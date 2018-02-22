Teekay Offshore Partners' (TOO) CEO Ingvild Sæther on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Ingvild Sæther - President and CEO

David Wong - CFO

Scott Gayton - VP, Finance

Analysts

Spiro Dounis - UBS

Michael Weber - Wells Fargo Securities

Fotis Giannakoulis - Morgan Stanley

Bendik Engebretsen - Danske Bank

Now for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ingvild Sæther, Teekay Offshore Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Scott Gayton

Before Ingvild begins, I would like to direct all participants to our website at www.teekayoffshore.com, where you will find a copy of the fourth quarter 2017 earnings presentation. Ingvild will review this presentation during today's conference call.

Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the fourth quarter 2017 earnings release and earnings presentation available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Ingvild to begin.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Scott. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter conference call. With me today, I have David Wong, the CFO of Teekay Offshore Group, and Scott Gayton, Teekay Corporation’s VP, Finance.

If you now please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation, I will review some of Teekay Offshore's recent highlights. In the fourth quarter the partnership generated DCF of 34 million, or $0.08 per unit and cash flow from vessel operations or CFVO of 145 million. DCF increased by 157% and CFVO by 17%, over the previous quarter. Cash flow growth during the quarter was mainly driven by the delivery and contract startup of two of our key growth projects.

We expect this trend will continue as more of our growth projects start contributing to our financial results. Since October the Randgrid FSO, de Libra FPSO and two shuttle tanker newbuildings for east coast Canada commenced contracts. We also took delivery of the final two state of the art towage vessels. In November we declared options for two additional shuttle tankers from Samsung that will service our CoA market in the North Sea of the back of strong demand from our customers.

In December we completed the affreight on our most challenging project, the Petrojarl I FPSO. In January we entered into a contract expansion for the Ostras FPSO units and are close to executing the previously announced contract extension for the Voyageur Spirit FPSO. In February we were awarded our largest towage contract today to perform towage assistance and field installation services which I will discuss in more detail later in the presentation.

If we turn to Slide 4, we have now pivoted from project execution to harvesting cash flows, since many of our growth projects have delivered. The projects are expected to collectively provide approximately 200 million of annual CFVO. This is an increase of 25% to 30% from the annualized third quarter of 2017 CFVO, taking into account the expected reduction in cash flow from the recently renegotiated FPSO contracts.

As I noted in my opening remarks, the Randgrid FPSO commenced a three-year charter contract plus 12 one-year extension option in early October with Statoil. The Gina Krog field is producing very well and when Statoil additionally opened the field several months ago, they made a public statement that they expect the field to produce to at least 15 to 20 years.

de Libra FPSO commenced its 12-year charter contract with a consortium of international oil companies in late November and therefore only contributed one month of cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first two shuttle tankers for East Coast Canada commenced a 12-year charter contract with a consortium of nine oil companies in late December and January 2018 respectively. With the third vessel scheduled to commence its charter contract in May 2018.

We also took delivery of our final two state of the art towage newbuildings, we are already starting to see benefits from our fully delivered fleet of 10 towage vessels. With the larger modern fleet our towage company ALP Maritime can provide customers with a one stop shop for towage and installation services. The recent contract award that I mentioned in my opening remarks is the great example of this. whoever will perform towage assistance and field installation for the Kaombo Norte FPSO projects. This increased towage assistance from a Southeast Asian shipyard followed by installation which will employ five of our towage vessels for a total of 330 vessel equivalent days.

Lastly the Petrojarl I FPSO is in Brazil undergoing field installation and testing and is expected to commence the charter contract in late Q1 '18 or early Q2. Its charter is expected to generate annualized CFVO of 25 million for the first 18 months, after which the contract will increase to annualized CFVO of 60 million, plus upside from oil price tariffs.

It is important to note that a significant portion of the cash flow growth from these projects has not yet kicked our financial results. The full quarter contribution of these projects will start positively impacting our results in the coming quarters.

In addition to these projects nearing completions, we have also added some new projects. During the fourth quarter, we ordered 2 additional Shuttle Tankers from Samsung, bringing our total order up to 4 vessels to be delivered in 2019 and 2020. We see strong fundamentals in the Shuttle Tanker market in all three geographical areas we are operating in.

In the North Sea Fleet, renewal is necessary to replenish that will require due to age. And it is encouraging to see how many new deals are sanctions, which will underpin the Shuttle tanker demand longer term. Over the last couple of years, we have secured several new shuttle tanker contracts at higher rates and they're the largest and most diversified contract portfolio in the North Sea. The [indiscernible] are now all producing and adding demand for existing fleets.

In Brazil we expect to see even stronger growth with Petrobras currently in the market tending for new shuttle tankers from 2020 onwards.

