic initiatives and objectives for 2018.

Before again, I’d like to make a couple of comments. First, I’m very excited to be the new CEO of CVR Refining, LP. And I look forward to working with the great employees we have to continue to improve on safe reliable operations and unit holder returns. Secondly, I’d like to thank Jack Lipinski and other former executives who have retired or recently left the company for all their contributions to the success of CVR Refining over the years.

2017 was a successful year for CVR Refining. Our accomplishments include, increased shell processing as production increased around our refineries, demonstrated Tier 3 gasoline compliances, continue to operate operating rate increases across our portfolio, were driven mainly by 2,000 barrel a day increase in our Coffeyville isom unit and record crude throughput on our Coffeyville crude units. The acquisition of additional midstream assets completed a major scheduled turnaround at the Wynnewood refinery on-time and on-budget and paid or declared distributions of $1.39 per unit to our unitholders. I’d like to thank all our employees for their contribution to making 2017 a successful year for CVR Refining.

This morning we reported our 2017 fourth quarter and full year results. Our fourth quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $76 million as compared to $28 million for the same period a year ago. For the full year of 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $373 million as compared to $223 million for the prior year. The significant increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year was primarily the result of higher Group 3 crack spreads.

The Group 3 crack spread averaged $17.03 in 2017 as compared to $12.39 in 2016. RIN expenses for the year totaled $249 million, which demonstrates just how broke the renewable fuel standard is. The fourth quarter 2017 Group 3 crack spread of $19.96 improved over $8 a barrel as compared to last year’s $11.60. Our refining margin per barrel of crude throughput adjusted for FIFO averaged $11.87 for the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to $7.32 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The realized capture rate of approximately 60% in the fourth quarter of 2017 was impacted by the Wynnewood turnaround, RIN expenses and compressed linkage margins. Operationally, we processed approximately 188,000 barrels a day of crude in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 207,000 barrels a day of crude in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our crude throughput for the fourth quarter of 2017 was reduced by Wynnewood’s planned turnaround, which was completed on-time and on-schedule -- on-budget.

For the full year of 2017, total crude throughput was 205,000 barrels per day as compared to 198,000 barrels per day in 2016. Our Coffeyville set a new record of the annual crude throughput by processing approximately 131,600 barrels per day in 2017.

I’ll now turn the call over to Susan to talk more about the financials.

Susan Ball

Thank you, Dave and good afternoon everyone. This morning, we reported a net loss of $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to a net loss of $11 million in the same quarter of 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the more significant adjustments to our net loss utilized to drive our adjusted EBITDA were a loss on derivatives not settled during the period of $47 million, adjustments related to the Wynnewood major schedule turnaround with expenses of $43 million and favorable FIFO impacts of $30 million. As Dave mentioned, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $76 million as compared to $28 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was further adjusted for debt service needs of $10 million, environmental and maintenance capital expenditure reserves of $25 million and was adjusted for a release of previously established reserves for future operating needs of $24 million. As a result, there was approximately $66 million of cash available for distribution or $0.45 per common unit. This distribution will be paid on March 12th to unitholders of record on March 5th.

As discussed on our previous calls, each quarter we do review our remaining and previously established reserves and evaluate our future anticipated needs under our capital plans and upcoming turnarounds, to determine what additional reserves are needed to ensure adequate levels are maintained. We may also reserve amounts for other future cash needs as determined by the board. We are variable distribution master limited partnership and as a result, our quarterly distributions, if any, will vary from quarter-to-quarter due to several factors.

For example, crude oil and feedstock prices, refined product prices, crude throughput rates, RINs costs, capital needs and other reserves deemed necessary by the Board of Directors. Our fourth quarter 2017 RINs expense was $86 million, this compared to $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Based on recent market prices of RINs and current estimates related to other variable factors and production rates, we estimate that our RINs expense will be approximately $200 million in 2018.

Our consumed crude oil discount to WTI for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $0.32 per barrel as compared to $1.33 per barrel in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to competitive pressures at the well head. Consolidated direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses, were $5.29 per barrel of crude oil throughput in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to $4.96 in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily associated with higher personnel costs and lower crude throughput rates, partially offset by lower repairs and maintenance expenses and utility costs.

