Ivan K. Wu is an individual investor who manages a concentrated portfolio for his personal account and manages a core-satellite portfolio of personal and family funds. We emailed with Ivan about critically analyzing a “consensus” thesis, understanding management incentives and how best to play the renewables theme.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss your investment style?

Ivan K. Wu: I’m a 50/40 hybrid of Phil Fisher’s buy-and-hold and “scuttlebutt” investing with Ben Graham’s margin of safety and asymmetric risk/reward. The last 10 percent is macro and the bond market. I also have the snarkiness of Charlie Munger - without his intelligence, experience, and breadth of knowledge.

My “outsider” status informs my style. I’m a liberal arts major - never studied finance or business in school. I taught myself through books, the CFA program, and talking to people (should do this more). I was in operations consulting for four years, where I saw how Fortune 500 companies actually conducted business. Frankly, I wasn’t impressed.

I came away with the belief that mediocrity is the norm, and that truly bad and good actors are outliers. So, maintaining a passive and active component to a portfolio made sense to me because:

You own the market so you don’t waste time parsing out 2-3 degrees of mediocrity

You own a concentrated active portfolio run by undervalued people you want to invest in

SA: Is your concentrated portfolio a conscious decision or the result of a lack of attractive opportunities in the market? What are the advantages and disadvantages of such an approach?

IKW: It was a conscious decision. I’m constantly refining my investment style to fit my personality, process, and the way I like to live. I wanted to make fewer decisions. Instead of thinking fast, I wanted to process slow. I didn’t want to waste time and headspace trying to jump in and out of the market. If I got something right, I wanted to feel it. If I got it wrong, I wanted to feel that too. Nobody learns any lasting lessons losing $1,000 in the stock market. That’s why Vegas exists.

However, the burden of proof for long ideas is definitely higher at current market valuations. But a high bar just means you reject most ideas - which is kind of easier for me than having more ideas than you have the capital. FOMO is not something I experience - so I don’t care if an idea I didn’t act on goes up 50%. That doesn’t bother me. It’s about process over result: you make the best decision based on the data you had at the time. Your thesis shouldn’t be anchored by how much the price rose or fell.

That being said, I missed a couple last year that I had enough to invest in. Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) and Virtu Financial (VIRT) come to mind. That’s the main disadvantage of the concentrated approach - you have to be hyper-cautious of the downside, so you tend to err by omission.

SA: It’s been ~20 years since the fall of Long-Term Capital Management – are there any lessons investors are forgetting?

IKW: Not to get philosophical, but human nature and the herd mentality never changes - and it also has no correlation to intelligence.

The main lessons I got from Roger Lowenstein’s book “When Genius Failed” were:

Be careful of hubris and excessive leverage

Models and financial statements paint “a” picture - not “the” picture

Liquidity risk needs to be managed

Human beings behave in unpredictable ways during a crisis

You see a lot of these mistakes being repeated in the current market, including:

Cryptocurrency

Short volatility

Triple-leveraged ETFs to juice returns

Rate-sensitive debt on corporate balance sheets trading like Treasuries.

But at least the people in the Lowenstein book were smart. I don’t know what to call the “crypto with a credit card” and short volatility crowd. Kind of makes me want to find out what else they own, and make sure I don’t own any of those things.

SA: How should investors critically analyze a “consensus” bullish or bearish thesis? The counterarguments you provided in your bearish thesis on Drive Shack (DS), which dropped ~40% in five months, are a great case in point.

IKW: The jury is still out on Drive Shack. It’s rebounded a lot on no news, but I remain bearish. I guess it comes down to whether you believe the adjusted numbers. If you don’t, you have to ask yourself why management chose to present the numbers that way. What are their incentives as human beings? Finance types forget this. They trust their models and numbers religiously but use reputation as a proxy for evaluating people. I think understanding people is far more important to any thesis.

