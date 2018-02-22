BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: NYSE:BPT) has gone from trading at over $60 per share in 2014 to currently trading at around $20.55. The decline in oil prices, followed by a substantial drop in dividends, has made many investors wary. Also, an increasing rise in costs for the trust will continue to further reduce dividends and might even lead to a termination of the trust.

BPT trust receives royalties on a portion of the oil produced from the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field. Any of their recent 10-K forms contains the basis to calculate the revenue received by BPT. The Royalty Interest received for a barrel of oil any given day is calculated the following way:

Price of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI).

Minus Chargeable Costs adjusted for inflation.

Minus Production Taxes.

The earnings per barrel are then multiplied by the number of barrels produced by BP in the Prudhoe Bay to determine the amount of quarterly income BPT receives. The trust receives the lesser of:

The first 90,000 barrels of the average actual daily net production.

The average actual daily net production.

In their most recent 10-Q form, the following is stated in regards to production: "BP Alaska anticipates that its average net production of oil and condensate from those reserves will be below 90,000 barrels per day on an annual basis in future years." For investors this a bad sign, since lower production will in turn lead to lower revenue for the fund. When considering the rising cost structure and the expected oil prices, it's not unreasonable to think a very low number of dividends will be distributed.

Future Oil Prices

A barrel of WTI is currently trading at about $61. With decreasing costs of production by shale oil and other companies, an increasing number of oil wells, and new sources of renewable energy becoming available, I wouldn't expect prices to climb higher than $70.

(Chart taken from the EIA)

The chart above shows price projections for WTI crude by the EIA (Energy Information Administration). Both the STEO price forecast and the NYMEX futures price are around $60 a barrel trough 2019. If the $60 price is maintained and costs keep climbing, dividends would continue to decrease even below their current lows.

Future Costs

I have mentioned increased costs throughout the article, and here's the explanation for why costs will continue to grow. The cost per barrel for BPT is not determined by the actual cost of production by BP, but rather by pre-set amounts that are adjusted for inflation. These pre-set costs (chargeable costs) are set for 2018-2020, after which an increase at a rate of $2.75 per year is established. Those costs per year are adjusted by a factor determined by the CPI (Consumer Price Index). Below are the calculations for costs assuming a 2% increase in CPI through 2025.

Chargeable Cost (in USD) Cost Adjustment Factor (2%) Adjusted Chargeable Costs (in USD) 2018 20 1.92 38.35 2019 23.75 1.96 46.45 2020 26.5 2.00 52.87 2021 29.25 2.03 59.52 2022 32 2.08 66.42 2023 34.75 2.12 73.57 2024 37.5 2.16 80.98 2025 40.25 2.20 88.66

In the chart above, it is clear costs for BPT will rise considerably in the coming years, and if current prices of around $60 a barrel are maintained income would be substantially reduced, and that's before even considering taxes and the trust's administrative expenses. Also, if the trust fails to make a dividend payment for two consecutive years, it is terminated.

Fair Value Estimates

Using seven different models, Finbox.io calculated the average fair value at $17.66, which represents a 14% downside. The fair value calculations range from $12.6 (38.6% downside) and $20.5 (0% upside), which means not even the most optimistic/hopeful models predict gains by BPT.

Conclusion

With WTI prices expected to be around $60 for the next few years, increasing costs that could surpass the price of crude in just a few years, and production likely to be lower than 90,000 barrels a day, BPT is a risky investment.

If you expect oil prices to drastically increase in the coming years, and already own some BPT stock, then holding might make sense. You might receive some solid dividend payments, and if the trust's price rises again you could sell and make a good return. However, if you expect a hike in oil prices, I'm sure there are better investments in the oil sector that can be found.

On the other hand, if you are like me and you expect oil prices to maintain or drop in the future, you should consider selling. With current prices and increasing costs, by 2020 margins should be zero or very near zero, without even accounting for taxes and administrative costs. Also, once BPT stops paying dividends, a two-year clock starts until the trust is dissolved. Looking for other investments in the energy sector or another sector altogether might be a better choice.