As of December 31st, we had open commodity derivative positions of 14.3 million barrels at a weighted average fixed price of $19.44. Our open positions were comprised of NYMEX 2-1-1 crack swaps. Additionally, we have open forward purchases and sales agreements for 5.8 million barrels of Canadian crude oil, priced at a weighted average fixed differential of $14.49.

Our fourth quarter 2017 loss on derivatives not settled during the period was $47 million, which was comprised of $26 million net loss associated with forward Canadian crude oil purchases and sales agreements, and $21 million net loss associated with our open NYMEX 2-1-1 crack spread swaps.

Turning to the balance sheet. On November 14, 2017, we amended and restated our $400 million ABL facility, which now matures in November 2022. In connection with the ABL amendment, we did review the needs of the intercompany credit facility we have with CVR Energy and have the borrowing capacity reduced back to the original level of $150 million.

We ended the 2017 fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $174 million, availability under our ABL facility of $338 million and we had $150 million available under the revolver with CVR Energy. We feel our balance sheet, combined with our retail crude intermediation agreement provides us with adequate liquidity going forward.

Our total long term gross debt outstanding, including the current portion, was approximately $545 million. This was comprised of the $500 million of the 6.5% unsecured notes and approximately $45 million of capital leases. Our 2017 capital expenditures totaled approximately $100. Of the total capital, approximately $78 million was related to environmental maintenance capital and $22 million was related to growth capital, which included $15 million for the purchase of the Cushing to Ellis pipeline system.

In 2018, we estimate total capital spending to be approximately $200 million, of which $155 million is estimated to be environmental and maintenance capital with the remaining being growth capital.

Now looking ahead, we estimate our total crude throughput for the 2018 first quarter to range between 175,000 barrels per day and 185,000 barrels per day. We expect total direct operating expenses for the first quarter to be approximately $95 million to $105 million and capital spending in the first quarter to range between $15 million and $25 million.

With that Dave, I will turn the call back over to you.

Dave Lamp

Thank you, Susan. In summary, 2017 was a successful year for CVR Refining. For 2018, our mission is to be a top tier North American petroleum refining partnership as measured by safe, reliable operations, superior financial performance and profitable growth.

With the following industry structure in general macro market themes, we believe CVR is well positioned for 2018 and beyond. Those include favorable Brent CI spreads due to ever increasing shell oil production, favorable WCS/WTI spread mainly due to limited pipeline takeaway capacity from Canada, continued strong exports of gasoline and diesel, normalization of crude, gasoline and diesel inventories in the U.S. and for that matter in the world, constructed political pressure to repeal or significantly reform the broken renewable fuel standard regulations, tax reform and the fast approaching IMO marine fuel spec change to 0.5 total sulfur.

To achieve our mission, the strategic initiatives and objectives from 2018 are; to continue improve an all EH&S, environmental health and safety matters; safety as job on is the safe operation is generally a reliable operation; to leverage of our crude gathering system and pipelines to deliver high quality crude produced in our backyards at favorable costs; to build a wholesale and retail business; to reduce our RIN exposure; install biodiesel blending facility at all our racks; to expand our capacity to process WCS and light shallow crude at our Coffeyville refinery to capture market opportunities offered by the coming IMO specifications; to improve liquid yield at our Wynnewood refinery by 3.5%; and to restructure our organization to reduce our G&A costs and eliminate unprofitable activities and improve decision making. In addition to these initiatives and objectives, we have decided to delay our planned turnaround at Wynnewood until 2019.

Looking at the 2018 first quarter, you can see from our guidance we’re anticipating a lower total crude throughput. Unfortunately, we experienced some unscheduled SEC outage at our Coffeyville refinery due to pluggage in the fractionation systems.

Benchmark cracks have averaged $16.95 so far this year and the prompt benchmark crack is $15.80. I would also like to add some additional color on the RIN fiasco and the broken renewable fuel standard regulation. As I mentioned earlier, constructed political pressure has developed with the Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ bankruptcy and the continued high cost of RINs in the marketplace. As evident from this bankruptcy finally, RINs make the difference between a healthy growing independent merchant refining company employing thousands of people and their families across the country with high paying high skilled manufacturing jobs and a bankrupt unsustainable capital start company fighting to stay in business.

In addition, these companies have a huge multiplier effect on the communities and where they operate and their loss would be seriously felt in those communities for years. I believe the right centers are now engage to repeal or significantly reform the regulation to prevent additional independent merchant refiners who are experiencing the same thing. The refining industry only asks to allow free-market store and ideally eliminate the mandate or the minimum prevent RINs from picking winners and losers.