In Drive Shack’s case, management has the incentive to boost earnings because they collect fees to the tune of ~$10M a year and ~$40M over the last three years.

SA: Can you discuss how insider buying/selling and management incentives can be misinterpreted?

IKW: Again, everything is about context and incentives. If you think every case of insider buying equals good and every case of insider selling equals bad - you’re going to lose a lot of money. If my company (in this hypothetical, Fortress) collected ~$40M from Drive Shack over the last three years, and the stock plummets 40% on no open locations, then why wouldn’t I use a portion of those fees to buy those shares? How can I lose? But are investors getting paid to speculate? Do they have a $~10M a year fee arrangement with Drive Shack? If the answer is no, then insiders have a different set of long-term incentives than shareholders.

Side note: if I had a more flexible mind like Stanley Druckenmiller, I’d have recognized those management incentives after the stock fell 40% on no news and went long at under $3 per share. DS’s cash on hand would have been my floor - so no hindsight needed. But again, I work slow.

SA: You said Alterra Power was a renewable energy play without the renewable price tag in June 2017 (which it was as it was acquired four months later) – given the increasing investor interest in renewables, are there currently any similar undervalued (or overvalued) renewable plays?

IKW: Renewables is actually a really bad business despite the growth trajectory of the industry. It’s a bad combination of a commodity product, relying on government subsidies, with low barriers of entry, low-cost foreign producers, and all of the general and investing public’s interest and attention. The solar industry is a case in point. Utility scale solar names have rebounded a lot from the trough, but have probably over-corrected. Wind is the least bad option, and geothermal and hydro only work in certain jurisdictions. Another renewable company I own is Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF). It’s a single asset geothermal company in Nicaragua - so right off the bat, you can tell how that might turn off most investors. But that’s the opportunity. I recommend reading Peter Kaye’s PRO article. There’s still value here.

Honestly, I wouldn’t have invested in Alterra Power without the Blue Lagoon upside and Ross Beaty at the helm. That was a big part of my thesis. The renewables portion was only an afterthought. A lot of those assets were also purchased at distressed valuations (another credit to Beaty), so I had more confidence it would work out.

SA: Can you discuss how there can be material news “hiding in plain sight” that investors fail to see period or discount the importance of it (e.g. Alterra and Blue Lagoon)?

IKW: Everyone wants the glory, but nobody wants to do the work. Just taking the time to sit with a cup of coffee and read a 10K is something most people don’t have the patience for. They just want to be told what to do. Ross Beaty’s involvement in Alterra was the catalyst for me, but the Blue Lagoon stake and its value was pretty apparent in public filings. It was just back-of-the-envelope math.

Reading is probably more difficult for people now - which means a lot of obvious value gets ignored. Smartphones. Shrinking attention spans. I bet people don’t remember the last three things they read online - that’s how impermanent things have gotten - and how much critical thinking goes into info consumption. I’m in Taipei visiting family right now, and on the subway, it’s like that dystopian scene from Wall-E.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

IKW: I’ve only made one trade so far in 2018, and that’s Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF). I’d be suspicious if I was full of high conviction ideas in a nine-year bull market and that they all happen to coincide with the new year. I know I’m not that good.

We know roughly where the bottom of the energy market is, and Tourmaline was profitable at the trough. In the meantime, free cash flow is free cash flow. It doesn’t show in its financials yet, but I think management is underrated and properly incentivized, and it’ll be there by year end.

Outside of energy, I’m looking at media and telcos - particularly around unscripted content. I think we’re hitting peak saturation with scripted programming. 487 scripted shows aired in 2017. It’s starting to feel like work. There’s an incoming arms race between cable providers, Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Disney (DIS), which can only fracture distribution and increase the bargaining power of undersupplied content providers. That’s my working thesis on Discovery Communications (DISCA). I’m looking at a few other John Malone companies too. Liberty Global (LBYTA) and TripAdvisor (TRIP). But I’m not ready to share my work just yet.