If you now turn to slide 5. I will provide more details on our contract expansions which I touched on in my opening remarks. And provide a general update on some of the assets. I'm not going to talk to all the assets on this slide, I will just provide an update on the new contract expansion which will be completed. Going forward to providing updates on the other [Technical Difficulty] business early SG&A, we expanded the contract by 4 months plus an option for further two months. This will allow Petrobras to work through the decommissioning process for the unit. In the mean time we continue to actively seek redeployment opportunities not only in Brazil but worldwide for this versatile [Technical Difficulty] FPSO.

For [Technical Difficulty] FPSO we are nearing completion of a contract to expand the production on the Huntington field in the UK Sector from April 2018 until at least April 2019. There is also a potential for production to go beyond April '19 depending on [indiscernible] oil prices at that time.

From early 2019, Teekay Offshore and Premier will both have a three-month termination right. We are pleased that we have found a mutually beneficial solution where the interest of Premier and Teekay Offshore are lies. Premier needs its flexibility to extract maximum value from the reservoir and we can keep the unit in operation while at the time prepare for the next employment of the unit.

We see clear trends of an improving macro picture in the offshore energy market and the flexibility we now have to find next employment for the unit is valuable.

I will now turn it over to David to discuss our outlook for the first quarter of 2018.

David Wong

Thank you Ingvild. If you turn to slide 6, we expect an increase in cash flows for the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to the continued startup of our growth projects including a full quarter from de Libra FPSO and the two-east coast Canada shuttle tanker newbuildings. Our first quarter cash flows also will not include some one-time expenses we incurred in the fourth quarter of 2017. Related to the maintenance on redelivered shuttle tankers in order to prepare them for trade in the conventional market. These increases are partially offset by a reduction in the Ostras FPSO charter rate for the extension period and annual FPSO production bonuses earned in Q4.

Overall, we expect DCF to increase by approximately 8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and this is expected to grow further as the remainder of our near-term growth projects begin to generate cash flow.

I will now turn it back to Ingvild to conclude.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, David. If we now turn to Slide 7, we look at some of the positive recent developments in the offshore space particularly in our core markets of North Sea and Brazil. Starting with the macro picture, crude oil prices reached $70 per barrel in January for the first time since late 2014. And as shown by the chart on the top left side of the slide, the oil companies had a higher cash flow at $60 to $70 per barrel today then what they had at an oil price of $100 per barrel in 2014.

This is positive as it puts oil companies in a better position to invest in exploration and the production projects. In fact, we're already starting to see evidence of increased activity in our core markets. In the North Sea, Norwegian authorities received 10 new offshore development plans in 2017. Double the amount received in the previous year. When these fields come into production in the period 2019 to 2021, it translates into more than 1,500 days per year of shuttle tanker demand or four to five vessels.

In addition, Norway awarded 75 offshore oil exploration licenses in January 2018. And this is the highest number of licenses ever awarded. We're also seeing positive developments in Brazil with Petrobras awarding three FPSO contracts in 2017. Petrobras has several FPSO tenders out and further 10 to 12 potential FPSO projects are in the planning stage, which may be awarded in the next five years.

When in operation these FPSOs will also create shuttle tanker demand, we also expect to see some demand coming from new operators with foreign companies now being able to operate fields in the Brazilian [pre-sold] for the first time.

In sum we're encouraged by recent developments in the offshore space and we're convinced that this will translate into new opportunities in our core markets in the coming years.

Getting to our final slide, 2017 represents the challenging but transformative year for Teekay Offshore. In late September we closed our strategic partnership with Brookfield which stabilized Teekay Offshore, strengthen our balance sheet and overall financial position. We are already starting to see the benefits for this partnership as we now have the capacity to invest to our leading market positions with the recent ordering of 4 high spec next generation LNG Fueled shuttle tankers newbuildings.

The incremental cash flow from our growth projects will naturally delever Teekay Offshore. With this deleveraging, combined with our new partnership with Brookfield, we believe we are very well positioned to benefit from the future opportunities as the global energy market recovers.

Operator, we are now available to take questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Spiro Dounis with UBS. Please go ahead.

Spiro Dounis

Good. Just wanted to start off comment what you mentioned at the end, just around heading into this cash harvest period. And maybe I think about cash flow deployment. I know you mentioned deleveraging naturally overtime and I now get the sense that you're ready to bring distribution back yet. But how do you think about capital allocation beyond just deleveraging. Is it really getting put back into some of the projects are that you've already ordered or do you looking at deploying some of these projects going forward?