So with that, operator, we’re ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we’ll be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Phil Gresh with J.P. Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Phil Gresh

So I guess first question, you may have commented about expanding into the wholesale and retail business. Could you elaborate on that?

Dave Lamp

Well, I think what with the RFS regulation as it is, it’s forcing us to go into a business that we historically have not been in just to mitigate the effects of this high RIN cost. So in essence we’re looking at expanding our value chain to go all the way to the retail station, buy trucks or reduce contract trucks, to haul our product from racks to the retailer. And then on top of that, we’re looking at buying some retail to help mitigate the same high RIN cost.

Phil Gresh

Do you have any target for how many retail stations you want own or how much the strategy might cost? I mean is any of that in the CapEx budget?

Dave Lamp

Not at this point, Phil. A lot of this is at least done on the wholesale side is really not capital intensive and that we would -- and the lease trucks at the most we have trailers that we’d own and the rest we’d either release or contract out. As far as retail goes as you probably know, it takes a lot of retail stations to really impact the RIN exposure. So we mean that’s one we’re going to look at very carefully before we leave. But there are deals out there in our markets that could possibly make sense to us. So we’re going to evaluate those.

Phil Gresh

Next question is just on the some of the items in the cash flow statement. I guess two parts, one it looks like there is a big working capital drag. So I’m just curious how you -- think about that and the expectations for 2018. And then the second part was there is a big investment in affiliates, which I presume was related to prior press releases about the JVs you informed. But I’m just curious how we should think about that in the context of whether there will be anymore spend for affiliate infusions and when we might see cash back from the affiliates?

Susan Ball

As far as the adjustment or the changes in the working capital and cash, we did have significant amounts of cash that we paid during the quarter for various things. One being the JV mentioned with Midway, which was approximately $75 million and was in that press release previously. Additionally, $15 million for the Cushing to Ellis pipeline system, which closed in early December and that was an asset acquisition. So you see that in our capital expenditures, so not on the JV line that you’re seeing in the activities there.

Additionally, there was amounts of cash paid, obviously for the distribution that was declared for Q3 the $0.94 distribution was paid out during Q4, as well as really paying-off the majority of any outstanding RINs obligation. So did end the year virtually fully committed on RINs or fully committed on our RINs with small balance that we’d do at the end of the year for those amounts not yet settled by the end of the year. Again you’re seeing those are really the key aspects that are impacting the working capital changes in the cash flow.

Phil Gresh

So as we look 2018, is there any expectation of a working capital reversal there and just in general, how should we think about the standard reserves you'll be putting aside in 2018?

Susan Ball

Again, the Board, we work through the reserves every quarter with the Board and look again what’s turnaround, with the turnaround being pushed into 2019 as Dave mentioned obviously that reevaluated on the reserves that were released this quarter. Additionally, any expectations or changes to capital spending and as I mentioned, we are estimating about $200 million this year in 2018 as you look forward to the full year in 2017 the capital spending was $100 million. Additionally, an impact also in Q4, we did increased gallon barrels in the timing of payments for those versus through our intermediation agreement also does impact our working capital swings.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Prashant Rao with Citi Group. Please proceed with your question.

Prashant Rao

I wanted to pick up on the CapEx topic discussed to the last question you answered. Just wanted to get a walk through on some of these step ups at Coffeyville and Wynnewood and the other, we’re seeing both just if you could put some color on what’s in the growth CapEx plans there and this is the second part of it. How much of that is maybe could be thought of it is as preparing for IMO or widening in just the differentials and being able to flex up your yields. If you could just give us some color on that that'd be very helpful?

Dave Lamp

Certainly, the work we’re proposing at Coffeyville increased WCS is all built around the IMO spec change. There isn’t a lot of capital in the budget in ’18 for that yet, because we’re mainly in the developmental phase. But I anticipated it will be a fairly modest investment and mostly will play around been able to process more on the dumbbell type crude where we run a lot more light in order to compensate for that heavy. As far as the Wynnewood side of it and the going after 3.5% liquid volume yield. About a third of that project is already in the budget in the form of relocating one of our process unit sub-stream with reform instead of downstream, which allows about 1% liquid yield gain. We anticipate to have that complete or at least the first phase of it complete by the end of the year and that is in the capital budget. And did you have another question or did I covered?

