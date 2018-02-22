Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted yet another blowout quarter in Q4, reporting 35% YoY revenue growth and more than 8.3 million subscriber additions for the period. But that’s old news for a hyper-growth company such as this. The real news any investor should be looking for is where future growth is going to come from. On the surface, it would seem that overseas markets are far outstripping the U.S. After all, the company added 6.36 million subscribers outside the country against 1.98 million at home. But that’s only half the story. What I’ll try to do here is estimate Netflix’s growth potential in the U.S. to determine how long its subscriber growth runway really is in this core market, which will also serve as a good indicator for revenue growth potential over the next several years.

First of all, why pick the domestic market? The biggest reason for that is profitability. The U.S. market posted an operating margin of 34.4%. That’s lower than it has been in the last several quarters, but it’s still well above the 30% mark. In contrast, international operating margin came in at 8.7%. That’s almost four times smaller, but it’s still a major achievement considering the fact that a year of aggressive international growth ago, that figure stood at -7.0%.

I’m optimistic about international margins becoming even better over time, but other companies like Facebook (FB) have shown us that key metrics like operating margins and average revenue per user in developed markets always tend to be higher than in emerging markets.

(Source: Facebook Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation)

This data becomes even more significant when you realize that Facebook posted phenomenal growth in North America, jumping from $4.4 billion in Q4-16 to $6.3 billion in Q4-17. Europe also showed strong growth, expanding from $2 billion to $3.2 billion for the same quarters. This allowed the company to post a 57% operating margin for Q4-17 against 52% in Q4-16, with full-year operating margin coming in at 50% against 45% during the prior period.

That offers a strong argument for why Netflix must not lose focus on growth in its home market. But the question is: Does Netflix have that much of a runway for growing subscribers in the U.S. market?

As of Q4, the company had 54.75 million members, of which 52.81 million were paying subscribers. Theoretically, the entire market size would be very close to the number of households in the United States. Per Statista, “In 2017, there were about 126.22 million households in the United States.” That means only 43% of American households have an active Netflix subscription.

From that baseline figure of 126 million, we can deduct low-income households. I’m using the latest (2016) Census Bureau figure of 12.7% as the current poverty rate. How does that translate into number of households? If the total population figure of 323 million is matched with the total household figure of 126 million, that gives us an average of 2.6 people per household.

The 12.7% figure equals about 43 million people, which translates to 16.5 million households living in poverty. I’d rather err on the side of caution, so let’s assume that none of them will ever subscribe to Netflix. That brings our potential market size to 126 million minus 16.5 million, which is 109.5 million.

With that number, we can see that the 54.75 million subscribers that Netflix currently has is almost exactly at the halfway mark. That means - again, theoretically - it can double its U.S. subscriber base.

Now, Netflix took two years to go from 44.7 million subscribers to 54.7 million subscribers (Q4 2015 to Q4 2017) in the U.S, an addition of 10 million users. There’s no way to project exact subscriber numbers without bringing in several variables such as competing platforms, content quality, new original content and so on, so that would be pointless. However, it’s reasonable to assume that the company has the momentum to break its own growth trends of the past few years.

But how can we validate this? We can do this by looking at its annual and quarterly growth over the past several years to see if there are any signs that growth has dramatically slowed down, which would be the biggest indicator of the company’s inability to further penetrate the market in a meaningful way over the next several years. We’ve already looked at the potential market size. Now let’s look at the way Netflix has penetrated that market.

Note: Charts prepared by author using subscription data taken from company reports.

Despite the continuously increasing competition and reports about Netflix nearing saturation point in the United States, the company continued to add paid customers at a brisk pace. In fact, it even broke the downward trend in net additions it experienced between 2013 and 2016 - when paid customer net additions decreased from 6.2 million to 4.5 million - by adding nearly 4.91 million paid customers in the U.S. in 2017.

If we look at the quarterly growth in net additions, it looks like the competition has had little effect on Netflix’s momentum. In Q1 2015, Netflix added 5.23 million paid members compared to the previous year. That number dropped to 4.65 million additions in Q1-16, which further dropped to 3.38 million by Q1-17. But that downtrend is expected to be snapped, with the company forecasting a net addition of 4.39 million paid subscribers during the first quarter of 2018.

There’s no doubt that the momentum has set in because the breaking of that downtrend started in Q3-17 and was even more pronounced in Q4-17, which allowed Netflix to break the trend in full fiscal 2017.

Part of that momentum comes from the social interactions of subscribers with non-subscribers. Jefferies analyst John Janedis last year reported that new original shows on Netflix generated 30 percent more mentions on Twitter than any new show on network or cable television. According to Janedis:

“The subscription-based video on demand site is more conducive to producing "viral" original content, which could give it a sustainable advantage over traditional networks and other on-demand providers such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (AMZN).”

Now that we know that the momentum has, in fact, set in for subscriber growth, it’s easy to understand why the company believes it can reach 60-90 million subs in the United States. That's been seen as a ludicrous target for years, but I strongly believe Netflix can hit the midpoint of that target over the next five to 10 years, and then go beyond.

That’s not an unreasonable assumption, because cord cutting in favor of streaming options is already a rapidly developing phenomenon.

(Source: eMarketer)

Moreover, the fact that the biggest names in media and content are exploring streaming options for their traditionally served content further validates the shift to streamed content over traditional network and cable.

So now, we have a runway of more than half a decade of strong future subscriber growth, along with the revenue growth and profitability it entails. The international segment also is becoming consistently profitable for Netflix, which will allow further investments in original programming, and this is something that has been critical for Netflix in the past and will serve it in the future as well. The company has already has committed up to $8 billion toward new content in 2018. The January 22 letter to shareholders says it best:

“We believe our big investments in content are paying off. In 2017, average streaming hours per membership grew by 9% year-over-year. With greater than expected member growth (resulting in more revenue), we now plan to spend $7.5-$8.0 billion on content on a P&L basis in 2018.



Big hits like 13 Reasons Why, Stranger Things and Bright result from a combination of great content and great marketing. We’re taking marketing spend up a little faster than revenue for this year (from about $1.3B to approximately $2B) because our testing results indicate this is wise. We want great content, and we want the budget to make the hits we have really big, to drive our membership growth. We’ll grow our technology and development investment to roughly $1.3 billion in 2018.”

I believe Netflix will keep stepping up its expenditure toward content, marketing and technology beyond 2018 in order to better leverage the momentum that’s built up in subscriber growth, and much of that will be focused on the U.S., simply because of the growth runway that this article highlights.