Ingvild Sæther

Well as we talked about we have already ordered 4 new shuttle tankers. And we see quite healthy growth opportunities in both our core segments which is the shuttle tankers and the FPSOs. We will naturally delever with the cash flow we now have from the growth projects that are coming into operations last quarter and this quarter. And overtime, that will give us capacity to maintain our market leading positions in our core segments.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. And then just with respect to the Norse [ph] Spirit. I'm little surprised to see that already out there, [indiscernible] but clearly incrementally positive. But obviously I think you've got debt coming due there in around September, unless you get a new charter. So, I guess I'm wondering is how much flexibility is there on the lender side maybe extend that deadline if you're maybe in the final innings of negotiating something?

David Wong

Hey Spiro. I'd say right now we're in dialogue with our lenders. Obviously, all of us want to achieve a recharter for that unit, that dialogue will continue over the several months, and as you are correct it's close in September we'll probably have more information related to that.

Our next question comes from Michael Weber with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Michael Weber

Good. Ingvild I wanted to follow up Spiro's question around capital allocation. But I guess within the context of maybe some of your upcoming maturities gives us pretty healthy amount of bonds coming due in early '19 I think 127 in Jan and about 300 million July of '19. So, you've got -- we see years now 18 months out. But I'm just curious what the plan is just try to get ahead of those or any thought process around that refinancing now?

Scott Gayton

Yes, we're actively working through our options with respect to the bonds, it will likely involve approaching the rating agencies and looking at to getting something from them that will help to roll we've coming due in '19. I think importantly as Ingvild mentioned with the positive backdrop that we're currently seeing in the offshore energy space, are rapidly delevering and are increasing fixed rate cash flow, we do expect to see a very warm reception from the agencies and then ultimately from the investors as well.

Michael Weber

And that process you think starts now or this summer or how do -- there's a limit to how far ahead of it really can work I guess, so that sometime first half of the year?

Scott Gayton

Yes. I would say it's in the first half of the year and we've already started putting plans in place.

Michael Weber

And then Ingvild the [rounds] I guess maybe devoid your specifically I know you're finalizing the extension with Premier, I don’t want to get ahead ourselves but that's one of your big four assets really pretty healthy contributor from EBITDA perspective, and I am curious can you -- given I guess the life of the field that's winding down and is servicing now, can you start marketing that kind of for the post Premier time horizon and if not, when do you think you could start doing that in order to give -- to get a bit more visibility on what the earnings profile for that asset is going to be in the next maybe 12 to 18 months from now?

Ingvild Sæther

So, the contract is extended from April 2018 until April 2019 and from generally '19 we have flexibility to and it might go on longer than April 2019 depending on how the rest of all its behaving and how much of volume that Premier is able to produce but we have flexibility to work on the next opportunities from this asset and it's actually something we're already working on and with the renewed activity both on the Norwegian sector and the UK sector we believe there'll be opportunities for this asset going forward.

Michael Weber

I know it's -- again I know it's very early but when you think about those opportunities, and you think about that there was an asset that went through some pretty heavy upgrades when you acquired it from [Sivon] but in terms of the opportunities you're looking at for that now or maybe that early stage work, would those opportunities imply some more yard our time, or is that something -- are there opportunities out there now even if it's early that you think feasibly you could spin that into new business pretty quickly.

Ingvild Sæther

I think it will require sometime between contracts before you can go on a new field to fix that vessel to that new field. But we don't have any concrete plans yet for the next opportunity for that asset.

Michael Weber

Just one more from me on the shuttles, and I know we heard one of your competitors talking about this earlier in the week, and the dynamics certainly seem like they're improving given the factors, are pretty ex-Teekay kind of in a very limited on existing order book, have you started to see kind of the cash on cash returns for shuttles actually start moving higher yet. I mean it looks like we're going to be as of now sure capacity over the next two or three years in a pretty favorable environment. But there is obviously not a lot of data points around that. So just on sense maybe where we are in terms of cash on cash returns. And if it actually starts to inflect or is that something you still think ahead of this?

Ingvild Sæther

We've actually quite healthy rate increase in the CLO market even in the last 2-3 years where rates increasing significantly. And as I talked about we have 3 new contracts that has come into operation in the last year with the [indiscernible]. And the increased rates from those contracts is just starting to hit our earnings. So there has definitely been an upward movement in the shuttle tanker rates. There are no speculative shutter tankers on orders. And we know that there are number of vessels that will go as due to age. So, we see a quite tight shuttle market for the next period.

Our next question come from Fotis Giannakoulis with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Yes, hi gentlemen. And thank you. I want to ask you about how do you what is the earning capacity of the older shuttle tankers you have 12 or 13 which are above 15 years old. And what kind of rate currently all the year today versus your modern vessels. And if you can also comment about the earnings capacity of the four recently ordering newbuildings, two of them they were acquired at the initial to-up slightly higher price. If the charter rate that you expect for these two groups of vessels will differ according to the acquisition type.