Prashant Rao

And I guess as a second question related to that, just wanted to confirm where you are at a run rate in terms of running Canadian crude through your system right now and so where do you feel comfortable for 2018. So I just wanted to get a sense of if you look out through, is there opportunity to increase that and maybe offset the losses below the line on these hedge positions as we roll off and how to think about that, the P&L impact of both in terms of margin and below the line how the two will interplay?

Dave Lamp

Our capability we believe today is around 25,000 barrels a day at WCS. We haven’t been doing it today, so I mentioned we have this FCC issue. We run mostly a light slate in this first quarter. We’ve been selling the WCS that we have. As you know, we have 35,000 barrels per day space on Keystone and Excel. And we’ve been selling that in Cushing at about between $6 and $7 100 TI and basically making as much we would refining. So I think we’ll anticipate continuing that, so I guess FCC backup and then after that will start running at more in earnest because we can pick up another couple of dollars of barrel at least until 10,000 to 15,000 barrels a day and then we’ll just have to see what happens to the price in Cushing.

Prashant Rao

And just one quick last question on the balance sheet leverage as you were able to come down from ’15 to 2017. So is it comfortable level of balance sheet leverage as you look to the year in 2018 or do you -- are you looking for opportunities to de-lever a little further just wanted to get a sense of balance sheet management this year, what your thoughts are at this point?

Susan Ball

I mean, I think overall we’re very comfortable with our position on the balance sheet, our liquidity at this point not really looking or exploring any other opportunities. But we feel very comfortable again with the position that we’re at.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Neil Mehta

So maybe that’s the good place to start, you band a seat for couple of weeks now; any early observations, thoughts on strategy early opportunities, recognizing that again it’s been a couple of weeks but would love any early thoughts?

Dave Lamp

Well Neil, I think I would say that I think we have a good team here at CVR Refining and we’re restructuring a little bit as I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we’re reorganizing and cutting out some G&A and I think that will position us for not only better cost structure but also better decision making. I think we’ve been hard at work trying to formulate our strategy, which you heard some of today and I’d tell you people responded very well of that and I think we’re locked and loaded and ready to go get it. And I’m pretty excited about it. And I think we’ve got some market wins behind us that can materially change our performance. Even though ’17 was a good year, I think with normalization of inventory, Brent CI, the ever increasing shale oil production that we’re in a pretty good position.

Neil Mehta

David, I wanted to get a -- comment a little bit more on a cat cracker at Coffeyville. We’ve seen some headlines about it. But what happened there, when they come in back online. Just any color will be good.

Dave Lamp

I’ve mentioned it. We had a failure of the fractionation system where we actually had enough catalyst carryover that we were having trouble of really fractionating or making RVP on gasoline. And it really forced our hand to take it down in the middle of the winter, which we never like to do. And getting in there we found some additional damage and that we’re in the process of starting up right now, should be back in full rates by middle of next week hopefully. And we’ll ramp crude, we built quite a bit of inventory, it will take us some time to work off. But we’ll start ramping crude back up as soon as we get the unit backup.

Neil Mehta

And so when do should we expect, and I know you eluded to this, the next turnaround at Coffeyville. And then remind us Wynnewood and when the next turnaround is there?

Dave Lamp

Wynnewood will be -- we postponed it from 2018 to 2019. We haven’t picked whether it be spring or fall yet, but we’ll telegraph that when we get closer to it. As far as Coffeyville goes, the next scheduled turnaround there is in 2020. And the way we’re trying to set the plans up is to do one a year alternating between Wynnewood and Coffeyville. So that’s give you a look forward.

Neil Mehta

On or two last quick ones here. RINs, you said that you’re optimistic that there could be some regulatory solution here in 2018. What are the different options that are on table? We understand crude is pushing pretty hard on this. Is it something around E15? What are the reasonable solutions that wouldn’t too offensive to the corn lobby?

Dave Lamp

I don’t know that I can give you a good -- but anything talking about RFS is offensive to the corn lobby. There’s a lot of people smart people working on it Neil and they floated out several proposals, most of which are still underdevelopment. So it’d be a little premature for me to talk too much about it at this point. But I’m very optimistic that something is going to happen this time just because we have crews working at with the two cylinders for mile of it. That’s the right group of people to get together and count something else.

