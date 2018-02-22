Borr Drilling Buys Paragon Offshore

Summary
Borr Drilling announces its surprising decision to buy Paragon Offshore.
Paragon's fleet consists mostly of old rigs. Borr seems to be interested in two modern jackups and the company's offshore operations.
Expect Borr to become more aggressive on the contracting front after the completion of the deal. A new competitor is knocking on established players' doors.
Prospector 1
Big news came out this morning: Borr Drilling decided to buy Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ). I have previously written about Borr Drilling here and here. The newcomer has already amassed a