Ingvild Sæther

Yeah so if we start with the first part of the question with the older shuttle tankers and if we look at the North Sea. All those vessels trading in the North Sea are required to meet the current contracts that we have. So, they will have higher earnings capacity until they turn 20 when the oil companies talk typically will not allow them to trade at the shuttle tankers in the North Sea anymore. So, all of that capacity will be fully utilized at the going shuttle tanker rates.

We have some vessels for sale, that could potentially come off contract. And they will either go new contracts as the shuttle tankers, or they will have a secondary market and the conventional market. And that will obviously have a bit lower earnings spend in the shuttle tankers.

For the newbuildings that we have ordered two of them will go on the master agreement that we have with -- and earned the rate that we have in that contract. So same they will be repaid through that will go out. And the other two is for the COA market, where we as I said have seen gradually higher shuttle rates over the last two years, that will give a decent return on those newbuilding prices.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Out of these two group of vessels, different specifications, I know it's just the fact that the last two were offshores, and they were exercised that’s why you managed to get some discount?

Ingvild Sæther

No, they are sister vessels, all four of them are the same, what is not yet decided on the two last vessels is the inflation of DOC which is industry decision for the last two vessels. So, the only difference in price is the DOC equipment is not installed on the last two.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Can you also make a comment about the towage [ph] segment and earnings potential of these vessels going forward, I understand that that was an -- it's been a couple of tougher quarters but how should we think in the future the earning potential of this segment?

Ingvild Sæther

So, I would say that the towage segment is still quite challenging with both lower rates and lower utilization. We were therefore very pleased to secure this big project taking off the five vessels capacity and it also proves our business model with having a bigger fleet with the different vessels that can take on a total installation and the towage job as this is and it will require as we said a total of 330 days in vessel days in Q2 so that will be helpful for that quarter, it could be another year until we see fundamental improvement in our towage segment, but it's also important to remember that this provides upside when the market returns, so it's difficult to give this ability to how that market will develop, but in the meantime we've to be creative like we've been on this latest field that we talked about today.

Fotis Giannakoulis

One last question about the Petrojarl Rio das Ostras this vessel is a conversion vessel but it seems like it was doing some early testing work. I am wondering what is this -- what are the opportunities that you're looking right now for this particular ship?

Ingvild Sæther

So, the Ostras FPSO is an early well test that has produced on several fields for Petrobras. It's now extended for another four months from January and then Petrobras also has an option to further two months contracts. We don't have any firm opportunity for the unit after that, but we are obviously working hard on looking at opportunities both in Brazil and worldwide.

Fotis Giannakoulis

If it moves away from Brazil or even in Brazil and it has been redeployed at the different field. But does this vessel require additional upgrades or it can operate the way it is [technical difficulty] with early testing work without additional CapEx?

Ingvild Sæther

Yeah. So, this unit has new strong field to fill in the sale. And it's quite flexible for that, but it is a small asset. So, it has some limitations. I don't think you have something to add there, David?

David Wong

Yeah historically when we moved them around for Petrobras, we've invested a couple of million dollars to do adjustments from field to field. So, it's have the significant capital [technical difficulty].

Our question comes from Bendik Engebretsen with Danske Bank. Please go ahead.

Bendik Engebretsen

Yeah thank you very much. Many of my questions have been answered already. Just two small questions for me. During Q3 investor call, the company mentioned that the shuttle tanker deliveries in 2019 had not yet been financed. What is the financing status on these newbuildings as of today?

David Wong

We're still undergoing the process of working with commercial banks as well as expert credit agencies to finance them. We expect to be doing that over the next period. We've even have meetings coming up next week in Norway to meet with the group of banks on the Nordic region. I'd say that with the shuttle tanker revolver that we did back in September, it was oversubscribed a lot of interest. We continue to get a lot of calls related to these. So, we're confident it going to be in good markets as the North Sea as Ingvild mentioned. So, we're working through it but we're very confident about what we will be able to achieve with that.

Bendik Engebretsen

Alright thank you. And lastly for me, could you elaborate on the recently awarded contract for the 5 [indiscernible] vessels that are commencing work in the spring this year. How much cash flow should we expect from 330 days in this [indiscernible] segments?

David Wong

Yeah and Ingvild said, these are the five [toes] The EBIT estimation is around $4 million.

Operator

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you. So also, the year of a heavy execution, we are now focused on safely and efficiently manage our assets. Try and use redeployment opportunities for the assets coming off contract. Use the cash flow to deleverage the company and then be in a position pursue new growth opportunities in our core segments. So, thank you for taking the time with us today. And have a good day.