Neil Mehta

Last question for me is, Dave, the variable rate model and I work together on MPI through the years. Fewer variable rate guys I think you are the last one standing of the original group. So do you think that business model still make sense?

Dave Lamp

Well, there is one other out in there Neil, Calumet.

Neil Mehta

I think that’s fixed stuff.

Dave Lamp

Yes, pretty much I think they converted. But while I think it right now this makes a lot of sense to our major shareholder. Let's put it this way. It does not -- it's not a negative in any way, so it’s really an advantage structure for that and that major shareholder. And the tax -- obviously reducing the tax rate took some of the wings on that, but it’s still pretty efficient for the major shareholder to manage the business. So I don't know -- Board looks at that all the time and we'll continue to look at it and make structural adjustment as it make sense.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Blair with Tudor, Pickering and Holt. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Blair

Dave, given your history in the variable rate model, I was hoping you could talk about your philosophy on the distribution policy going forward. In the past, CVRR’s employees have fairly significant hold backs on the distributions and then we saw this quarter that you released quite a bit if not all the hold backs. So what is your policy going forward, do you plan on distributing everything you make going forward or should we anticipate additional hold backs through the years?

Dave Lamp

Well, I think Matt, my tenure at NTI I always stated that we're not in business to hold cash, and it doesn't help our return on equity when you hold cash. So generally, we’re going to payout everything we can pay out within the liquidity of the business. And we do have reserves we have to take and considering the business we're in, which is margins can be volatile and all over the place we have to hold back what’s necessary to keep the business alive and that will not change.

Matthew Blair

And then I think I must have missed it. But could you remind us what your crude gathering volumes were in the quarter? And could you talk about expected growth in this area for 2018? And then also remind us what kind of refining uplift do you see on these barrels getting a pure barrel from the field as opposed to buying more of a blended barrel at Cushing?

Dave Lamp

I think we were just under 100,000 barrels a day of gathered, which was up from last year, I think from about 71. We grown it I think you're going to see us in the future here shrink it a little bit, because we’re backing out some of the markets that we’ve historically started to expand into, because we just feel like we can get a better value out of alternative supplies considering the intermediation deal with Vitol.

And as far as the refining margin goes, all these barrels are pretty advantaged in terms of -- and again I’d go back to the dumbell type crude analogy of how do you keep every unit you have full and highly utilized at the same time, capture these various alternatives and opportunities that are presented to you from the marketplace and on the crude side. And sitting right on top of the scoop sack with Wynnewood, we see a long runway there of advantaged crude to us either in the form of condensate or the full range of crude. And as you know, Wynnewood is a cracking refinery with no real particular bottoms upgrading. Shale oil offers the opportunity to basically, since the nature of the resid that’s in it, it’s very crackable. You can actually reduce your asphalt make quite a bit, which really affects the refining value of those set barrels. And that’s our strategy is going after that.

Matthew Blair

And then lastly, given your location near Cushing, something you could just talk about the recent dynamics there. We’ve seen some pretty big draws in Cushing inventories. That’s just a function of the Keystone pipeline shutdown reducing flows into Cushing and then maybe combined with rising exports. And I guess what I’m really interested in is do you see spare pipeline capacity coming out of Cushing down to the Gulf Coast? I’ll leave it there. Thanks.

Dave Lamp

I think one of the biggest effects on -- two biggest effects on Cushing inventories has been the backwardation in the marketplace, as well as the Diamond pipeline start up feeding them just with approximately 200,000 barrels a day of crude. Those are backwardation’s new we’ve had three years of contango on essence. You saw Cushing basically fill up when it pay to store now it’s expensive to store. So it’s draining like it should. But the effect of Diamond pipeline has been significant.

Other factors in there certainly the Midland win over Cushing by almost $1 dollar and that’s really attribute to exports out of Houston and they bid up price there in Midland just to fill those and it was pipeline takeaway capacity, and they bid up the price that also had an effect on Cushing. I think it’s just a matter of the trade flows rebalancing and things repositioning. Midland is now back under Cushing and things are readjusting just to the Diamond pipeline and these other effects.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Dave Lamp

Again, I’d like to thank you all for your interest in CVR Refining. I’d also like to again thank you our employees for their hard work making 2017 a successful year for our company. We look forward to reviewing our first quarter 2018 results with you during our next earnings call. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

